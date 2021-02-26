Trending

Riders preview pavé in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad training - Gallery

Alaphilippe, Gilbert, Van Avermaet, Van der Breggen among top riders training in Belgium for spring Classics opener

Ninove Belgium wielrennen cycling cyclisme radsport FRISON Frederik BEL of LOTTO SOUDAL during reconnaisance of the Flanders Classics 76th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad cycling race with start in Ghent and finish in Ninove on February 25 2021 in Ninove Belgium photo NVPNCor Vos 2021

Belgian Frederik Frison leads Lotto Soudal team during recon ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 75h Edition Training Flanders Classics 25022021 Intermarche Wanty Gobert Materiaux photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2021

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux ride the cobbles on a sunny day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 75h Edition Training Flanders Classics 25022021 Kasper Asgreen DEN Deceuninck QuickStep photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2021

Denmark's Kasper Asgreen of Deceuninck-QuickStep on one of 14 cobbled sectors (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 75h Edition Training Flanders Classics 25022021 Greg Van Avermaet BEL AG2R Citroen Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2021

Belgian Greg Van Avermaet rides for his new AG2R Citroën Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 75h Edition Training Flanders Classics 25022021 Jumbo Visma photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2021

Four members of Jumbo-Visma ride recon (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 75h Edition Training Flanders Classics 25022021 Edward Theuns BEL Trek Segafredo photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2021

Edward Theuns leads Trek-Segafredo teammates on climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 75h Edition Training Flanders Classics 25022021 Alexander Kristoff NOR UAE Team Emirates photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2021

Alexander Kristoff at front of ride with UAE Team Emirates teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 75h Edition Training Flanders Classics 25022021 Gijs Van Hoecke BEL AG2R Citroen Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2021

Belgian Gijs Van Hoecke at front of AG2R Citroën group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 -75h Edition - Training - Flanders Classics - 25/02/2021 - Philippe Gilbert (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

2012 World Champion Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 75h Edition Training Flanders Classics 25022021 Marcus Burghardt GER Bora Hansgrohe photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2021

Marcus Burghardt rides with a Bora-Hansgrohe teammate (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 75h Edition Training Flanders Classics 25022021 Victor Campenaerts BEL Team Qhubeka Assos photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2021

Belgian Victor Campenaerts sets pace with Qhubeka Assos teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 75h Edition Training Flanders Classics 25022021 Bert De Backer BEL BB Hotels PB KTM photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2021

B&B Hotels p/b KTM features Belgian Bert De Backer (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 75h Edition Training Flanders Classics 25022021 Sep Vanmarcke BEL Israel StartUp Nation photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2021

Sep Vanmarcke will race in his home country for Israel Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 75h Edition Training Flanders Classics 25022021 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck QuickStep photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2021

Reigning World Champion Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 23 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa Elena Cecchini of Italy Roxane Fournier of France Demi Vollering of The Netherlands Nikola Noskova of Czech Republic Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands Jolien Dhoore of Belgium Chantal van den BroekBlaak of The Netherlands KarolAnn Canuel of Canada Christine Majerus of Luxembourg Amy Pieters of The Netherlands and Lonneke Uneken of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the Team SDWorx 16th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 Training Team Presentation Car teamsdworx OmloopHNB OHN21 on February 23 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

SD Worx was in full force for training in Belgium this week (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 23 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the Team SDWorx 16th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 Training Team Presentation teamsdworx OmloopHNB OHN21 on February 23 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

SD Worx teammates ready for action - Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Anna Van Der Breggen of the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 23 Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the Team SDWorx 16th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 Training Team Presentation Wall of Geraardsbergen Mur de Huy De Muur Cobblestones teamsdworx OmloopHNB OHN21 on February 23 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Reigning World Champion Anna Van Der Breggen of SD Worx on cobbled climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 23 Anna Shackley of The United Kingdom Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx during the Team SDWorx 16th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 Training Team Presentation Wall of Geraardsbergen Mur de Huy De Muur Cobblestones teamsdworx OmloopHNB OHN21 on February 23 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

SD Worx teammates Briton Anna Shackley and South African Ashleigh Moolman Pasio tackle climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 23 Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands Demi Vollering of The Netherlands Chantal van den BroekBlaak of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the Team SDWorx 16th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 Training Team Presentation Cobblestones teamsdworx OmloopHNB OHN21 on February 23 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

16th edition of Omloop for women and course recon by Anna van der Breggen, Demi Vollering and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak of SD Worx during training camp this week (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad races are the first major meetings for cobbled stars in the spring Classics for the men, covering several weeks racing across Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Italy. 

Many of the teams were in Belgium this week to preview the course, a 76th edition covering 200 kilometres with 13 hills and 14 cobbled sections, including the famous Muur van Geraardsbergen.

Last year's winner, Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), will be back to defend his title, and his team was seen on the cobbles and climbs. Other big names pre-riding the course included Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citröen Team) and Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal).

The SD Worx team was training this week on the cobbles, including Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, a four-time podium finisher in the one-day opener that includes her victory in the 2019 edition, and reigning double world champion Anna van der Breggen, who will try to unseat 2020 winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar).

Cyclingnews will provide full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the races on Saturday. 