The women's European racing season began today with a win for Emma Johansson (Red Sun Cycling Team) in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. The Swede won a sprint ahead of three break companions. Liesbet de Vocht (Nederland Bloeit) finished second and Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies) took third.

"It went perfectly today. We planned it out really well as a team," Johansson said. "We knew what we had to do. I wasn't too confident coming into the last few kilometres and tried to attack. I knew that I was fast but I didn't want to wait for it either."

The first kilometres saw little action, with the initial few climbs causing few casualties within the 164-strong field. The race kicked into life on the ascent of the Kluisberb with four riders going clear. They were Johansson, de Vocht, Verbeke and Sarah Duster. They were quickly joined by Regina Bruins from Cervelo.

"The first and second climbs were not really that hard and the peloton took it easy," said Bruins. "On the third climb, my teammate told me to go, and I tried to reach the group. On the fourth climb, I did reach the group and than we started to ride. It was really hard and I did what I could do, At that point we had a good situation, because I was with Sarah who was also part of the five-rider group."

The group built up over two minutes but Duster was dropped as the riders approached the finished and with Bruins the weakest sprinter in the group and Cervelo's race favourite Kirsten Wild suffering from a crash. The remaining escapees knew that a podium place was within their grasp.

Coming into the final 200 meters, Johansson had the finest kick and took her first win in the race.

