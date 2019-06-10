Trending

D'hoore wins opening stage of Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Belgian takes bunch sprint victory, first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 28

Jolien D'Hoore wins stage 1 at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Jolien D'Hoore wins stage 1 at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 28

Abby-Mae Parkinson with the stage 1 combativity prize at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Abby-Mae Parkinson with the stage 1 combativity prize at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 28

Stage 1 at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Stage 1 at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 28

Marianne Vos, Sheyla Gutiérrez and Liane Lippert compete in stage 1 at the Ovo Women's Tour

Marianne Vos, Sheyla Gutiérrez and Liane Lippert compete in stage 1 at the Ovo Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 28

Georgia Williams finishes stage 1 at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Georgia Williams finishes stage 1 at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 28

Jolien D'Hoore wins stage 1 at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Jolien D'Hoore wins stage 1 at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 28

Jolien D'Hoore wins stage 1 at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Jolien D'Hoore wins stage 1 at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 28

Jolien D'Hoore wins stage 1 at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Jolien D'Hoore wins stage 1 at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 28

Stage 1 winner and overall leader Jolien D'Hoore at the Ovo Women's Tour

Stage 1 winner and overall leader Jolien D'Hoore at the Ovo Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 28

Grace Brown finishes stage 1 at the Ovo Women's Tour

Grace Brown finishes stage 1 at the Ovo Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 28

Stage 1 winner and overall leader Jolien D'Hoore at the Ovo Women's Tour

Stage 1 winner and overall leader Jolien D'Hoore at the Ovo Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 28

Coryn Rivera in the red sprint jersey after stage 1 at the Ovo Women's Tour

Coryn Rivera in the red sprint jersey after stage 1 at the Ovo Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 28

Christine Majerus on the stage 1 podium to get the mountains jersey

Christine Majerus on the stage 1 podium to get the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 28

Abby-Mae Parkinson on the attack during stage 1 at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Abby-Mae Parkinson on the attack during stage 1 at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 28

All five former winners together Lisa Brennauer, Lizzie Deignan, Coryn Rivera, Marianne Vos and Kasia Niewiadoma

All five former winners together Lisa Brennauer, Lizzie Deignan, Coryn Rivera, Marianne Vos and Kasia Niewiadoma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 28

FDJ are introduced to the crowd

FDJ are introduced to the crowd
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 28

Alice Barnes signs on

Alice Barnes signs on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 28

Coryn Rivera is interviewed on stage

Coryn Rivera is interviewed on stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 28

Marianne Vos speaks on stage

Marianne Vos speaks on stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 28

Lizzie Deignan waves to the crowd

Lizzie Deignan waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 28

Tiffany Cromwell signs on

Tiffany Cromwell signs on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 28

Sarah Roy signs on at the start

Sarah Roy signs on at the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 28

A happy Lizzie Deignan at the start

A happy Lizzie Deignan at the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 28

Former teammates Marianne Vos and Kasia Niewiadoma talk at the start

Former teammates Marianne Vos and Kasia Niewiadoma talk at the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 28

Amalie Dideriksen and Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)

Amalie Dideriksen and Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 28

Christine Majerus waits for the start

Christine Majerus waits for the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 28

Coryn Rivera, Marianne Vos and Kasia Niewiadoma on the start line

Coryn Rivera, Marianne Vos and Kasia Niewiadoma on the start line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 28

The riders head out of Beccles for the opening stage of the Women's Tour

The riders head out of Beccles for the opening stage of the Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) won the opening stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour, repeating her 2018 success, taking the overall lead and donning the green jersey. After a rainy stage from Beccles to Stowmarket, D'hoore was fastest in the sprint, winning with several bike-lengths over her teammate Amy Pieters and third-placed Lisa Brennauer (WNT-Rotor).

For the second consecutive time, Suffolk hosted the first day of the British stage race, offering a 157.6-kilometre course from Beccles to Stowmarket. Mostly flat, there were nonetheless two third-category mountain sprints in the final third of the stage. In addition, three intermediate sprints offered valuable time bonifications.

Though the start was dry, the rain soon started pouring down on the riders. This discouraged long-range attacks, and though the pace was often high, there were no breakaways from the peloton for a long time. With 60 km to go, the peloton came to the first intermediate sprint outside RAF Honnington together, and the defending champion, Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb), opened her account by winning the sprint and taking three bonus seconds ahead of Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar Team) and Susanne Andersen (Team Sunweb).

