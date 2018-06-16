Trending

OVO Energy Women's Tour: Dideriksen wins stage 4

Rivera retains overall lead

Image 1 of 22

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 22

Alexandra Manly (Mitchelton-Scott) gets ready for stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Alexandra Manly (Mitchelton-Scott) gets ready for stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 22

Sunweb on the podium for sign in of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Sunweb on the podium for sign in of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 22

Sunweb on the podium for sign in of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Sunweb on the podium for sign in of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 22

The start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

The start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 22

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 22

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 22

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 22

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 22

Coryn Rivera in the leader's jersey before the start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Coryn Rivera in the leader's jersey before the start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 22

Boels Dolmans on stage before the start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Boels Dolmans on stage before the start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 22

Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team at sign in ahead of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team at sign in ahead of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 22

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) in the black Mountain Jersey and Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) in the pink Breast Cancer Care Points Jersey

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) in the black Mountain Jersey and Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) in the pink Breast Cancer Care Points Jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 22

Amy Pieters (Boels - Dolmans) in the red Sprints Jersey and Chantal Blaak (Boels - Dolmans)

Amy Pieters (Boels - Dolmans) in the red Sprints Jersey and Chantal Blaak (Boels - Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 22

Alena Amaliusik of Belarus and Canyon SRAM Racing Team

Alena Amaliusik of Belarus and Canyon SRAM Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 22

Team Mitchelton-Scott

Team Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 22

Hannah Barnes of Great Britain and Team Canyon SRAM Racing

Hannah Barnes of Great Britain and Team Canyon SRAM Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 22

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) stops for a selfie

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) stops for a selfie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 22

Cervelo-Bigla on stage before the start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Cervelo-Bigla on stage before the start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 22

The water bottles are ready to go for stage 4 at the Boels Dolmans on stage before the start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

The water bottles are ready to go for stage 4 at the Boels Dolmans on stage before the start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 22

Boels Dolmans on stage before the start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Boels Dolmans on stage before the start of stage 4 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 22

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) won stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour in a sprint finish in Worcester, beating Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla) and Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) to the line. Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) finished in 14th place and defended her overall lead.

Related Articles

Dideriksen puts her stage win down to team's lead-out

Stage 4 covered 131.5 km from Evesham to Worcester, with two intermediate sprints as well as the category 1 Snowshill climb and the category 3 Atch Lench along the way. The stage was dedicated to the memory of pro cyclist Sharon Laws who died of cancer in December. Laws had won the Queen of the Mountains jersey in 2014, and the stage through Worcestershire covered her training roads.

After a short-lived attack by Aafke Soet (WNT Rotor) and Coralie Demay (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) got away alone after 11 km. The race had to be neutralised as the race doctor was busy attending to the victims of a crash only 5 km into the race, and when the green flag was waved again at km 27, Becker's lead quickly shot up to over two minutes.

Coryn Rivera took two bonus seconds in the first intermediate sprint to bolster her lead in the general classification, and the Snowshill climb split up the peloton. Fifteen riders reached the top together only 30 seconds behind Becker. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervélo-Bigla) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle High5) broke free from this group and bridged to Becker on their own, while the rest of the group was caught by the peloton again. The front trio quickly built an advantage of 2:50 as the peloton didn't commit to controlling the gap.

Halfway through the stage the peloton split in two on a crosswind section, and this started the chase as the sprinters' teams slowly but surely ate into the escapees' lead. At the second intermediate sprint with 39 km to go, Ludwig, Cordon-Ragot, and Becker still had two minutes, but with 20km remaining, this had shrunk to less than a minute.

Ludwig went on a solo attack with 19 km to the finish, but was quickly brought back, as was Cordon-Ragot when she tried the same move a bit later. After this, the breakaway cooperated again and stayed ahead for a long time, but their adventure was over with 6km to go.

