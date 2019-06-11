OVO Energy Women's Tour: Vos wins stage 2
Deignan second and Roy third, Vos takes overall lead
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour, a circuit race at Kent Cyclopark. Vos was strongest in the slightly uphill sprint after 25 laps of the 2.5-kilometre course, easily beating Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Sarah Roy (Mitchelton). Due to time bonifications picked up at the finish and an intermediate sprint, Vos also takes over the overall lead and the green jersey.
After one neutral lap, the race was on from the start in the sunshine, a welcome change from the rain on stage 1. Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb), and Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked right away, but they were caught again after two laps.
Boels-Dolmans as well as Trek-Segafredo, Canyon-SRAM, Team Sunweb, and CCC-Liv led the peloton on the next laps. Starting the sixth lap with 50 km to go, Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) had a small advantage, and the Italian committed to the move. Crossing the finish line after six laps, she was 30 seconds ahead.
With the first intermediate sprint coming up after ten laps and bonus seconds on offer, the sprinters' teams gradually reduced the gap and reeled in Cecchini halfway through lap eight. This first intermediate sprint was won by Vos ahead of Deignan and Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb).
The next intermediate sprints came after laps 15 and 20. The sprinters were eager to make the most of their opportunities and had their teams keep the peloton together, with Alé Cipollini, Movistar Team, and Team Virtu Cycling also sharing the work.
Alé Cipollini upped the pace on the lap before the second sprint, but it was Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar Team) who was first to the line, ahead of Rivera and Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling). The third intermediate sprint was won by Rivera's teammate, German champion Liane Lippert who beat Trek-Segafredo duo Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini.
From there, only five laps remained to the finish, and a bunch sprint was nearly inevitable. With three laps to go, overnight race leader Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) worked to keep things together for her teammate Amy Pieters who eventually finished in 14th place. Team Sunweb and Trek-Segafredo took control on the final laps.
The finishing straight was slightly uphill, and nobody could match the acceleration of Marianne Vos who took a commanding victory. Vos is now nine seconds ahead of stage runner-up Deignan who took the light-blue jersey for the best British rider. Vos also leads the points classification. As there were no QOM sprints on stage 2, Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) continues to lead the mountain classification. Rivera defended her lead in the intermediate sprint classification.
The OVO Energy Women's Tour continues Wednesday with stage 3 from Henley-on-Thames to Blenheim Palace.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|1:34:17
|2
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|4
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|6
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|7
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|8
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|10
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|11
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|12
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|13
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|16
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|17
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|18
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|19
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:07
|21
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|22
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|23
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|24
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|25
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|27
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|28
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|30
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|31
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|32
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|33
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|34
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|35
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|37
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|38
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|39
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|40
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|41
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|42
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|43
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|44
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|45
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|46
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|47
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|48
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|49
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|50
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|51
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|52
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|53
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|54
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|55
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|56
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|57
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|58
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|59
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:17
|60
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:18
|61
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|62
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|63
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|64
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|65
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|66
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|67
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|68
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|69
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|70
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|71
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|72
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|73
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|74
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|75
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|76
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|77
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:23
|79
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|80
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|81
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:26
|82
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|83
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:35
|84
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:43
|85
|Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:51
|86
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|0:01:43
|87
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|88
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|89
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:35
|90
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:44
|91
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:30
|92
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:06:17
|93
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
|0:08:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|3
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|3
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|15
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|12
|3
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|9
|4
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|7
|5
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|6
|6
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|7
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|8
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|3
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|10
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb Women
|4:42:51
|2
|Movistar Team Women
|3
|CCC-Liv
|0:00:07
|4
|Canyon / /Sram Racing
|5
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|6
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:14
|8
|Team Virtu Cycling
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott Women
|10
|WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|11
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:21
|12
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|14
|Drops
|15
|Ale Cipollini
|0:00:32
|16
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|5:43:14
|2
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:09
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:10
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:11
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:15
|8
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|10
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|11
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:16
|12
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|13
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:18
|14
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|15
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:19
|16
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|17
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|18
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|19
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|20
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|21
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|22
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:23
|23
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|24
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:26
|25
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|27
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|28
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|30
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|31
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|32
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|33
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|34
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|35
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|36
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|37
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|38
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|39
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|40
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|41
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|42
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|43
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|44
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|45
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|46
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|47
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|48
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|49
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|50
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|51
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|52
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|53
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|54
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|55
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|56
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:37
|57
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|59
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|60
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|61
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|62
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|63
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|64
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|65
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|66
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|67
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|68
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|69
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|70
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|71
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|72
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:38
|73
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|74
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:42
|75
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:43
|76
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:45
|77
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:49
|78
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:54
|79
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:00:57
|80
|Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:10
|81
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|82
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:35
|83
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|0:02:02
|84
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|85
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:03
|86
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:11
|87
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|88
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:27
|89
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:49
|90
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:04:47
|91
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:06:36
|92
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
|0:09:05
|93
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:09:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|21
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|3
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|12
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|10
|6
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|10
|7
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|10
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|9
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|7
|10
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|11
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|5
|12
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|13
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3
|14
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|15
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|pts
|2
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|3
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|4
|4
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|9
|pts
|2
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|6
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|5
|4
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|5
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|4
|6
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|3
|7
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|8
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|5:43:23
|2
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|0:00:13
|3
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|0:00:14
|4
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|6
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|7
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:28
|8
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|0:01:53
|10
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|11
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:04:38
|12
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
|0:08:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team Women
|17:10:31
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:07
|3
|Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:08
|4
|CCC-Liv
|0:00:11
|5
|Canyon / /Sram Racing
|6
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:15
|7
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:18
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott Women
|9
|WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|10
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:22
|11
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|12
|Drops
|13
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:29
|14
|Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|Ale Cipollini
|0:00:36
|16
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:44
