Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) won the opening stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour, repeating her 2018 success, taking the overall lead and donning the green jersey. After a rainy stage from Beccles to Stowmarket, D'hoore was fastest in the sprint, winning with several bike-lengths over her teammate Amy Pieters and third-placed Lisa Brennauer (WNT-Rotor).

For the second consecutive time, Suffolk hosted the first day of the British stage race, offering a 157.6-kilometre course from Beccles to Stowmarket. Mostly flat, there were nonetheless two third-category mountain sprints in the final third of the stage. In addition, three intermediate sprints offered valuable time bonifications.

Though the start was dry, the rain soon started pouring down on the riders. This discouraged long-range attacks, and though the pace was often high, there were no breakaways from the peloton for a long time. With 60 km to go, the peloton came to the first intermediate sprint outside RAF Honnington together, and the defending champion, Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb), opened her account by winning the sprint and taking three bonus seconds ahead of Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar Team) and Susanne Andersen (Team Sunweb).

Team Sunweb took all places in the second intermediate sprint in Fornham St Martin as Rivera was followed by Andersen and Leah Kirchmann. The small climb of Little Welnetham saw Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) take full points ahead of Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling), Elizabeth Banks (Bigla), and Janneke Ensing (WNT-Rotor).

It was only with 24 kilometres to go that a rider successfully broke away from the peloton. Abby-Mae Parkinson (Drops) took her heart into both hands and went solo. As the rain stopped, the British rider increased her advantage to 1:30 minutes at the 15-kilometre mark, prompting the sprinters’ teams into action.

Parkinson won the intermediate sprint at the first passage of the finish line with 12 km to go, but her advantage had dwindled to 28 seconds at the QOM sprint in Buxhall, six kilometres from the finish. She was eventually reeled in with two kilometres to go but was awarded the combativity prize for her exploits.

On the finishing straight, nobody could match D’hoore’s acceleration as she opened a substantial gap and sprinted to victory ahead of Pieters and Brennauer. On top of the green leader’s jersey, D’hoore was also awarded the pink points jersey, and her teammate Majerus could don the black mountain jersey. Rivera took the lead in the intermediate sprint competition and will wear the red jersey on stage 2 while Eleanor Dickinson (Drops) will be in the light blue jersey for the best British rider.

The OVO Energy Women’s Tour continues with a circuit race in Kent Cyclopark on Tuesday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4:09:12 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 4 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 7 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 8 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 9 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 11 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 12 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 13 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:04 14 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 15 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 16 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 17 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 18 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 19 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 20 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 21 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 22 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 23 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 24 Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 25 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 26 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 27 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 28 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 29 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 30 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 31 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 32 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 33 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 34 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 35 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 36 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 37 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 38 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 39 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 40 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 41 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 42 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 43 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 44 Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 45 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 46 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 47 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 48 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 49 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 50 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 51 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 52 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 53 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 54 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 55 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 56 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 57 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 58 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 59 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 60 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 61 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 62 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 63 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 64 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 65 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 66 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 67 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 68 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 69 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 70 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 71 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 72 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 73 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 74 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 75 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 76 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 77 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 78 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 79 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 80 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 81 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:00:16 82 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops 83 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:17 84 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:21 85 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:23 86 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:37 87 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 88 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:49 89 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 90 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 91 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 92 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 93 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:46 DNF Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 pts 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 9 4 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 7 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 6 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 5 7 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 4 8 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 3 9 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1

Mountain 1 - Little Welnetham - 124.8 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 pts 2 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 3 3 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Buxhall - 151.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 4 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 3 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 2 4 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 1 - RAF Honnington - 98.1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 3 pts 2 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 2 3 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 1

Sprint 2 - Fornham St Martin - 111.3 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 3 pts 2 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 2 3 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 1

Sprint 3 - Stowmarket - 1st passage - 145.6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 3 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 2 3 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12:27:40 2 Movistar Team Women 3 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Valcar-Cylance Cycling 5 Canyon-SRAM 6 Ale Cipollini 7 CCC-Liv 8 Mitchelton-Scott Women 9 WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 10 Drops 11 Team Sunweb Women 0:00:08 12 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 13 Team Virtu Cycling 14 Trek-Segafredo Women 15 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 16 Parkhotel Valkenburg

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4:09:02 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:04 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:00:06 4 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:07 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:00:08 6 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 7 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:10 8 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 9 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 10 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 11 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 12 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 13 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 14 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:11 15 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 16 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:13 17 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:14 18 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 19 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 20 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 21 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 22 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 23 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 24 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 25 Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 26 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 27 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 28 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 29 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 30 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 31 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 32 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 33 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 34 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 35 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 36 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 37 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 38 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 39 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 40 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 41 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 42 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 43 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 44 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 45 Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 46 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 47 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 48 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 49 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 50 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 51 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 52 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 53 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 54 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 55 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 56 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 57 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 58 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 59 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 60 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 61 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 62 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 63 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 64 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 65 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 66 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 67 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 68 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 69 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 70 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 71 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 72 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 73 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 74 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 75 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 76 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 77 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 78 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 79 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 80 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 81 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:00:26 82 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops 83 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:27 84 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:31 85 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:33 86 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:47 87 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 88 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:59 89 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 90 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 91 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 92 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 93 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:56

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 pts 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 9 4 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 7 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 6 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 5 7 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 4 8 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 3 9 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 pts 2 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 5 3 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 4 4 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 6 pts 2 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 3 3 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 3 4 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 2 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 1 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women

British riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 4:09:12 2 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 0:00:01 3 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:04 4 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 6 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 7 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 8 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 9 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 11 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops 0:00:16 12 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:02:49