Soet and Sara Penton (Team Virtu Cycling) went on a last-ditch attempt to prevent a sprint with 5km remaining, but were quickly reeled in. Amalie Dideriksen went to the front on the finishing straight and held on to the line to win the stage, with Lotta Lepistö and Marianne Vos taking the other podium spots. Green jersey Coryn Rivera finished further back in 14th place, but defended her overall lead and is now 14 seconds ahead of Vos.

The OVO Energy Women's Tour finishes on Sunday with stage 5, 122.6 km from Dolgellau to Colwyn Bay.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:31:19
2Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
5Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
6Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
7Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
9Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
10Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
11Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
12Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
13Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
14Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
15Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
16Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
17Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
18Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
19Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
20Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
21Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
22Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
23Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
24Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
25Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
26Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
27Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
28Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
29Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
30Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
31Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
32Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
33Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
34Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
35Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
36Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
37Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
38Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
39Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
40Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
41Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
42Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
43Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
44Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
45Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
46Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
47Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
48Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
49Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
50Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
51Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
52Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
53Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
54Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
55Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
56Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
57Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
58Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
59Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
60Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
61Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
62Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
63Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
64Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
65Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
66Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
67Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
68Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
69Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
70Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
71Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
72Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
73Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
74Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
75Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
76Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
77Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
78Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
79Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
80Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
81Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
82Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
83Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
84Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
85Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:43
86Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
87Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
88Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
89Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
90Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
91Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFJip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFRomy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFAnna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFMieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
DNSAnn-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNSManon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women14:48:44
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
3Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:25
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:29
7Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:30
8Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops0:00:31
9Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
10Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
11Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
12Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
13Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
14Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
15Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
16Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women14:49:20
17Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling14:49:24
18Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team14:49:29
19Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope14:49:30
20Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
21Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing14:49:31
22Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling14:49:32
23Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
24Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
25Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
26Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
27Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
28Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam14:49:38
29Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women14:49:48
30Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
31Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
32Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
33Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High514:49:53
34Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team14:49:55
35Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
36Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
37Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women14:49:58
38Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women14:50:10
39Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport14:50:16
40Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
41Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women14:50:31
42Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport14:50:32
43Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini14:50:34
44Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team14:50:51
45Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing14:51:06
46Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana14:53:32
47Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
48Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport14:53:44
49Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing14:53:48
50Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
51Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops14:53:55
52Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope14:54:05
53Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team14:54:26
54Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing14:54:35
55Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
56Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
57Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
58Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team14:55:03
59Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High514:55:15
60Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing14:55:19
61Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing14:55:28
62Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High514:55:40
63Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing14:56:12
64Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope14:58:17
65Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini14:58:49
66Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope14:59:04
67Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
68Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
69Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM14:59:20
70Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM14:59:35
71Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM14:59:44
72Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
73Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
74Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
75Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women14:59:46
76Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling15:00:06
77Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15:00:46
78Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling15:01:28
79Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women15:02:34
80Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team15:07:05
81Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling15:07:13
82Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
83Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
84Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
85Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
86Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team15:07:51
87Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
88Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport15:08:34
89Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High515:09:00
90Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team15:10:34
91Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing15:10:54

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team35pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women31
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam21
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling19
5Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women18
6Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women15
7Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini12
8Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team12
9Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope11
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
11Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8
12Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM8
13Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini7
14Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling7
15Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women6
16Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops5
17Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing5
18Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5
19Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM5
20Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
21Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana3
22Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High53
23Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
24Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing2
25Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing2
26Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High537pts
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing22
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport13
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team13
5Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team12
6Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing11
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
8Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women9
9Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women6
10Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
12Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5
13Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport5
14Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High54
15Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing2
16Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini1
17Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1
18Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women1
19Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women1

Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women15pts
2Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team9
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
4Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport4
5Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
6Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport3
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High52
9Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High52
10Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
11Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team1
12Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana1
13Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing1
14Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team44:27:43
2Team Sunweb0:00:17
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:19
4Btc City Ljubljana
5Ale Cipollini
6Canyon // Sram Racing
7Mitchelton Scott0:00:53
8Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:14
9Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:02:09
10Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
11Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:49
12Trek - Drops0:05:15
13Wiggle High50:05:20
14Storey Racing0:10:45
15Team Virtu Cycling0:10:59
16Valcar Pbm0:20:27
17Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:20:34

Latest on Cyclingnews