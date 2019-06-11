Image 1 of 15 Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) racing in the leader's jersey during stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) races during stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 The peloton during stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 15 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) during stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 and leads the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 The peloton during stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 and leads the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) top British rider, second overall at OVO Energy Women's Tour after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 15 Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) in the mountains jersey after stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 and leads the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 and leads the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 and leads the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 and leads the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 and leads the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) gets the combativity award (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour, a circuit race at Kent Cyclopark. Vos was strongest in the slightly uphill sprint after 25 laps of the 2.5-kilometre course, easily beating Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Sarah Roy (Mitchelton). Due to time bonifications picked up at the finish and an intermediate sprint, Vos also takes over the overall lead and the green jersey.

After one neutral lap, the race was on from the start in the sunshine, a welcome change from the rain on stage 1. Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb), and Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked right away, but they were caught again after two laps.

Boels-Dolmans as well as Trek-Segafredo, Canyon-SRAM, Team Sunweb, and CCC-Liv led the peloton on the next laps. Starting the sixth lap with 50 km to go, Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) had a small advantage, and the Italian committed to the move. Crossing the finish line after six laps, she was 30 seconds ahead.

With the first intermediate sprint coming up after ten laps and bonus seconds on offer, the sprinters' teams gradually reduced the gap and reeled in Cecchini halfway through lap eight. This first intermediate sprint was won by Vos ahead of Deignan and Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb).

The next intermediate sprints came after laps 15 and 20. The sprinters were eager to make the most of their opportunities and had their teams keep the peloton together, with Alé Cipollini, Movistar Team, and Team Virtu Cycling also sharing the work.

Alé Cipollini upped the pace on the lap before the second sprint, but it was Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar Team) who was first to the line, ahead of Rivera and Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling). The third intermediate sprint was won by Rivera's teammate, German champion Liane Lippert who beat Trek-Segafredo duo Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini.

From there, only five laps remained to the finish, and a bunch sprint was nearly inevitable. With three laps to go, overnight race leader Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) worked to keep things together for her teammate Amy Pieters who eventually finished in 14th place. Team Sunweb and Trek-Segafredo took control on the final laps.

The finishing straight was slightly uphill, and nobody could match the acceleration of Marianne Vos who took a commanding victory. Vos is now nine seconds ahead of stage runner-up Deignan who took the light-blue jersey for the best British rider. Vos also leads the points classification. As there were no QOM sprints on stage 2, Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) continues to lead the mountain classification. Rivera defended her lead in the intermediate sprint classification.

The OVO Energy Women's Tour continues Wednesday with stage 3 from Henley-on-Thames to Blenheim Palace.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 1:34:17 2 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 4 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 5 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 6 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 7 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 8 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 10 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 11 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 12 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 13 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 14 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 16 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 17 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 18 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 19 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:07 21 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 22 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 23 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 24 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 25 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 26 Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 27 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 28 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 29 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 30 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 31 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 32 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 33 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 34 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 35 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 36 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 37 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 38 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 39 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 40 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 41 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 42 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 43 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 44 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 45 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 46 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 47 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 48 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 49 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 50 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 51 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 52 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 53 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 54 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 55 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 56 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 57 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 58 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 59 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:17 60 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:18 61 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 62 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 63 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 64 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 65 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 66 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 67 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 68 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 69 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 70 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 71 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 72 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 73 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 74 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 75 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 76 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 77 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 78 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:23 79 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 80 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 81 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:26 82 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 83 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:35 84 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:43 85 Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:00:51 86 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:01:43 87 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 88 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 89 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:35 90 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:44 91 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:30 92 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:06:17 93 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops 0:08:34

Sprint 1 - Lap 10 - 25. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 3 pts 2 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 1

Sprint 2- Lap 15 - 37.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 3 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 2 3 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 1

Sprint 3 - Lap 20 - 50. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 3 pts 2 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 15 pts 2 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 12 3 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 9 4 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 7 5 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 6 6 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 5 7 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4 8 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 3 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 10 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb Women 4:42:51 2 Movistar Team Women 3 CCC-Liv 0:00:07 4 Canyon / /Sram Racing 5 Trek-Segafredo Women 6 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:14 8 Team Virtu Cycling 9 Mitchelton-Scott Women 10 WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 11 Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:21 12 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 13 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 14 Drops 15 Ale Cipollini 0:00:32 16 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:36

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 5:43:14 2 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:09 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:10 5 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:11 6 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 7 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:15 8 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 10 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 11 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:16 12 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 13 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:18 14 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 15 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:19 16 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 17 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 18 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 19 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 20 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 21 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 22 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:23 23 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 24 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:26 25 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 26 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 27 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 28 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 29 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 30 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 31 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 32 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 33 Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 34 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 35 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 36 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 37 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 38 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 39 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 40 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 41 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 42 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 43 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 44 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 45 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 46 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 47 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 48 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 49 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 50 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 51 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 52 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 53 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 54 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 55 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 56 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:37 57 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 58 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 59 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 60 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 61 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 62 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 63 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 64 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 65 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 66 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 67 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 68 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 69 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 70 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 71 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 72 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:00:38 73 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 74 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:42 75 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:43 76 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:45 77 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:49 78 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:54 79 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:00:57 80 Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:01:10 81 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 82 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:35 83 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:02:02 84 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 85 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:03 86 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:11 87 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 88 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:27 89 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:49 90 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:04:47 91 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:06:36 92 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops 0:09:05 93 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 21 pts 2 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 3 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 12 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 5 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 10 6 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 10 7 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 10 8 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 9 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 7 10 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 5 11 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 5 12 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4 13 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 3 14 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 15 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 16 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 pts 2 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 5 3 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 4 4 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 9 pts 2 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 6 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 5 4 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 4 5 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 6 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 3 7 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 3 8 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 1 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

British riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 5:43:23 2 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 0:00:13 3 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 0:00:14 4 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 5 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 6 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 7 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:28 8 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 9 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:01:53 10 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 11 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:04:38 12 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops 0:08:56