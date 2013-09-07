Trending

Greipel triumphs at Brussels Cycling Classic

Degenkolb, Bouhanni round out podium

Image 1 of 21

German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins the Brussels Cycling Classic ahead of John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins the Brussels Cycling Classic ahead of John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 21

Lotto Belisol lines out the peloton in pursuit of the break

Lotto Belisol lines out the peloton in pursuit of the break
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 21

The Brussels Cycling Classic peloton in action

The Brussels Cycling Classic peloton in action
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 21

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) at the start of the Brussels Cycling Classic

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) at the start of the Brussels Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 21

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) at the front of the six-man break

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) at the front of the six-man break
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 21

Lars Bak on bottle detail for his Lotto Belisol teammates

Lars Bak on bottle detail for his Lotto Belisol teammates
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 21

It wouldn't be Belgium without some cobbles to race over

It wouldn't be Belgium without some cobbles to race over
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 21

Lotto Belisol did plenty of work to chase the break in hopes of an Andre Greipel victory

Lotto Belisol did plenty of work to chase the break in hopes of an Andre Greipel victory
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 21

Some riders come to grief during the Brussels Cycling Classic

Some riders come to grief during the Brussels Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 21

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the top step of the podium at the Brussels Cycling Classic

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the top step of the podium at the Brussels Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 21

2013 Brussels Cycling Classic podium (L-R): John Degenkolb, Andre Greipel and Nacer Bouhanni

2013 Brussels Cycling Classic podium (L-R): John Degenkolb, Andre Greipel and Nacer Bouhanni
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 21

Brussels Cycling Classic champion Andre Greipel on the top step of the podium

Brussels Cycling Classic champion Andre Greipel on the top step of the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 21

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory in the inaugural edition of the Brussels Cycling Classic

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory in the inaugural edition of the Brussels Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 21

Brussels Cycling Classic podium (L-R): John Degenkolb, Andre Greipel and Nacer Bouhanni

Brussels Cycling Classic podium (L-R): John Degenkolb, Andre Greipel and Nacer Bouhanni
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 21

Brussels Cycling Classic podium (L-R): John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano), Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Brussels Cycling Classic podium (L-R): John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano), Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 21

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) tries a late-race attack at the Brussels Cycling Classic

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) tries a late-race attack at the Brussels Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 21

The four survivors of the early break try to hold off the peloton

The four survivors of the early break try to hold off the peloton
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 21

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is a happy man after winning the Brussels Cycling Classic

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is a happy man after winning the Brussels Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 21

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) outsprints John Degenkolb (Argon-Shimano) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) to win the Brussels Cycling Classic

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) outsprints John Degenkolb (Argon-Shimano) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) to win the Brussels Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 21

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) powers to victory in the Brussels Cycling Classic

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) powers to victory in the Brussels Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 21

The Brussels Cycling Classic peloton in action

The Brussels Cycling Classic peloton in action
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

German national champion André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) sprinted to victory today in the inaugural edition of the Brussels Cycling Classic, the new iteration of the former Paris-Brussels semi-classic.

Greipel's compatriot John Degenkolb followed in second while the top three was rounded out by Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ).

"Every one of us was committed to prepare for a bunch sprint, his was good teamwork," said Greipel. "It turned out well and I'm really happy. Every victory is special, but certainly here in Brussels as we are a Belgian team. The sponsors and riders are happy with the victory."

Lars Boom (Belkin) nearly stole the show with a solo move late in the race. Boom was part of an escape which formed in the closing kilometres and after dropping his breakaway companions he rode alone to the finish only to be caught with 300 meters remaining.

"When I did my turn at the front, the guys behind me slowed down," Boom said. "I took the first turn at maximum speed and was all by myself with a pretty large gap.

"At one point I thought, 'I’m going to make it'. However, the final kilometer was slightly uphill and it was then I saw the peloton approaching quickly. All in all, it was a good day of racing for me."

Previously a point-to-point race starting in France and ending in Belgium, the new 197km parcours now takes place entirely within Belgium with its start and finish now in Brussels. The route is a counterclockwise loop extending to its Eastern-most point in Tienen and on the return, after 120km of racing, the peloton faced two laps of a hilly, 23km circuit before heading back to the finish in Brussels.

The break of the day was initially comprised of three riders, Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Movistar), Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar), but the trio were joined by three more, Koen Barbe (Crelan-Euphony), Florent Barle (Cofidis) and Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), to form a six-strong escape after 51 kilometers of racing.

Upon hitting the 23km circuit the break's lead stood at 3:25, but on the second ascent of the Smeysberg climb the escape's numbers dropped to four as Barbe and Barle lost contact.

The remaining quartet fought hard to make it to the finish ahead of the peloton, but their escape effort fell seven kilometers short, however. A counter-attack was launched after the break was neutralised containing Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Lars Boom (Belkin). Boom would soon head out alone and his solo effort nearly came to fruition, but the Dutchman was swept up by a hard-charging peloton inside the final kilometer.

The Brussels Cycling Classic would now be decided by the sprinters with Greipel proving too fast for his rivals.

"At the end Lars Boom jumped away, he is one of the guys who always tries a stunt like this," said Greipel. "We had to gamble for the bunch sprint and hope he couldn't hold the gap.

"In the last corner I was a bit far back, but Marcel Sieberg brought me to about tenth position. Then I had to go really early for the sprint, I already started with 350 meters to go. I think that's why I could surprise everyone.

"When the last lead-out guy for Bouhanni finished his job I had to move to the left, but luckily I could pass. Without that I think I would have even gotten a bigger gap."

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4:55:58
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
7Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
9Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
14Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
15Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
16Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
17Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
18Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
19Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
20Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
21Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
23Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
26Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
27Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
29Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
31Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
32Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
33Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
35Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
36Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
37Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
38Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
39Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
40Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
42Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
43Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
44Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
45Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
46Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony0:00:13
47Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:17
49Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
50Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
51Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
52Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
53Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
54Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
55Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
56Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:22
57Enea Cambianica (Swi) Lampre-Merida
58Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
59Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
61James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
62Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
64Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
66Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:36
67Dylan Teuns (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
68Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
69Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
70Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
71Timothy Dupont (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team0:00:43
72Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:45
73Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
74Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
75Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
78Davide Villwlla (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
79Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
82Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
83Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
84Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
90Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
91Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
92Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
93Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
94Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
95Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
96Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
97Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
98Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
99Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:59
100Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:01
102Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:05
103Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:09
104Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
105Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
106Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
107Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
108Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
109Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
110Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
111Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
112Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
113Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:29
115Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
117Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
118Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
119Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
120Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
121Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
122Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
123Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
124Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
125Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
126Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:50
127Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
128Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
129Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:19
130Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
131Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
132Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
133Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
134Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
135Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:35
136Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
137Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
138Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
139Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:15
140Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:33
141Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
142Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
143David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:07
144Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
146Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:06:13
147Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
148Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
149Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
150Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
151Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
152Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
153Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
155Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
156Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
157Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
158Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
159Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
160Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
161Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:58
162Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
163Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:09
164Kevyn Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:11:52
165Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:44
166Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
167Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
168Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
169Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
170Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
171Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
172Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
173Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
174Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
175Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
176Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
177Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
178Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
179Rutger Roelants (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
180Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
181Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
182Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
DNSNiki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNSAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNSMuhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFOlivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFYann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFJure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAndrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
DNFMichael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFJang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFFabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFMartin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka

