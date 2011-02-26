Johannson repeats at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Swedish champion wins from five-rider break
Emma Johansson (Hitec Products-Uck) netted her second consecutive win in the women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as the Swedish champion outkicked her four breakaway companions in Ghent.
"The team worked well for me. I was confident that I could win the sprint and I'm very happy with this win," Johansson said.
Johansson initiated the decisive move, attacking solo with 62km to the finish.
"On the Côte de Trieux I accelerated to make the race hard," Johansson told Cyclingnews. For a while she led the race on her own. "It was much too far to go the distance. I attacked because I didn't want to arrive in Ghent with a big group."
First Elisa Longo Borghini (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) and Lucinda Brand (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) bridged up to Johansson, followed by Belgian rider Grace Verbeke (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012-Ridley). Eventually a group of three with Chantal Blaak (AA Drink-Leontien.nl), Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) and Andrea Bosman (SRAM-WV Eemland) bridged up as well, creating a lead group of seven.
Verbeke crashed out of the front group on the cobbles of Mater when her handlebars broke. In the race finale Brand and Bosman were dropped, with Bosman managing to return. Longo Borghini couldn't keep up with the pace, too, and ended up chasing the four remaining leaders at about 50 seconds in the final 10 kilometres.
In front the leaders were looking at each other and the pace slowed dramatically resulting in Longo Borghini re-joining the leaders in the final three kilometres.
A late acceleration from Johannsson on the last cobbles near Ghent created no gaps. Bosman started the sprint from far out and Johansson was the only rider who managed to overtake the Dutch rider, once again grabbing the flowers in Ghent.
"I started the sprint from way too far. Everybody in the group knew that Emma was the strongest but there wasn't much we could do," Bosman told Cyclingnews.
Third-placed Blaak said she was surprised by the early start from Bosman. Gunnewijk was fourth ahead of Longo Borghini who rolled across the line four seconds later.
With a late solo attempt Verbeke tried to solo towards a sixth place finish but eventually she finished at the back of the first chasing group 1:40 behind winner Johansson.
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|3:38:05
|2
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Raxy Line
|0:00:04
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:39
|7
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|8
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|9
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen Thompson Ladies Team
|10
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|12
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|13
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Raxy Line
|0:05:10
|14
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:05:16
|15
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|16
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Mix Garmin Cervelo - WV Schijndel
|17
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|18
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|19
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen Thompson Ladies Team
|20
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|21
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|22
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|23
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Mix Garmin Cervelo - WV Schijndel
|24
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|25
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|26
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|27
|Ann Sophie Duyck (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.
|28
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|29
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|30
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Rapha Racing
|31
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|32
|Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|33
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|34
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|35
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen Thompson Ladies Team
|36
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Raxy Line
|37
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen Thompson Ladies Team
|38
|Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.
|39
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|40
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Raxy Line
|41
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen Thompson Ladies Team
|42
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Mix Garmin Cervelo - WV Schijndel
|43
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen Thompson Ladies Team
|44
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Mix Garmin Cervelo - WV Schijndel
|45
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|46
|Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Racing
|0:06:03
|47
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.
|0:08:32
|48
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|49
|Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|50
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|51
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|52
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|53
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|54
|Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
|55
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|56
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|57
|Eline De Roover (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:10:46
|58
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|59
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|60
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|61
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) Moving Ladies
|62
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|63
|Jasmien Geerinckx (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|64
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|65
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|66
|Jet Wildeman (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|67
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha Racing
|68
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|69
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:12:38
|70
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|71
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|72
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|73
|Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Raxy Line
|74
|Sarah Reynolds (GBr) Moving Ladies
|75
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|76
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|77
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Raxy Line
|78
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|79
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|80
|Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|81
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|82
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Raxy Line
|83
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Raxy Line
|84
|Melanie Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|85
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|86
|Elke Bolangier (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.
|0:18:38
|87
|Valerie Robert (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.
|88
|Liliano Leenknegi (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|89
|Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|90
|Liesbeth Verbeeck (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|91
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|92
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|93
|Evi Vervoort (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|94
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Cycling Team
|95
|Olivia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|96
|Inge Alaerts (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|97
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Moving Ladies
|98
|Julie Wynants (Bel) Rabo Lady Force
|99
|Joukje Braam (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|100
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|101
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|102
|Joline Goossens (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|103
|Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
