OVO Energy Women's Tour: Vos wins stage 2

Deignan second and Roy third, Vos takes overall lead

Image 1 of 15

Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) racing in the leader's jersey during stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 15

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) races during stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 15

The peloton during stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 15

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) during stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 15

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 and leads the OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 15

The peloton during stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 15

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 and leads the OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 15

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) top British rider, second overall at OVO Energy Women's Tour after stage 2

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 15

Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) in the mountains jersey after stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 15

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 and leads the OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 15

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 and leads the OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 15

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 and leads the OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 15

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 and leads the OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 15

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 and leads the OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 15

Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) gets the combativity award

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour, a circuit race at Kent Cyclopark. Vos was strongest in the slightly uphill sprint after 25 laps of the 2.5-kilometre course, easily beating Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Sarah Roy (Mitchelton). Due to time bonifications picked up at the finish and an intermediate sprint, Vos also takes over the overall lead and the green jersey.

After one neutral lap, the race was on from the start in the sunshine, a welcome change from the rain on stage 1. Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb), and Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked right away, but they were caught again after two laps.

Boels-Dolmans as well as Trek-Segafredo, Canyon-SRAM, Team Sunweb, and CCC-Liv led the peloton on the next laps. Starting the sixth lap with 50 km to go, Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) had a small advantage, and the Italian committed to the move. Crossing the finish line after six laps, she was 30 seconds ahead.

With the first intermediate sprint coming up after ten laps and bonus seconds on offer, the sprinters' teams gradually reduced the gap and reeled in Cecchini halfway through lap eight. This first intermediate sprint was won by Vos ahead of Deignan and Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb).

The next intermediate sprints came after laps 15 and 20. The sprinters were eager to make the most of their opportunities and had their teams keep the peloton together, with Alé Cipollini, Movistar Team, and Team Virtu Cycling also sharing the work.

Alé Cipollini upped the pace on the lap before the second sprint, but it was Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar Team) who was first to the line, ahead of Rivera and Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling). The third intermediate sprint was won by Rivera's teammate, German champion Liane Lippert who beat Trek-Segafredo duo Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini.

From there, only five laps remained to the finish, and a bunch sprint was nearly inevitable. With three laps to go, overnight race leader Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) worked to keep things together for her teammate Amy Pieters who eventually finished in 14th place. Team Sunweb and Trek-Segafredo took control on the final laps.

The finishing straight was slightly uphill, and nobody could match the acceleration of Marianne Vos who took a commanding victory. Vos is now nine seconds ahead of stage runner-up Deignan who took the light-blue jersey for the best British rider. Vos also leads the points classification. As there were no QOM sprints on stage 2, Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) continues to lead the mountain classification. Rivera defended her lead in the intermediate sprint classification.

The OVO Energy Women's Tour continues Wednesday with stage 3 from Henley-on-Thames to Blenheim Palace.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv1:34:17
2Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
3Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
4Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
5Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
6Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
7Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
8Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
10Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
11Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
12Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
13Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
15Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
16Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
17Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
18Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
19Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
20Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:07
21Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
22Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
23Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
24Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
25Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
26Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
27Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
28Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
29Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
30Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
31Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
32Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
33Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
34Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
35Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
36Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
37Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
38Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
39Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
40Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
41Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
42Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
43Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
44Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
45Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
46Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
47Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
48Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
49Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
50Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
51Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
52Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
53Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
54Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
55Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
56Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
57Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
58Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
59Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:17
60Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:18
61Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
62Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
63Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
64Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
65Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
66Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
67Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
68Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
69Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
70Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
71Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
72Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
73Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
74Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
75Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
76Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
77Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
78Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:23
79Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
80Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
81Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:26
82Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
83Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:35
84Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:43
85Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:00:51
86Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:01:43
87Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
88Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
89Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:02:35
90Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:44
91Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:30
92Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:17
93Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops0:08:34

Sprint 1 - Lap 10 - 25. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv3pts
2Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women2
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women1

Sprint 2- Lap 15 - 37.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women3pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women2
3Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling1

Sprint 3 - Lap 20 - 50. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women3pts
2Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women2
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv15pts
2Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women12
3Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women9
4Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM7
5Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling6
6Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling5
7Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women4
8Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women3
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women2
10Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb Women4:42:51
2Movistar Team Women
3CCC-Liv0:00:07
4Canyon / /Sram Racing
5Trek-Segafredo Women
6Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:14
8Team Virtu Cycling
9Mitchelton-Scott Women
10WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
11Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:21
12Bigla Pro Cycling Team
13Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
14Drops
15Ale Cipollini0:00:32
16FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:36

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv5:43:14
2Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:09
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:10
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:11
6Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:15
8Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
10Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
11Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:00:16
12Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
13Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:18
14Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
15Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:19
16Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
18Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
19Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
20Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
21Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
22Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:23
23Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
24Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:26
25Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
26Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
27Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
28Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
29Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
30Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
31Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
32Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
33Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
34Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
35Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
36Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
37Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
38Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
39Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
40Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
41Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
42Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
43Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
44Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
45Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
46Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
47Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
48Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
49Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
50Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
51Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
52Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
53Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
54Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
55Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
56Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:37
57Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
58Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
59Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
60Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
61Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
62Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
63Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
64Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
65Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
66Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
67Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
68Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
69Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
70Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
71Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
72Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:00:38
73Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
74Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:42
75Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:43
76Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:45
77Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:49
78Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:54
79Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:00:57
80Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:01:10
81Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
82Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:35
83Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:02:02
84Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
85Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:03
86Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:11
87Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
88Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:27
89Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:49
90Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:04:47
91Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:06:36
92Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops0:09:05
93Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:09:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv21pts
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15
3Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women12
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam12
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women10
6Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling10
7Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women10
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling9
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM7
10Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling5
11Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini5
12Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women4
13Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women3
14Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women2
15Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
16Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7pts
2Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling5
3Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops4
4Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
5Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling2

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women9pts
2Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women6
3Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv5
4Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women4
5Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women4
6Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops3
7Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women3
8Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling1
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women1

British riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women5:43:23
2Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops0:00:13
3Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:00:14
4Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
5Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
6Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:00:28
8Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
9Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:01:53
10Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
11Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:04:38
12Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops0:08:56

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team Women17:10:31
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:07
3Team Sunweb Women0:00:08
4CCC-Liv0:00:11
5Canyon / /Sram Racing
6Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:15
7Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:18
8Mitchelton-Scott Women
9WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
10Team Virtu Cycling0:00:22
11Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
12Drops
13Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:29
14Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
15Ale Cipollini0:00:36
16FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:44

 

