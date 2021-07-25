Tokyo Olympics: Women's Road Race - Live coverage

Refresh

The women's course will not go over Mt. Fuji like the men's but will include climbs over Donushi Road and Kagosaka Pass, and there will be 2,692 metres of elevation gain. We begin with a 10km neutral zone, then its 30km of flat terrain before reaching the mid-race section of climbing. Then there is some 45km of gradual climbing with an average gradient of 2 per cent to the top of the first ascent of the race, Donushi Road. The final 5km of the climb has an average of 6 per cent but with sections as steep as 10 per cent. The ascent peaks at the 80km mark of the race. After a 1.5km descent and 12.5km of flat terrain along Lake Yamanaka, the peloton will begin climbing the second ascent over Kagosaka Pass. This climb is 2.2km with an average gradient of 5 per cent. Then comes the 14km descent toward the Fuji International Speedway, where the field rides one and a half laps of the undulating track before we find out who will claim the road race medals at the Tokyo Games.

We are getting close to the start now, with pictures of the riders getting ready hitting the screens, so let's take a look at the course the riders will take on as they work their way through the 137km race from Musashinonomori Park to the Fuji International Speedway.

What a Dutch team it is too. Anna van der Breggen, Marianne Vos. Annemiek van Vleuten and Demi Vollering which means four of the world's top five riders are on the Dutch team. (Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini is the only non-Dutch rider that has managed to break through the Netherlands blockade of the top ranks)



Plus of course two of those riders are already gold medallist. Vollering, the youngster of the team, is also the only one not to have worn the rainbow stripes of the World Road Champion, but there's still plenty of time for that. For now she is clearly happy to be keeping such good company. A post shared by ⋆D E M I V O L L E R I N G⋆ (@demivollering) A photo posted by on

Moolman-Pasio will be trying to lean into her insider knowledge of the unquestionable favourites, the Dutch, after making it to Tokyo after a strong showing at the Giro d'Italia Donne. Moolman Pasio's insider knowledge of Dutch team an advantage at Tokyo Olympics Happy to be in Japan for @Tokyo2020! It feels quite surreal to be here during these challenging times. Travel went smoothly, I've adjusted well to the time zone and I'm feeling strong. Looking forward to race day! 🚴‍♀️ RR - 25 July at 13.00 JST⏱ TT - 28 July 11 - 12.30 JST pic.twitter.com/mXdRtIAdGUJuly 21, 2021 See more

Key contenders like Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Lizzie Deignan will have just one teammate. Though, Deignan did point out there was one advantage to that, being an underdog means the pressure of the race doesn't rest on your shoulders. You can find out more about her approach to the Olympics in the article below.



Lizzie Deignan: Being underdogs at the Tokyo Olympics isn’t a bad thing

Riders like Juliette Labous of France, Omer Shapira of Israel, Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Christine Majerus of Luxembourg will have to fend for themselves.

Australia, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and the United States qualified for four riders per team. Belgium was the only nation that secured three spots, while nations that secured two riders per team included Canada, Denmark, Spain, Great Britain, Japan, Norway, Poland and South Africa. All other competing nations secured one spot.

The difference in numbers between the men's and women's field, however, is set to change for Paris. ✅ This is the last time that Olympic participation will be unequal in the road cycling race, as there will be full gender parity from the 2024 Olympics, with 90 athletes in each event! In 2024, there will be 514 places for all cycling disciplines, 257 men & 257 women. 🙌July 20, 2021 See more

There are 67 riders on the start list for the women's road race this Olympics, compared to the 130 on the start list of the men's road race.

Not that there are a lot of team workers on hand at the Olympics, as the maximum number of riders the women's teams can have is four.

One thing is for sure, the team cars will be well packed with ice and if yesterday's men's road race is anything to go by the back of the peloton will be a busy place with riders constantly going back to restock the fluids and grab stockings full of ice. The team workers are likely to be kept busy.

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten headed to the cooler climates of the mountains but opted to ramp up the heat and humidity by training in a Sauna. She wrote a blog for us about her Olympic preparation where you can read all about it. Annemiek van Vleuten blog: I'm ready to suffer at the Olympic Games

One hour to go till the start now.

Great Britain’s Lizzie Deignan, trained in Monaco, eschewing the altitude, to try and get herself ready for the heat, or as she put it when we spoke to her last month, “as ready as I can be." "I don't think I'm ever going to be a rider that's going to say, 'yeah it's hot, great’. I'd much prefer the snow or the rain, but it is what it is.”

While Brown may not think temperatures in the 30's are horrendous others may feel a little differently.

The Australian team looking pretty relaxed in the heat. A post shared by Grace Brown (@_g_brown) A photo posted by on

Speaking earlier this week after she'd had a few days in the heat and humidity of Tokyo, Australia's Grace Brown said this of the conditions: "Definitely the environment here is a massive factor for the racing. It's hot and humid and we get very sweaty. And, I think the best way we can cope with that is hydrating in the race. I think we've been here for long enough now. It's been a week that we've adapted as best we can to the conditions, but we still need to be really mindful of the stress on the body racing in that sort of heat." "You sweat and it just doesn't evaporate. So you've just got water droplets sitting on you constantly, your kit is wet and it's uncomfortable, but you just have to accept that that's how you feel. It's not like the scorching oven heat of an Australian summer so I haven't felt like I have had heat stress or anything while I've been here. It's mid to low 30s so it's not horrendous."

Looks like it was worth it. It’ll be a hot start with the forecast for the temperature at the Musashinonomori Park start line hovering around 33 to 34°C. It will likely cool a little as they head toward the Fuji International speedway, dropping into the mid 20’s by the finish.

With an hour and a quarter left till the riders roll off the start line, let's take a look at what conditions they'll be facing up to today to see it all that training in hot climates and the sauna was worth it?

Pleased to have you with us to follow the second cycling event of the Tokyo Olympics, the 137 kilometre women's road race from Musashinonomori Park to the Fuji International Speedway.