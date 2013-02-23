Trending

Cromwell wins women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Guarnier and Johansson round out top three

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-AIS)

Lizzie Armitstead takes a pull

The peloton

Rossela Ratto

Several women running with their bikes

Janine Van Der Meer

Hanna Nilsson

Emilia Fahlin

Kim Schoonbaert

Jessie Daams

Jessie Daams

Thea Thorsen

Annelies Dom

Marta Bastianelli

Susanna Zorzi

Lizzie Armistead

Ellen Van Dijk and others in the peloton

Lizzie Armitstead

Sofie De Vuyst

Elite women's podium: Emma Johansson, Tiffany Cromwell, Megan Graunier

Tiffany Cromwell with her trophy

Emma Johansson and Tiffany Cromwell on the podium

Tiffany Cromwell on the podium

Tiffany Cromwell wins

Tiffany Cromwell triumphs in the women's Omloop

Ann Sofie Duyck

Chloe Hosking

Annelies Dom

Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier

Sung Shu Fung

Emma Johansson

Annemiek Van Vleuten

Annemiek Van Vleuten

Megan Guarnier (Rabo Women Cycling Team) finished second

Annemiek Van Vleuten ( Rabo Women Cycling Team) makes an attack

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-AIS) wins alone

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-AIS) won a two-up sprint against Megan Guarnier (Rabobank) to capture the first European race of the season. With two former winners as teammates, Cromwell was part of a three-pronged attack for Orica-AIS at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Patience paid off for the young Australian, who initiated the race winning move between the final two sections of cobbles.

"It's a fantastic team effort," said Cromwell. "Any one of us could take the win today. As always, we supported each other, and I was happy to finish off the job."

The opening hour of racing was a fairly quiet affair. The peloton first split up the Côte de Trieu.

"The race unfolded as we had expected," said Cromwell. "Usually not much happens until around the 50-kilometre mark. Until then, we are just meant to keep out of trouble and ensure we had numbers when the [cobbled] sectors start."

The peloton split into three groups following the Côte de Trieu. The groups came back together. The field split again over the Patersberg. The small groups that formed merged to create a 60-strong lead group ahead of the Edelareberg.

With all eight climbs completed and five cobbled sections yet to come, a 16-rider front group solidified. Orica-AIS was the best represented with Loes Gunnewijk, Emma Johansson and Gracie Elvin joining Cromwell in the move.

"We had representation each time the race split, but nothing was really happening despite all the action," noted Cromwell. "There was a strong headwind, and most teams weren't willing to help force the split."

Cromwell took matters into her own hands with the final pavé sector looming. "We had been using our numbers to our advantage and launching attacks that were going nowhere," said Cromwell. "Finally, I went and Megan came with me. We got a gap immediately but she wasn't working with me. I still considered it a good opportunity, so I worked - maybe a bit too much. Eventually Megan started rolling through. It was enough to hold off the chasing bunch."

Cromwell forced Guarnier to the front in the last kilometre. She came around the American to open up the sprint.

"I started sprinting with 300 metres," Cromwell said. "Megan didn't contest the sprint. I don't think she had anything left."

