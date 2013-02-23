Image 1 of 36 Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 36 Lizzie Armitstead takes a pull (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 36 The peloton (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 36 Rossela Ratto (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 36 Several women running with their bikes (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 36 Janine Van Der Meer (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 36 Hanna Nilsson (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 36 Emilia Fahlin (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 36 Kim Schoonbaert (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 36 Jessie Daams (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 36 Jessie Daams (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 36 Thea Thorsen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 36 Annelies Dom (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 36 Marta Bastianelli (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 36 Susanna Zorzi (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 36 Lizzie Armistead (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 36 Ellen Van Dijk and others in the peloton (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 36 Lizzie Armitstead (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 36 Sofie De Vuyst (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 36 Elite women's podium: Emma Johansson, Tiffany Cromwell, Megan Graunier (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 36 Tiffany Cromwell with her trophy (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 36 Emma Johansson and Tiffany Cromwell on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 36 Tiffany Cromwell on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 36 Tiffany Cromwell wins (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 36 Tiffany Cromwell triumphs in the women's Omloop (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 36 Ann Sofie Duyck (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 36 Chloe Hosking (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 36 Annelies Dom (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 36 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 36 Sung Shu Fung (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 36 Emma Johansson (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 36 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 36 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 34 of 36 Megan Guarnier (Rabo Women Cycling Team) finished second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 36 Annemiek Van Vleuten ( Rabo Women Cycling Team) makes an attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 36 Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-AIS) wins alone (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-AIS) won a two-up sprint against Megan Guarnier (Rabobank) to capture the first European race of the season. With two former winners as teammates, Cromwell was part of a three-pronged attack for Orica-AIS at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Patience paid off for the young Australian, who initiated the race winning move between the final two sections of cobbles.

"It's a fantastic team effort," said Cromwell. "Any one of us could take the win today. As always, we supported each other, and I was happy to finish off the job."

The opening hour of racing was a fairly quiet affair. The peloton first split up the Côte de Trieu.

"The race unfolded as we had expected," said Cromwell. "Usually not much happens until around the 50-kilometre mark. Until then, we are just meant to keep out of trouble and ensure we had numbers when the [cobbled] sectors start."

The peloton split into three groups following the Côte de Trieu. The groups came back together. The field split again over the Patersberg. The small groups that formed merged to create a 60-strong lead group ahead of the Edelareberg.

With all eight climbs completed and five cobbled sections yet to come, a 16-rider front group solidified. Orica-AIS was the best represented with Loes Gunnewijk, Emma Johansson and Gracie Elvin joining Cromwell in the move.

"We had representation each time the race split, but nothing was really happening despite all the action," noted Cromwell. "There was a strong headwind, and most teams weren't willing to help force the split."

Cromwell took matters into her own hands with the final pavé sector looming. "We had been using our numbers to our advantage and launching attacks that were going nowhere," said Cromwell. "Finally, I went and Megan came with me. We got a gap immediately but she wasn't working with me. I still considered it a good opportunity, so I worked - maybe a bit too much. Eventually Megan started rolling through. It was enough to hold off the chasing bunch."

Cromwell forced Guarnier to the front in the last kilometre. She came around the American to open up the sprint.

"I started sprinting with 300 metres," Cromwell said. "Megan didn't contest the sprint. I don't think she had anything left."

With a lead-out from Elvin, Johansson won the bunch sprint to take third, giving Orica-AIS two riders on the podium in Ghent. Johansson is a two-time former Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner while Cromwell earned her first Classics victory today.

