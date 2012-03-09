Neben takes continental title in Argentina
Medici brings gold for the home country
Time trials: Mar del Plata, Argentina -
Full Results
|1
|Matias Medici (Argentina)
|0:50:04
|2
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Brazil)
|0:00:07
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina)
|0:00:35
|4
|Jorge Soto Perera (Uruguay)
|0:01:03
|5
|Nathan Brown (United States of America)
|0:01:23
|6
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Brazil)
|0:01:29
|7
|Lawson Craddock (United States of America)
|0:01:51
|8
|Alan Presa (Uruguay)
|0:02:19
|9
|Marc De Maar (Netherlands Antilles)
|0:02:32
|10
|Hector Hugo Zamarron Rangel (Mexico)
|0:03:02
|11
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Venezuela)
|0:04:07
|12
|Carlos Lopez Gonzalez (Mexico)
|0:04:11
|13
|Pedro Palma (Chile)
|0:05:09
|14
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chile)
|0:05:42
|15
|Jose Vega Solano (Costa Rica)
|0:05:43
|16
|Efren Ortega (Puerto Rico)
|0:06:59
|17
|Jeison Vega (Costa Rica)
|0:07:34
|18
|Carlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela)
|0:07:44
|1
|Amber Neben (United States of America)
|0:26:50
|2
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Canada)
|0:00:57
|3
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Brazil)
|0:01:07
|4
|Fernanda Da Silva Souza (Brazil)
|0:02:15
|5
|Valeria Muller (Argentina)
|0:02:19
|6
|Denise Ramsden (Canada)
|0:02:47
|7
|Verónica Leal Balderas (Mexico)
|0:02:57
|8
|Lilibeth Chacon Garcia (Venezuela)
|0:03:33
|9
|Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mexico)
|0:03:46
|10
|Dolores Rodríguez (Argentina)
|0:03:48
|11
|Katherine Herrera (Costa Rica)
|0:04:45
|12
|Natalia Navarro (Costa Rica)
|0:05:14
|13
|Flor Palma (Chile)
|0:05:15
|14
|Gabriela Rojas (Chile)
|0:06:26
|15
|Tamiko Butler (Antigua and Barbuda)
|0:06:34