With a lead-out from Elvin, Johansson won the bunch sprint to take third, giving Orica-AIS two riders on the podium in Ghent. Johansson is a two-time former Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner while Cromwell earned her first Classics victory today.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica - AIS3:34:00
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:03
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS0:00:12
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
5Shelley Olds (USA) Team Tibco - To The Top
6Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
7Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team Tibco - To The Top
8Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
9Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
10Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
11Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK0:00:16
13Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:22
14Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:04:39
15Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
16Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
17Jade Wilcoxson (USA) USA
18Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
19Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
20Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
21Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
22Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
23Isabelle Soderberg (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
24Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Rusvelo
25Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
26Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
27Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
28Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
29Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
30Kristin Mc Grath (USA) USA
31Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
32Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team Tibco - To The Top
33Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
34Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
35Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
36Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
37Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:04:47
38Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:06:58
39Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:07:06
40Eun Gu Sung (Kor) Orica - AIS
41Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen - Bioracer0:07:07
42Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
43Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
44Martina Thomasson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
45Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
46Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
47Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
48Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
49Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
50Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
51Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
52Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
53Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
54Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
55Madelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
56Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
57Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized - Lululemon
58Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
59Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
60Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Team Tibco - To The Top
61Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
62Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:07:13
63Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
64Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:07:14
DNFJessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS
DNFRebecca Talen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
DNFEmilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
DNFCecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
DNFMiriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
DNFJessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFRomy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFMarieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFElena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFElena Bocharnikova (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFAijan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFLarisa Pankova (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFYulia Blindyuk (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFKseniya Dobrynina (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFMarjolein Claessen (Ned) Endura Lady Force
DNFHenriette Woering (Ned) Endura Lady Force
DNFMichelle Geoghegan (Irl) Endura Lady Force
DNFInes Klok (Ned) Endura Lady Force
DNFElke Bolangier (Bel) Endura Lady Force
DNFNatasja Nieuwenhuizen (Ned) Endura Lady Force
DNFFemke Verstichelen (Bel) Endura Lady Force
DNFCarolien Haers (Bel) Endura Lady Force
DNFSteffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFKim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFMarlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
DNFLucy Garner (GBr) Team Argos - Shimano
DNFEsra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
DNFRochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
DNFJoanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda
DNFAmy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda
DNFKimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFInge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFSamantha Schneider (USA) Team Tibco - To The Top
DNFSara Mustonen (Swe) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
DNFAshlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
DNFAlice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
DNFJutta Nieminen (Fin) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
DNFStella Riverditi (Ita) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
DNFMirthe Wagenaar (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
DNFAlie Gercama (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
DNFAnouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
DNFLaura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
DNFJanine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
DNFAurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Futurumshop.nl
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFSandrine Bideau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFPascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFManon Souyris (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFOriane Chaumet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFIne Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen - Bioracer
DNFJessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen - Bioracer
DNFGilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen - Bioracer
DNFStephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen - Bioracer
DNFAnisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen - Bioracer
DNFRotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Topsport Vlaaderen - Bioracer
DNFTessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen - Bioracer
DNFLieselot Decroix (Bel) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
DNFDaisy Depoorter (Bel) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
DNFMarissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
DNFJessica Kihlbom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
DNFMirella Ehrin (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
DNFLinnea Sjoblom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
DNFJohanna Nilsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
DNFElena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFElena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFJennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFChiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFAsja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFJamie Bookwalter (USA) USA
DNFJacquelyn Crowell (USA) USA
DNFHeather Fischer (USA) USA
DNFJanel Holcomb (USA) USA
DNFLauren De Crescenzo (USA) USA
DNFKayleigh Brogan (GBr) Breast Cancer Care Cycling Team
DNFEileen Roe (GBr) Breast Cancer Care Cycling Team
DNFPenny Rowson (GBr) Breast Cancer Care Cycling Team
DNFElinor Thorogood (GBr) Breast Cancer Care Cycling Team
DNFJane Barr (GBr) Breast Cancer Care Cycling Team
DNFMariska Breyne (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren - Group Solar C.T.
DNFMarieke Blomme (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren - Group Solar C.T.
DNFSarah Borremans (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren - Group Solar C.T.
DNFMelanie Cattrysse (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren - Group Solar C.T.
DNFKristina Coolens (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren - Group Solar C.T.
DNFAdeline De Vestele (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren - Group Solar C.T.
DNFKim Van Den Steen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren - Group Solar C.T.
DNFEvelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
DNFLensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
DNFValerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
DNFValerie Robert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
DNFShana Van Glabeke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
DNFSylvia Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
DNFKaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
DNFEveline Dergent (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
DNFTerry Fremineur (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
DNFChantal Hoffmann (Lux) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
DNFLiliane Leenknegt (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
DNFMieke Leeman (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
DNFEvy Roelen (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
DNFHanneke Van Gucht (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
DNFLaure Werner (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
DNFAafke Eshuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFInge Klep (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFClaudia Koster (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFRozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFJermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFNathaly Van Wesdonk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

 