Team Sunweb took all places in the second intermediate sprint in Fornham St Martin as Rivera was followed by Andersen and Leah Kirchmann. The small climb of Little Welnetham saw Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) take full points ahead of Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling), Elizabeth Banks (Bigla), and Janneke Ensing (WNT-Rotor).

It was only with 24 kilometres to go that a rider successfully broke away from the peloton. Abby-Mae Parkinson (Drops) took her heart into both hands and went solo. As the rain stopped, the British rider increased her advantage to 1:30 minutes at the 15-kilometre mark, prompting the sprinters’ teams into action.

Parkinson won the intermediate sprint at the first passage of the finish line with 12 km to go, but her advantage had dwindled to 28 seconds at the QOM sprint in Buxhall, six kilometres from the finish. She was eventually reeled in with two kilometres to go but was awarded the combativity prize for her exploits.

On the finishing straight, nobody could match D’hoore’s acceleration as she opened a substantial gap and sprinted to victory ahead of Pieters and Brennauer. On top of the green leader’s jersey, D’hoore was also awarded the pink points jersey, and her teammate Majerus could don the black mountain jersey. Rivera took the lead in the intermediate sprint competition and will wear the red jersey on stage 2 while Eleanor Dickinson (Drops) will be in the light blue jersey for the best British rider.

The OVO Energy Women’s Tour continues with a circuit race in Kent Cyclopark on Tuesday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4:09:12
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
5Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
8Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
9Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
10Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
11Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
12Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
13Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:04
14Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
15Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
16Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
17Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
18Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
19Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
20Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
21Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
22Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
23Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
24Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
25Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
26Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
27Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
28Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
29Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
30Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
31Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
32Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
33Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
34Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
35Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
36Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
37Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
38Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
39Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
40Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
41Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
42Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
43Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
44Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
45Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
46Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
47Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
48Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
49Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
50Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
51Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
52Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
53Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
54Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
55Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
56Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
57Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
58Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
59Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
60Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
61Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
62Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
63Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
64Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
65Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
66Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
67Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
68Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
69Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
70Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
71Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
72Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
73Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
74Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
75Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
76Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
77Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
78Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
79Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
80Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
81Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:00:16
82Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
83Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:17
84Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:21
85Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:00:23
86Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:37
87Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
88Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:49
89Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
90Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
91Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
92Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
93Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:03:46
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15pts
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam12
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling9
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women7
5Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv6
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini5
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling4
8Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women3
9Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
10Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1

Mountain 1 - Little Welnetham - 124.8 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4pts
2Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling3
3Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
4Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Buxhall - 151.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops4pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
3Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling2
4Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1

Sprint 1 - RAF Honnington - 98.1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women3pts
2Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women2
3Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women1

Sprint 2 - Fornham St Martin - 111.3 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women3pts
2Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women2
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women1

Sprint 3 - Stowmarket - 1st passage - 145.6 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops3pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv2
3Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam12:27:40
2Movistar Team Women
3Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
4Valcar-Cylance Cycling
5Canyon-SRAM
6Ale Cipollini
7CCC-Liv
8Mitchelton-Scott Women
9WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
10Drops
11Team Sunweb Women0:00:08
12FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
13Team Virtu Cycling
14Trek-Segafredo Women
15Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
16Parkhotel Valkenburg

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4:09:02
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:04
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:06
4Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:07
5Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv0:00:08
6Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
7Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:00:10
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
9Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
10Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
11Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
12Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
13Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
14Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:00:11
15Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
16Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:13
17Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:14
18Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
19Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
20Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
21Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
22Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
23Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
24Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
25Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
26Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
27Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
28Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
29Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
30Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
31Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
32Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
33Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
34Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
35Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
36Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
37Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
38Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
39Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
40Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
41Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
42Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
43Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
44Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
45Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
46Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
47Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
48Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
49Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
50Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
51Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
52Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
53Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
54Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
55Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
56Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
57Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
58Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
59Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
60Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
61Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
62Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
63Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
64Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
65Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
66Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
67Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
68Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
69Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
70Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
71Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
72Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
73Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
74Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
75Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
76Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
77Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
78Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
79Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
80Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
81Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:00:26
82Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
83Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:27
84Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:31
85Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:00:33
86Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:47
87Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
88Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:59
89Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
90Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
91Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
92Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
93Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:03:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15pts
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam12
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling9
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women7
5Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv6
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini5
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling4
8Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women3
9Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
10Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7pts
2Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling5
3Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops4
4Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
5Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling2

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women6pts
2Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops3
3Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women3
4Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women2
5Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv1
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women

British riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops4:09:12
2Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:00:01
3Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:04
4Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
6Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
8Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
9Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
10Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
11Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops0:00:16
12Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:02:49

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam12:27:40
2Movistar Team Women
3Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
4Valcar-Cylance Cycling
5Canyon-SRAM
6Ale Cipollini
7CCC-Liv
8Mitchelton-Scott Women
9WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
10Drops
11Team Sunweb Women0:00:08
12FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
13Team Virtu Cycling
14Trek-Segafredo Women
15Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
16Parkhotel Valkenburg

 

Latest on Cyclingnews