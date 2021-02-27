Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - Live coverage

Refresh

It's cold and foggy this morning in Gent, and riders are in jackets and thermals as a few more head to the sign, are presented to the media, and then slowly freewheel back to the team bus for one last coffee.

We’ll start pottering through some of the teams as we build up to the race but we’ve got some news coming out shortly, along with an exclusive interview with Yves Lambaert.

More from Brecht Decaluwe, our man on the ground in Gent this morning. He spoke to Jasper Philipsen.



"Emirates trip was't a big success. We got the win but lost two riders and covered many days traveling." It's a big chance for the Belgian (Philipsen, not Brecht) today.

Our official start list for today’s race is right here too. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brecht Decaluwe has just radioed in having spoken to Sep Vanmarcke. We're in the CN blimp and up and running but what did Sep say, Brecht (over)?



Sep Vanmarcke: "I hope to have a good day. It's been a while. I want to ride the finale. In previous years the light went out too soon. The crowd is missed here."



There's a women's Omloop today too. We'll keep you updated on the action, and we'll have a complete race report, news, photos, results and analysis later on today. Meanwhile, check out our interview with Emilia Fahlin. She's had a tough couple of years but is a model pro and personifies dedication and hard work. Click here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teams have started to sign on and we're about 35 minutes from the official start.

Ah you’re probably wondering where we are with live for UAE today. Alas it’s not on our programme and we’re instead turning all our attention to Opening Weekend. We will, however post as many updates as we came from the Middle East, and we’ll have a full report and results from the final stage. Stay tuned.

We actually spoke to the Dane on Thursday, and here’s what he had to say about the Opening Weekend and Classics racing in general really. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Back to the route and the key section will as ever be the final 50km as we’ve got climbs 7-13 crammed within those kilometers. The final climb comes around 13km from the finish though, so there’s always the chance of a break going away and surviving to the line. Last year’s winner Jasper Stuyven is on the start line and he wears number one. He’s a major favourtie for the win again today and he lines up with his partner in crime and former world champion Mads Pedersen. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

We can see our first riders starting to peak their heads out of team buses. We need David Attenborough narrating at this point. “The young begin to show interest as they venture out. They start to squeak and we’re able to have a little chat and with every step they begin to find their confidence.”

The battles on the climbs today will form only one part of the action though, because it’s the competitive race into the foot of the ascents where the real battles begin. In a sense those battles are more important than what happens on the climbs – at least in the first half of the race – because riders will not want give up position or lose ground early on.

Some early news from Belgium. A staff member has returned a positive Covid-test in Belgium this Friday evening. The person in question has left the team bubble and so have the staff members and riders who had been in close contact with the person. Therefore, the team will start with only five riders

The first climb of the day though is Leberg, which features three times today. The first ascent comes at kilometer 49 but by then we should have our early break and the race should be relatively settled.

Ahead of the riders, we have 201km from Gent to Ninove, with 9 sectors of cobbles and 13 climbs in total. The race organisers have been sensible and decided not to publish the route well in advance but ascents like the Bosberg (that’s today’s final climb), the Leburg and the Muur-Kapelmuur all feature today. One of my favourite climbs, the Berendries, where Rolf Sorensen dropped Laurent Jalabert on his way to winning the 1997 edition of the Tour of Flanders is also in the route.

We have live text coverage throughout the day and we’re about an hour away from the official start of the race. We’ve gone electric so our CN blimp is charging up nicely, while we have our very own Brecht Decaluwe on the start line in Gent as we can see a few teams start to arrive. Sign on will start in about 15 minutes or so with teams just going through their final briefings and mechanics about to start setting up bikes and fine-tuning any last requests or changes from the riders.