Colombians dominate junior cross country
Sandoval and Flores claim gold
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Fonseca (Costa Rica)
|1:12:03
|2
|Miguel Londono Naranjo (Colombia)
|0:00:18
|3
|Hilmar Yamid Malaver (Colombia)
|0:00:19
|4
|Luis Miguel Martinez (Colombia)
|0:01:56
|5
|Luiz Cocuzzi (Brazil)
|0:02:02
|6
|Luis Rojas (Argentina)
|0:02:40
|7
|Andres Alpizar (Costa Rica)
|0:02:55
|8
|William Alexi (Brazil)
|0:03:13
|9
|Jonathan Montes (Colombia)
|0:03:21
|10
|Kevin Ingratta (Argentina)
|0:04:52
|11
|Sergio Valero (Colombia)
|0:05:19
|12
|David Espinoza (Ecuador)
|0:05:21
|13
|Daniel Rodríguez (Spain)
|0:06:13
|14
|Hugo Hernan Serrano (Colombia)
|0:07:08
|15
|Sait Kavir Arana (Colombia)
|0:07:13
|16
|Jhonnatan De León (Guatemala)
|0:07:44
|17
|Ivan Lizardi (Mexico)
|0:08:50
|18
|Luis Camacho (Costa Rica)
|0:09:23
|19
|Jonathan Mejias (Venezuela)
|0:09:38
|20
|Jaime Miranda (Mexico)
|0:11:24
|21
|Andres Felipe Urrea (Colombia)
|0:11:53
|22
|Juan Manuel Aguilar (Mexico)
|0:12:16
|23
|Nicolas Ochoa (Mexico)
|0:12:30
|24
|Albert Carrero (Venezuela)
|0:13:11
|25
|Josue Salgado (Ecuador)
|0:14:39
|26
|Cesar Rolando Jutzuy (Guatemala)
|0:16:14
|27
|Sandro Muñoz (Venezuela)
|0:17:12
|28
|Felipe Garry (Chile)
|0:17:50
|29
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Venezuela)
|0:21:05
|30
|Cristian Vasquez (Chile)
|0:21:24
|31
|Gabriel Lancho (Guatemala)
|DNF
|Nicolas Sessler (Brazil)
|DNF
|Juan Camilo Gomez (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michela Molina (Ecuador)
|1:08:46
|2
|Laura Munizaga (Chile)
|0:02:57
|3
|Aura Pérez (Colombia)
|0:06:02
|4
|Fernanda Castro Gonzalez (Chile)
|0:07:02
|5
|Daisy Ortega (Colombia)
|0:11:15
|6
|Yossiana Quintero (Colombia)
|0:14:18
|7
|Xiomara Guerrero (Colombia)
|0:15:54
|8
|Rafaela Maura Bruna (Brazil)
|0:16:40
|9
|Andrea Fuentes (Mexico)
|0:17:38
|10
|Alisson Paola Talero (Colombia)
|0:18:24
|11
|Milagro Mena (Costa Rica)
|0:19:39
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy