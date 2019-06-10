D'hoore wins opening stage of Ovo Energy Women's Tour
Belgian takes bunch sprint victory, first leader's jersey
Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) won the opening stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour, repeating her 2018 success, taking the overall lead and donning the green jersey. After a rainy stage from Beccles to Stowmarket, D'hoore was fastest in the sprint, winning with several bike-lengths over her teammate Amy Pieters and third-placed Lisa Brennauer (WNT-Rotor).
For the second consecutive time, Suffolk hosted the first day of the British stage race, offering a 157.6-kilometre course from Beccles to Stowmarket. Mostly flat, there were nonetheless two third-category mountain sprints in the final third of the stage. In addition, three intermediate sprints offered valuable time bonifications.
Though the start was dry, the rain soon started pouring down on the riders. This discouraged long-range attacks, and though the pace was often high, there were no breakaways from the peloton for a long time. With 60 km to go, the peloton came to the first intermediate sprint outside RAF Honnington together, and the defending champion, Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb), opened her account by winning the sprint and taking three bonus seconds ahead of Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar Team) and Susanne Andersen (Team Sunweb).
Team Sunweb took all places in the second intermediate sprint in Fornham St Martin as Rivera was followed by Andersen and Leah Kirchmann. The small climb of Little Welnetham saw Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) take full points ahead of Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling), Elizabeth Banks (Bigla), and Janneke Ensing (WNT-Rotor).
It was only with 24 kilometres to go that a rider successfully broke away from the peloton. Abby-Mae Parkinson (Drops) took her heart into both hands and went solo. As the rain stopped, the British rider increased her advantage to 1:30 minutes at the 15-kilometre mark, prompting the sprinters’ teams into action.
Parkinson won the intermediate sprint at the first passage of the finish line with 12 km to go, but her advantage had dwindled to 28 seconds at the QOM sprint in Buxhall, six kilometres from the finish. She was eventually reeled in with two kilometres to go but was awarded the combativity prize for her exploits.
On the finishing straight, nobody could match D’hoore’s acceleration as she opened a substantial gap and sprinted to victory ahead of Pieters and Brennauer. On top of the green leader’s jersey, D’hoore was also awarded the pink points jersey, and her teammate Majerus could don the black mountain jersey. Rivera took the lead in the intermediate sprint competition and will wear the red jersey on stage 2 while Eleanor Dickinson (Drops) will be in the light blue jersey for the best British rider.
The OVO Energy Women’s Tour continues with a circuit race in Kent Cyclopark on Tuesday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4:09:12
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|4
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|8
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|9
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|11
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|12
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|13
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:04
|14
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|16
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|17
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|18
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|20
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|22
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|23
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|24
|Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|25
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|27
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|28
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|29
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|30
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|31
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|32
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|33
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|34
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|35
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|36
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|37
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|38
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|39
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|40
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|41
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|42
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|43
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|44
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|45
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|46
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|47
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|48
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|49
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|50
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|51
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|52
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|53
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|54
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|55
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|56
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|57
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|58
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|59
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|60
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|61
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|62
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|63
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|64
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|65
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|66
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|67
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|68
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|69
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|70
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|71
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|72
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|73
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|74
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|75
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|76
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|77
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|78
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|79
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|80
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|81
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:00:16
|82
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
|83
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:17
|84
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:21
|85
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:23
|86
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:37
|87
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|88
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:49
|89
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|90
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|91
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|92
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|93
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:46
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|pts
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|9
|4
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|7
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|6
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|5
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|4
|8
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3
|9
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|pts
|2
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|3
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|4
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|3
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|2
|4
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|2
|3
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|3
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|2
|3
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12:27:40
|2
|Movistar Team Women
|3
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|5
|Canyon-SRAM
|6
|Ale Cipollini
|7
|CCC-Liv
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott Women
|9
|WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|10
|Drops
|11
|Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:08
|12
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|13
|Team Virtu Cycling
|14
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|15
|Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|16
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4:09:02
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:04
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:07
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:00:08
|6
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|7
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:10
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|9
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|10
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|12
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|13
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|14
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:11
|15
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|16
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:13
|17
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:14
|18
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|19
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|22
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|24
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|25
|Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|26
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|28
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|29
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|30
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|31
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|32
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|33
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|34
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|35
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|36
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|37
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|38
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|39
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|40
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|41
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|42
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|43
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|44
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|45
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|46
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|47
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|48
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|49
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|50
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|51
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|52
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|53
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|54
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|55
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|56
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|57
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|58
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|59
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|60
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|61
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|62
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|63
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|64
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|65
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|66
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|67
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|68
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|69
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|70
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|71
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|72
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|73
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|74
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|75
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|76
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|77
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|78
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|79
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|80
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|81
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:00:26
|82
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
|83
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:27
|84
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:31
|85
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:33
|86
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:47
|87
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|88
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:59
|89
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|90
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|91
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|92
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|93
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|pts
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|9
|4
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|7
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|6
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|5
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|4
|8
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3
|9
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|pts
|2
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|3
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|4
|4
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|pts
|2
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|3
|3
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3
|4
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|1
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|4:09:12
|2
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|0:00:01
|3
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:04
|4
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|6
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|7
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|8
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|9
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|11
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
|0:00:16
|12
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:02:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12:27:40
|2
|Movistar Team Women
|3
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|5
|Canyon-SRAM
|6
|Ale Cipollini
|7
|CCC-Liv
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott Women
|9
|WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|10
|Drops
|11
|Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:08
|12
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|13
|Team Virtu Cycling
|14
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|15
|Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|16
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy