Trending

Colombians dominate junior cross country

Sandoval and Flores claim gold

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Fonseca (Costa Rica)1:12:03
2Miguel Londono Naranjo (Colombia)0:00:18
3Hilmar Yamid Malaver (Colombia)0:00:19
4Luis Miguel Martinez (Colombia)0:01:56
5Luiz Cocuzzi (Brazil)0:02:02
6Luis Rojas (Argentina)0:02:40
7Andres Alpizar (Costa Rica)0:02:55
8William Alexi (Brazil)0:03:13
9Jonathan Montes (Colombia)0:03:21
10Kevin Ingratta (Argentina)0:04:52
11Sergio Valero (Colombia)0:05:19
12David Espinoza (Ecuador)0:05:21
13Daniel Rodríguez (Spain)0:06:13
14Hugo Hernan Serrano (Colombia)0:07:08
15Sait Kavir Arana (Colombia)0:07:13
16Jhonnatan De León (Guatemala)0:07:44
17Ivan Lizardi (Mexico)0:08:50
18Luis Camacho (Costa Rica)0:09:23
19Jonathan Mejias (Venezuela)0:09:38
20Jaime Miranda (Mexico)0:11:24
21Andres Felipe Urrea (Colombia)0:11:53
22Juan Manuel Aguilar (Mexico)0:12:16
23Nicolas Ochoa (Mexico)0:12:30
24Albert Carrero (Venezuela)0:13:11
25Josue Salgado (Ecuador)0:14:39
26Cesar Rolando Jutzuy (Guatemala)0:16:14
27Sandro Muñoz (Venezuela)0:17:12
28Felipe Garry (Chile)0:17:50
29Jose Manuel Diaz (Venezuela)0:21:05
30Cristian Vasquez (Chile)0:21:24
31Gabriel Lancho (Guatemala)
DNFNicolas Sessler (Brazil)
DNFJuan Camilo Gomez (Colombia)

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michela Molina (Ecuador)1:08:46
2Laura Munizaga (Chile)0:02:57
3Aura Pérez (Colombia)0:06:02
4Fernanda Castro Gonzalez (Chile)0:07:02
5Daisy Ortega (Colombia)0:11:15
6Yossiana Quintero (Colombia)0:14:18
7Xiomara Guerrero (Colombia)0:15:54
8Rafaela Maura Bruna (Brazil)0:16:40
9Andrea Fuentes (Mexico)0:17:38
10Alisson Paola Talero (Colombia)0:18:24
11Milagro Mena (Costa Rica)0:19:39

Latest on Cyclingnews