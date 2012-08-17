Specialized-Lululemon stormed victory in Vargarda on a warm and slightly breezy evening. The squad finished the required four of their six starting riders in a tactical ride in which they maintained their momentum throughout the 42.5km test.

Orica-AIS presented by GreenEDGE were second fastest. They had led to the first time check in Herrljunga (16.4km), with World Time Trial Champion, Judith Arndt, leading the team fluidly through the technical twists and turns of the turning point. The team's three second advantage over Specialized-Lululemon became a ten second deficit at the point of return to Vargarda, with 31.9km covered. At the finish, Specialized-Lululemon were 29 seconds ahead.

Consistently in third place throughout the event were the team of World Cup series leader, Marianne Vos – Rabobank Women. They were never in contention for the victory, but taking the final place on the podium was important for both their morale and for Vos' retention of the overall World Cup competition lead.

Team owner, Kristy Scrymgeour, Specialized-Lululemon was in Sweden to see the team race. She was obviously delighted afterwards, "It was a very exciting win today, it was so nerve racking in the car, it was such a close race between us and Orica-AIS. They really put it to us in the first third of the race. We had to bring it home".

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women), fresh from her Olympic victory was very happy to be racing in Sweden and to have retained the overall World Cup leaders jersey, "Well, we can be pretty happy with that result I think. Third place is good, Specialized-Lululemon and Orica-AIS are strong teams. We tried to get as close as possible, for us the third place is the best we could do," said a smiling Vos, " I am very happy for the World Cup. I had time after the Olympics but no recovery time, just celebration time."

Marianne Vos will wear the World Cup leader jersey on Sunday in Vargarda in the road race. The 132 kilometre course covers 12 laps of a circuit which the riders will recognise, it formed part of the team time trial course too. Her total of 225 points gives her an advantage over Judith Arndt (Orica-AIS) (169 points) which is 56 points better and Evelyn Stevens is in third place on 110 points.

