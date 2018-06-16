OVO Energy Women's Tour: Dideriksen wins stage 4
Rivera retains overall lead
Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) won stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour in a sprint finish in Worcester, beating Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla) and Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) to the line. Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) finished in 14th place and defended her overall lead.
Stage 4 covered 131.5 km from Evesham to Worcester, with two intermediate sprints as well as the category 1 Snowshill climb and the category 3 Atch Lench along the way. The stage was dedicated to the memory of pro cyclist Sharon Laws who died of cancer in December. Laws had won the Queen of the Mountains jersey in 2014, and the stage through Worcestershire covered her training roads.
After a short-lived attack by Aafke Soet (WNT Rotor) and Coralie Demay (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) got away alone after 11 km. The race had to be neutralised as the race doctor was busy attending to the victims of a crash only 5 km into the race, and when the green flag was waved again at km 27, Becker's lead quickly shot up to over two minutes.
Coryn Rivera took two bonus seconds in the first intermediate sprint to bolster her lead in the general classification, and the Snowshill climb split up the peloton. Fifteen riders reached the top together only 30 seconds behind Becker. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervélo-Bigla) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle High5) broke free from this group and bridged to Becker on their own, while the rest of the group was caught by the peloton again. The front trio quickly built an advantage of 2:50 as the peloton didn't commit to controlling the gap.
Halfway through the stage the peloton split in two on a crosswind section, and this started the chase as the sprinters' teams slowly but surely ate into the escapees' lead. At the second intermediate sprint with 39 km to go, Ludwig, Cordon-Ragot, and Becker still had two minutes, but with 20km remaining, this had shrunk to less than a minute.
Ludwig went on a solo attack with 19 km to the finish, but was quickly brought back, as was Cordon-Ragot when she tried the same move a bit later. After this, the breakaway cooperated again and stayed ahead for a long time, but their adventure was over with 6km to go.
Soet and Sara Penton (Team Virtu Cycling) went on a last-ditch attempt to prevent a sprint with 5km remaining, but were quickly reeled in. Amalie Dideriksen went to the front on the finishing straight and held on to the line to win the stage, with Lotta Lepistö and Marianne Vos taking the other podium spots. Green jersey Coryn Rivera finished further back in 14th place, but defended her overall lead and is now 14 seconds ahead of Vos.
The OVO Energy Women's Tour finishes on Sunday with stage 5, 122.6 km from Dolgellau to Colwyn Bay.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:31:19
|2
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|7
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|9
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|10
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|12
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|17
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|18
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|19
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|20
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|21
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|22
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|23
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|24
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|25
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|28
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|29
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|30
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|31
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|32
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|33
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|34
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|35
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|36
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|37
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|38
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|39
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|40
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|41
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|42
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|43
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|45
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|46
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|47
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|49
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|50
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|51
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|52
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|53
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|54
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|55
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|56
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|57
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|59
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|60
|Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
|61
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|62
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|63
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|64
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|65
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|66
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|67
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|68
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|70
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|71
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|72
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|73
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|74
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
|76
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|77
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|78
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|79
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|80
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|81
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|82
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|83
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|84
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|85
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|86
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|88
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|89
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNS
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|14:48:44
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:25
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:29
|7
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:30
|8
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|0:00:31
|9
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|10
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|11
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|13
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|15
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|16
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|14:49:20
|17
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|14:49:24
|18
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14:49:29
|19
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|14:49:30
|20
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|21
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|14:49:31
|22
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|14:49:32
|23
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|24
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|25
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|26
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|27
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|28
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14:49:38
|29
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|14:49:48
|30
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|31
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|32
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|33
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|14:49:53
|34
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14:49:55
|35
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|36
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|37
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|14:49:58
|38
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|14:50:10
|39
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|14:50:16
|40
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|41
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|14:50:31
|42
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|14:50:32
|43
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|14:50:34
|44
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|14:50:51
|45
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|14:51:06
|46
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|14:53:32
|47
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|48
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|14:53:44
|49
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|14:53:48
|50
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|14:53:55
|52
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|14:54:05
|53
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|14:54:26
|54
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|14:54:35
|55
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|56
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|57
|Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
|58
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14:55:03
|59
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|14:55:15
|60
|Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
|14:55:19
|61
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|14:55:28
|62
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|14:55:40
|63
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|14:56:12
|64
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|14:58:17
|65
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|14:58:49
|66
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|14:59:04
|67
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|69
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|14:59:20
|70
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|14:59:35
|71
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|14:59:44
|72
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|73
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|74
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|75
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|14:59:46
|76
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|15:00:06
|77
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15:00:46
|78
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|15:01:28
|79
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|15:02:34
|80
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15:07:05
|81
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|15:07:13
|82
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|83
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|84
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|15:07:51
|87
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|88
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|15:08:34
|89
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|15:09:00
|90
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|15:10:34
|91
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|15:10:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|31
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|21
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|19
|5
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|18
|6
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|15
|7
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|12
|8
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|11
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|12
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|8
|13
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|7
|14
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|7
|15
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|6
|16
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|5
|17
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|18
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|19
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|5
|20
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|22
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|3
|23
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|24
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|2
|25
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|26
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|37
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|22
|3
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|13
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|11
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|8
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|9
|9
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|10
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|12
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|5
|14
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|4
|15
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|16
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|1
|17
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|18
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|19
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|pts
|2
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|4
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|4
|5
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|3
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2
|9
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|2
|10
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|11
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|1
|12
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|1
|13
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|44:27:43
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:17
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:19
|4
|Btc City Ljubljana
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|6
|Canyon // Sram Racing
|7
|Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:53
|8
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|9
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:02:09
|10
|Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|11
|Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:49
|12
|Trek - Drops
|0:05:15
|13
|Wiggle High5
|0:05:20
|14
|Storey Racing
|0:10:45
|15
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:10:59
|16
|Valcar Pbm
|0:20:27
|17
|Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:34
