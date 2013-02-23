Cromwell wins women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Guarnier and Johansson round out top three
Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-AIS) won a two-up sprint against Megan Guarnier (Rabobank) to capture the first European race of the season. With two former winners as teammates, Cromwell was part of a three-pronged attack for Orica-AIS at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Patience paid off for the young Australian, who initiated the race winning move between the final two sections of cobbles.
"It's a fantastic team effort," said Cromwell. "Any one of us could take the win today. As always, we supported each other, and I was happy to finish off the job."
The opening hour of racing was a fairly quiet affair. The peloton first split up the Côte de Trieu.
"The race unfolded as we had expected," said Cromwell. "Usually not much happens until around the 50-kilometre mark. Until then, we are just meant to keep out of trouble and ensure we had numbers when the [cobbled] sectors start."
The peloton split into three groups following the Côte de Trieu. The groups came back together. The field split again over the Patersberg. The small groups that formed merged to create a 60-strong lead group ahead of the Edelareberg.
With all eight climbs completed and five cobbled sections yet to come, a 16-rider front group solidified. Orica-AIS was the best represented with Loes Gunnewijk, Emma Johansson and Gracie Elvin joining Cromwell in the move.
"We had representation each time the race split, but nothing was really happening despite all the action," noted Cromwell. "There was a strong headwind, and most teams weren't willing to help force the split."
Cromwell took matters into her own hands with the final pavé sector looming. "We had been using our numbers to our advantage and launching attacks that were going nowhere," said Cromwell. "Finally, I went and Megan came with me. We got a gap immediately but she wasn't working with me. I still considered it a good opportunity, so I worked - maybe a bit too much. Eventually Megan started rolling through. It was enough to hold off the chasing bunch."
Cromwell forced Guarnier to the front in the last kilometre. She came around the American to open up the sprint.
"I started sprinting with 300 metres," Cromwell said. "Megan didn't contest the sprint. I don't think she had anything left."
With a lead-out from Elvin, Johansson won the bunch sprint to take third, giving Orica-AIS two riders on the podium in Ghent. Johansson is a two-time former Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner while Cromwell earned her first Classics victory today.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica - AIS
|3:34:00
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|0:00:12
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team Tibco - To The Top
|6
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team Tibco - To The Top
|8
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|9
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|10
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|11
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|0:00:16
|13
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:00:22
|14
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|15
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
|16
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
|17
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) USA
|18
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|19
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|20
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
|21
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|22
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|23
|Isabelle Soderberg (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|24
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Rusvelo
|25
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|26
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|27
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|28
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|29
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|30
|Kristin Mc Grath (USA) USA
|31
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|32
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team Tibco - To The Top
|33
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|34
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|35
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|36
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|37
|Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|38
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:06:58
|39
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:07:06
|40
|Eun Gu Sung (Kor) Orica - AIS
|41
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen - Bioracer
|0:07:07
|42
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|43
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|44
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|45
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|46
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
|47
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|48
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|49
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|50
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|51
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|52
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
|53
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|54
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|55
|Madelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|56
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|57
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized - Lululemon
|58
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|59
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|60
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Team Tibco - To The Top
|61
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|62
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:07:13
|63
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|64
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:07:14
|DNF
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS
|DNF
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|DNF
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|DNF
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|DNF
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Elena Bocharnikova (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Aijan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Kseniya Dobrynina (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Marjolein Claessen (Ned) Endura Lady Force
|DNF
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Endura Lady Force
|DNF
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Endura Lady Force
|DNF
|Ines Klok (Ned) Endura Lady Force
|DNF
|Elke Bolangier (Bel) Endura Lady Force
|DNF
|Natasja Nieuwenhuizen (Ned) Endura Lady Force
|DNF
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Endura Lady Force
|DNF
|Carolien Haers (Bel) Endura Lady Force
|DNF
|Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Tibco - To The Top
|DNF
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
|DNF
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
|DNF
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
|DNF
|Jutta Nieminen (Fin) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
|DNF
|Stella Riverditi (Ita) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
|DNF
|Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|DNF
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|DNF
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|DNF
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|DNF
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|DNF
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Futurumshop.nl
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Manon Souyris (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Oriane Chaumet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen - Bioracer
|DNF
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen - Bioracer
|DNF
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen - Bioracer
|DNF
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen - Bioracer
|DNF
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen - Bioracer
|DNF
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Topsport Vlaaderen - Bioracer
|DNF
|Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaaderen - Bioracer
|DNF
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
|DNF
|Daisy Depoorter (Bel) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
|DNF
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
|DNF
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|DNF
|Mirella Ehrin (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|DNF
|Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|DNF
|Johanna Nilsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|DNF
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Jamie Bookwalter (USA) USA
|DNF
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) USA
|DNF
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA
|DNF
|Janel Holcomb (USA) USA
|DNF
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) USA
|DNF
|Kayleigh Brogan (GBr) Breast Cancer Care Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Breast Cancer Care Cycling Team
|DNF
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Breast Cancer Care Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elinor Thorogood (GBr) Breast Cancer Care Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jane Barr (GBr) Breast Cancer Care Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mariska Breyne (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren - Group Solar C.T.
|DNF
|Marieke Blomme (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren - Group Solar C.T.
|DNF
|Sarah Borremans (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren - Group Solar C.T.
|DNF
|Melanie Cattrysse (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren - Group Solar C.T.
|DNF
|Kristina Coolens (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren - Group Solar C.T.
|DNF
|Adeline De Vestele (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren - Group Solar C.T.
|DNF
|Kim Van Den Steen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren - Group Solar C.T.
|DNF
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Valerie Robert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sylvia Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eveline Dergent (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Terry Fremineur (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Mieke Leeman (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Evy Roelen (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Hanneke Van Gucht (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Laure Werner (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Inge Klep (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Nathaly Van Wesdonk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
