Trending

Johansson wins women's Omloop

Swede sprints to success in Belgian semi-Classic

Image 1 of 7

Emma Johansson (Red Sun Cycling Team) kisses her trophy after the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Emma Johansson (Red Sun Cycling Team) kisses her trophy after the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 2 of 7

Emma Johansson (Red Sun Cycling Team)

Emma Johansson (Red Sun Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 3 of 7

Red Sun riders embrace each other at the finish

Red Sun riders embrace each other at the finish
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 4 of 7

Grace Verbeke (3rd, Lotto Ladies), Emma Johansson (1st, Red Sun Cycling Team) and Liesbet de Vocht (2nd, Nederland Bloeit)

Grace Verbeke (3rd, Lotto Ladies), Emma Johansson (1st, Red Sun Cycling Team) and Liesbet de Vocht (2nd, Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 5 of 7

Regina Bruins (Cervelo) would finish the day in fourth

Regina Bruins (Cervelo) would finish the day in fourth
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 6 of 7

Emma Johansson (left) celebrates with her Red Sun teammates

Emma Johansson (left) celebrates with her Red Sun teammates
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 7 of 7

Grace Verbeke (3rd, Lotto Ladies), Emma Johansson (1st, Red Sun Cycling Team) and Liesbet de Vocht (2nd, Nederland Bloeit)

Grace Verbeke (3rd, Lotto Ladies), Emma Johansson (1st, Red Sun Cycling Team) and Liesbet de Vocht (2nd, Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)

The women's European racing season began today with a win for Emma Johansson (Red Sun Cycling Team) in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. The Swede won a sprint ahead of three break companions. Liesbet de Vocht (Nederland Bloeit) finished second and Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies) took third.

"It went perfectly today. We planned it out really well as a team," Johansson said. "We knew what we had to do. I wasn't too confident coming into the last few kilometres and tried to attack. I knew that I was fast but I didn't want to wait for it either."

The first kilometres saw little action, with the initial few climbs causing few casualties within the 164-strong field. The race kicked into life on the ascent of the Kluisberb with four riders going clear. They were Johansson, de Vocht, Verbeke and Sarah Duster. They were quickly joined by Regina Bruins from Cervelo.

"The first and second climbs were not really that hard and the peloton took it easy," said Bruins. "On the third climb, my teammate told me to go, and I tried to reach the group. On the fourth climb, I did reach the group and than we started to ride. It was really hard and I did what I could do, At that point we had a good situation, because I was with Sarah who was also part of the five-rider group."

The group built up over two minutes but Duster was dropped as the riders approached the finished and with Bruins the weakest sprinter in the group and Cervelo's race favourite Kirsten Wild suffering from a crash. The remaining escapees knew that a podium place was within their grasp.

Coming into the final 200 meters, Johansson had the finest kick and took her first win in the race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team3:26:15
2Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
3Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
4Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:00:06
5Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:01:48
6Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:02:45
7Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:52
9Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:02:54
10Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
11Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
12Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
13Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
14Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:03:05
15Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:04:19
16Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
17Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
18Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
19Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
20Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
21Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
22Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
23Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products Uck
24Annie Last (GBr) Great Britain
25Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
26Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
27Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
28Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
29Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team0:05:19
30Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:05:45
31Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:06:02
32Roxane Knetemann (Ned)0:06:54
33Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
34Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
35Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
36Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
37Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
38Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:09:31
39Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)0:09:37
40Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:09:46
41Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl0:10:28
42Hannah Mayho (GBr) Great Britain0:10:39
43Anne Eversdijk (Ned)0:11:18
44Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
45Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
46Sonja Boogaard (Ned)
47Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
48Lien Lanssens (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
49Baukje Doedee (Ned)
50Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
51Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
52Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
53Kaat Hannes (Bel)
54Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl
55Debby Van De Berg (Ned)
56Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
57Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
58Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
59Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
60Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
61Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:12:11
62Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
63Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
64Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
65Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
66Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
67Hannah Welter (Ned)
68Suzanne Van Veen (Ned)
69Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
70Eefje Tabak (Ned)
71Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
72Josien Van Den Heerik (Ned) Leontien.nl
73Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
74Sofie Van Horik (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews