Lander Loockx wins men's OZ Cross in Fayetteville

By Patrick Fletcher
published

Ruegg and White round out podium

Lander Loockx celebrates victory at Oz Cross 2022
Lander Loockx celebrates victory at Oz Cross 2022 (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab) 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1