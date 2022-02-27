Marta Bastianelli wins Omloop van het Hageland

Italian wins breakaway sprint ahead of Emma Norsgaard Bjerg and Floortje Mackaij

Omloop van het Hageland 2022 - 11th Edition - Tienen - Tielt Winge 128,2 km - 27/02/2022 - Marta Bastianelli (ITA - UAE Team ADQ) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Marta Bastianelli wins Omloop van het Hageland (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop van het Hageland 2022 - 11th Edition - Tienen - Tielt Winge 128,2 km - 27/02/2022 - Marta Bastianelli (ITA - UAE Team ADQ) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Marta Bastianelli wins Omloop van het Hageland (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop van het Hageland 2022 - 11th Edition - Tienen - Tielt Winge 128,2 km - 27/02/2022 - UAE Team ADQ - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

UAE Team ADQ at Omloop van het Hageland (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop van het Hageland 2022 - 11th Edition - Tienen - Tielt Winge 128,2 km - 27/02/2022 - Audrey Cordon-Ragot (FRA - Trek - Segafredo) - Barbara Guarischi (ITA - Movistar Team) - Charlotte Kool (NED - Team DSM) - Marlen Reusser (SUI - Team SD Worx) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Barbara Guarischi, Charlotte Kool, Marlen Reusser at Omloop van het Hageland (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop van het Hageland 2022 - 11th Edition - Tienen - Tielt Winge 128,2 km - 27/02/2022 - Audrey Cordon-Ragot (FRA - Trek - Segafredo) - Barbara Guarischi (ITA - Movistar Team) - Charlotte Kool (NED - Team DSM) - Marlen Reusser (SUI - Team SD Worx) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Barbara Guarischi, Charlotte Kool, Marlen Reusser at Omloop van het Hageland (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop van het Hageland 2022 - 11th Edition - Tienen - Tielt Winge 128,2 km - 27/02/2022 - Audrey Cordon-Ragot (FRA - Trek - Segafredo) - Barbara Guarischi (ITA - Movistar Team) - Charlotte Kool (NED - Team DSM) - Marlen Reusser (SUI - Team SD Worx) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Barbara Guarischi, Charlotte Kool, Marlen Reusser at Omloop van het Hageland (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop van het Hageland 2022 - 11th Edition - Tienen - Tielt Winge 128,2 km - 27/02/2022 - Audrey Cordon-Ragot (FRA - Trek - Segafredo) - Barbara Guarischi (ITA - Movistar Team) - Charlotte Kool (NED - Team DSM) - Marlen Reusser (SUI - Team SD Worx) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Barbara Guarischi, Charlotte Kool, Marlen Reusser at Omloop van het Hageland (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop van het Hageland 2022 - 11th Edition - Tienen - Tielt Winge 128,2 km - 27/02/2022 - Marlen Reusser (SUI - Team SD Worx) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Barbara Guarischi, Charlotte Kool, Marlen Reusser at Omloop van het Hageland (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop van het Hageland 2022 - 11th Edition - Tienen - Tielt Winge 128,2 km - 27/02/2022 - Peloton - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Omloop van het Hageland (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop van het Hageland 2022 - 11th Edition - Tienen - Tielt Winge 128,2 km - 27/02/2022 - Audrey Cordon-Ragot (FRA - Trek - Segafredo) - Barbara Guarischi (ITA - Movistar Team) - Charlotte Kool (NED - Team DSM) - Marlen Reusser (SUI - Team SD Worx) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Barbara Guarischi, Charlotte Kool, Marlen Reusser at Omloop van het Hageland (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop van het Hageland 2022 - 11th Edition - Tienen - Tielt Winge 128,2 km - 27/02/2022 - Peloton - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Omloop van het Hageland (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 A general view of the peloton competing during the 17th Craywinckelhof Omloop van het Hageland 2022 a 1282km race from Tienen to TieltWinge OmloopHageland on February 27 2022 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Omloop van het Hageland (Image credit: Getty Images)
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 A general view of the peloton competing during the 17th Craywinckelhof Omloop van het Hageland 2022 a 1282km race from Tienen to TieltWinge OmloopHageland on February 27 2022 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

A general view of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 A general view of the peloton competing during the 17th Craywinckelhof Omloop van het Hageland 2022 a 1282km race from Tienen to TieltWinge OmloopHageland on February 27 2022 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton racing Omloop van het Hageandd (Image credit: Getty Images)
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team SD Worx competes during the 17th Craywinckelhof Omloop van het Hageland 2022 a 1282km race from Tienen to TieltWinge OmloopHageland on February 27 2022 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marlen Reusser leads the early break (Image credit: Getty Images)
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team SD Worx competes during the 17th Craywinckelhof Omloop van het Hageland 2022 a 1282km race from Tienen to TieltWinge OmloopHageland on February 27 2022 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The early breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Grace Brown of Australia and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope competes during the 17th Craywinckelhof Omloop van het Hageland 2022 a 1282km race from Tienen to TieltWinge OmloopHageland on February 27 2022 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Grace Brown (Image credit: Getty Images)
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Teniel Campbell of Trinidad And Tobago and Team Bikeexchange Jayco competes during the 17th Craywinckelhof Omloop van het Hageland 2022 a 1282km race from Tienen to TieltWinge OmloopHageland on February 27 2022 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Teniel Campbell (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) was the fastest of the breakaway sprint to win Omloop van het Hageland. The Italian won the race after a perfectly-timed sprint to beat Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Movistar) and Floortje Mackaij (Team DSM).

The second race of the opening weekend of the Spring Classics, after Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday, the 1.1 race offered the women's field a 128km race between Tienen and Tielt-Winge.

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo), Alicia Gonzalez (Movistar), Marlen Reusser (SD Worx), and later joined by Charlotte Kool (Team DSM), formed an early breakaway and gained just under a minute on the field.

The quartet were reeled back and the race animated on the front, there was a reshuffling of a new breakaway until it settled to 10 riders with a sizeable gap to include Emma Norsgaard Bjerg and Aude Biannic (Movistar), Pfeiffer Georgi and Floortje Mackaij (Team DSM), Valerie Demey (Liv Racing Xstra), Shirin Van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo), Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ), Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitainie Futuroscope), Elena Cecchini and Chantal van den Broek Blaak (SD Worx) inside 30km from the finish.

The 10-rider group's lead stretched out to 20 seconds, but with BikeExchange missing in the move, Teniel Campbell put in a big effort try and close the gap to the escapees.

The gap grew to 40 seconds, however, in the final 20km, as attacks ignited from the breakaway on the final lap of the race. Gaps opened over the steep climbs on route but they came back together on the flatter sections.

Mackaij launched a big attack with 5km to go and pushed her lead out to 10 seconds but van den Broek Blaak put in an effort to bring her back inside 3km to the line.

Georgi was the next to make a move, counter attacking her teammate, but it was Norsgaard Bjerg who shutdown that move inside 2km.

Van den Broek Blaak led the race into the final kilometre, though Georgi put in one last attack, the breakaway group set up for a sprint with 800 metres to go.

Van den Broek Blaak started her sprint early, but it was too far out, and Bastianelli stormed passed her to take the victory ahead of Norsgaard and Mackaij.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
2Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
3Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM Women

Kirsten Frattini

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

