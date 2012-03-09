Trending

Neben takes continental title in Argentina

Medici brings gold for the home country

Full Results

Elite men
1Matias Medici (Argentina)0:50:04
2Magno Prado Nazaret (Brazil)0:00:07
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina)0:00:35
4Jorge Soto Perera (Uruguay)0:01:03
5Nathan Brown (United States of America)0:01:23
6Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Brazil)0:01:29
7Lawson Craddock (United States of America)0:01:51
8Alan Presa (Uruguay)0:02:19
9Marc De Maar (Netherlands Antilles)0:02:32
10Hector Hugo Zamarron Rangel (Mexico)0:03:02
11Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Venezuela)0:04:07
12Carlos Lopez Gonzalez (Mexico)0:04:11
13Pedro Palma (Chile)0:05:09
14Wolfgang Burmann (Chile)0:05:42
15Jose Vega Solano (Costa Rica)0:05:43
16Efren Ortega (Puerto Rico)0:06:59
17Jeison Vega (Costa Rica)0:07:34
18Carlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela)0:07:44

Elite women
1Amber Neben (United States of America)0:26:50
2Rhae-Christie Shaw (Canada)0:00:57
3Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Brazil)0:01:07
4Fernanda Da Silva Souza (Brazil)0:02:15
5Valeria Muller (Argentina)0:02:19
6Denise Ramsden (Canada)0:02:47
7Verónica Leal Balderas (Mexico)0:02:57
8Lilibeth Chacon Garcia (Venezuela)0:03:33
9Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mexico)0:03:46
10Dolores Rodríguez (Argentina)0:03:48
11Katherine Herrera (Costa Rica)0:04:45
12Natalia Navarro (Costa Rica)0:05:14
13Flor Palma (Chile)0:05:15
14Gabriela Rojas (Chile)0:06:26
15Tamiko Butler (Antigua and Barbuda)0:06:34

Latest on Cyclingnews