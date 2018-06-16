Image 1 of 22 Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 22 Alexandra Manly (Mitchelton-Scott) gets ready for stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 22 Sunweb on the podium for sign in of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 22 Sunweb on the podium for sign in of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 22 The start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 22 Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 22 Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 22 Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 22 Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 22 Coryn Rivera in the leader's jersey before the start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 22 Boels Dolmans on stage before the start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 22 Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team at sign in ahead of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 22 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) in the black Mountain Jersey and Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) in the pink Breast Cancer Care Points Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 22 Amy Pieters (Boels - Dolmans) in the red Sprints Jersey and Chantal Blaak (Boels - Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 22 Alena Amaliusik of Belarus and Canyon SRAM Racing Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 22 Team Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 22 Hannah Barnes of Great Britain and Team Canyon SRAM Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 22 Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) stops for a selfie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 22 Cervelo-Bigla on stage before the start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 22 The water bottles are ready to go for stage 4 at the Boels Dolmans on stage before the start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 22 Boels Dolmans on stage before the start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 22 Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) won stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour in a sprint finish in Worcester, beating Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla) and Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) to the line. Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) finished in 14th place and defended her overall lead.

Stage 4 covered 131.5 km from Evesham to Worcester, with two intermediate sprints as well as the category 1 Snowshill climb and the category 3 Atch Lench along the way. The stage was dedicated to the memory of pro cyclist Sharon Laws who died of cancer in December. Laws had won the Queen of the Mountains jersey in 2014, and the stage through Worcestershire covered her training roads.

After a short-lived attack by Aafke Soet (WNT Rotor) and Coralie Demay (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) got away alone after 11 km. The race had to be neutralised as the race doctor was busy attending to the victims of a crash only 5 km into the race, and when the green flag was waved again at km 27, Becker's lead quickly shot up to over two minutes.

Coryn Rivera took two bonus seconds in the first intermediate sprint to bolster her lead in the general classification, and the Snowshill climb split up the peloton. Fifteen riders reached the top together only 30 seconds behind Becker. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervélo-Bigla) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle High5) broke free from this group and bridged to Becker on their own, while the rest of the group was caught by the peloton again. The front trio quickly built an advantage of 2:50 as the peloton didn't commit to controlling the gap.

Halfway through the stage the peloton split in two on a crosswind section, and this started the chase as the sprinters' teams slowly but surely ate into the escapees' lead. At the second intermediate sprint with 39 km to go, Ludwig, Cordon-Ragot, and Becker still had two minutes, but with 20km remaining, this had shrunk to less than a minute.

Ludwig went on a solo attack with 19 km to the finish, but was quickly brought back, as was Cordon-Ragot when she tried the same move a bit later. After this, the breakaway cooperated again and stayed ahead for a long time, but their adventure was over with 6km to go.

Soet and Sara Penton (Team Virtu Cycling) went on a last-ditch attempt to prevent a sprint with 5km remaining, but were quickly reeled in. Amalie Dideriksen went to the front on the finishing straight and held on to the line to win the stage, with Lotta Lepistö and Marianne Vos taking the other podium spots. Green jersey Coryn Rivera finished further back in 14th place, but defended her overall lead and is now 14 seconds ahead of Vos.

The OVO Energy Women's Tour finishes on Sunday with stage 5, 122.6 km from Dolgellau to Colwyn Bay.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:31:19 2 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 5 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 6 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 7 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 9 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 10 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 11 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 12 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 13 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 15 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 16 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 17 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 18 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 19 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 20 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 21 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 22 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 23 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 24 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 25 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 26 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 27 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 28 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 29 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 30 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 31 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 32 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 33 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 34 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 35 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing 36 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 37 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 38 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 39 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 40 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 41 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 42 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 43 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 44 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 45 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 46 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 47 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 48 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 49 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 50 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 51 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 52 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 53 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 54 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 55 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 56 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 57 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 58 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 59 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 60 Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing 61 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 62 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 63 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 64 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 65 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 66 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 67 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 68 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 69 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 70 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 71 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 72 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 73 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 74 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 75 Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing 76 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 77 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 78 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 79 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 80 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 81 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 82 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 83 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 84 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 85 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:43 86 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 87 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 88 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 89 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 90 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 91 Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team DNF Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam DNF Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini DNF Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini DNF Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team DNF Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling DNS Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team DNS Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 14:48:44 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 3 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:25 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:29 7 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:30 8 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 0:00:31 9 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 10 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 11 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 12 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 13 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 14 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 15 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 16 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 14:49:20 17 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 14:49:24 18 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14:49:29 19 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 14:49:30 20 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 21 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 14:49:31 22 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 14:49:32 23 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 24 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 25 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 26 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 27 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 28 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14:49:38 29 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 14:49:48 30 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 31 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 32 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 33 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 14:49:53 34 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14:49:55 35 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 36 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 37 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 14:49:58 38 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 14:50:10 39 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 14:50:16 40 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 41 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 14:50:31 42 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 14:50:32 43 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 14:50:34 44 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 14:50:51 45 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 14:51:06 46 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 14:53:32 47 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 48 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 14:53:44 49 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 14:53:48 50 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 51 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 14:53:55 52 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 14:54:05 53 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 14:54:26 54 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 14:54:35 55 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 56 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 57 Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing 58 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14:55:03 59 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 14:55:15 60 Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing 14:55:19 61 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 14:55:28 62 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 14:55:40 63 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 14:56:12 64 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 14:58:17 65 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 14:58:49 66 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 14:59:04 67 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 68 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 69 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 14:59:20 70 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 14:59:35 71 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 14:59:44 72 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 73 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 74 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 75 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 14:59:46 76 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 15:00:06 77 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15:00:46 78 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 15:01:28 79 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 15:02:34 80 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 15:07:05 81 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 15:07:13 82 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 83 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 84 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 85 Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 86 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 15:07:51 87 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 88 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 15:08:34 89 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 15:09:00 90 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 15:10:34 91 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing 15:10:54

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 35 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 31 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 21 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 19 5 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 18 6 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 15 7 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 12 8 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 11 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 11 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8 12 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 8 13 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 7 14 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 7 15 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 6 16 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 5 17 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 18 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 19 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 5 20 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 21 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 3 22 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 3 23 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 24 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 2 25 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 26 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 37 pts 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 22 3 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 13 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 11 7 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 8 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 9 9 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 6 10 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 12 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 5 13 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 5 14 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 4 15 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 16 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 1 17 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1 18 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 1 19 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 1

Sprints Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 15 pts 2 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 9 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 4 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 4 5 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 6 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 3 7 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 2 9 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 2 10 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 11 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 1 12 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 1 13 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1 14 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 1