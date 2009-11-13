Triple World junior Champion Sam Webster made an impressive debut in the elite ranks on the penultimate night of finals at the Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Invercargill on Friday night.

The teenager was edged out by Australian sprint champion Daniel Ellis in three rides, but the young Aucklander impressed in taking out the first of the three-race final at the ILT Velodrome.

While the youngster was starting his elite career, one of the country's most experienced cyclists, Joanne Keisanowski showed her track class to win her second title of the championships. The Christchurch rider, who has been concentrating on her road career for several years, added the elite women's points race title to the scratch race crown she won last night.

The Team TIBCO professional was in control throughout the points race to win comfortably from compatriots Gemma Dudley and Kaytee Boyd.

New BikeNZ national sprint coach Justin Grace, a multi New Zealand sprint champion, was delighted with the performance from Webster. He said Webster had performed beyond expectation in his first competition as an elite competitor after stepping out of the junior ranks against the well seasoned Ellis.

"Daniel qualified seventh at the Manchester World Cup. He's an Olympian and is ranked in the top-10 sprinters in the world. Sam took a ride off him tonight which was impressive.

"He has huge potential and ability, but it's important to realise that it is not going to happen in the next six months or a year.

"We have mapped out a three to five year plan for Sam. It's going to take a lot of hard work and dedication but he has all the attributes to become world class."

Kiesanowski continues

Kiesanowski produced a dominant display, winning three of the eight sprint and was only once out of the points in the 20 kilometre points race. She was the marked rider in the field but was always able to position herself to ensure she could earn points.

"I'm hoping that might earn me a trip to Melbourne next week for the World Cup. That's exactly what I wanted to do here - win both the scratch and the points. I'm really pleased," Kiesanowski said.

"I was made to work really hard tonight. There were plenty of attacks off the front and I couldn't go with every single attack. I just had to be careful and keep it within a safe distance. I kept racking up enough points.

"I'd like to go to the World Cup next week. It would be good for me to see just where I stack up against some of the best in the world. I've got quite a bit of time to improve so it would be good to see where I stand. That was a lot of fun. Points races always are, but they are so painful."

In other competition Annette Edmondson led an Australian trifecta in winning the women's 500m time trial, clocking 35.956s, with Auckland's Stephanie McKenzie winning the Under 19's race.

Australia's Matt Glaetzer won the Under 19 men's sprint final in two straight over compatriot Jamie Green.

The New Zealand pairing of Olympic medallist Jesse Sergent and national champion Tom Scully produced a top display to win the 30km Madison.

The Australian duo of Alex Carver and Scott Law made the early pace before a concerted attack, started by Sergent and finished with a withering burst from Scully, saw the New Zealand team gain a lap on the field and take control of the contest.

Men's 30km madison final 1 New Zealand (Tom Scully/Jesse Sergent) 36 pts 2 -1lap Australian Intitute of Sport (Alex Carver/Scott Law) 24 3 Auckland (Aaron Gate/Myron Simpson) 16 4 Nz Composite (Jason Christie/Shem Rodger) 8 DNF Southland (Cameron Karwowski/Hamish Tomlinson)

Men's sprint semi-final heat 1 1 Daniel Ellis (Australia) 0:00:11.481 2 Matthew Archibald (New Zealand) 1 Daniel Ellis (Australia) 0:00:11.981 2 Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)

Men's sprint semi-final heat 2 1 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 0:00:10.976 2 Andrew Williams (New Zealand) 1 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 0:00:11.323 2 Andrew Williams (New Zealand)

Men's sprint final race for 3rd and 4th 1 Matthew Archibald (New Zealand) 0:00:11.698 2 Andrew Williams (New Zealand) 1 Matthew Archibald (New Zealand) 0:00:12.020 2 Andrew Williams (New Zealand)

Men's sprint final 1 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 0:00:10.906 2 Daniel Ellis (Australia) 1 Daniel Ellis (Australia) 0:00:11.027 2 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 1 Daniel Ellis (Australia) 0:00:11.222 2 Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Women's 500m time trial 1 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 0:00:35.956 2 Emily Rosemond (Australia) 0:00:35.992 3 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 0:00:36.090 4 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 0:00:36.997 5 Jessica Laws (Australia) 0:00:37.149 6 Katie Schofield (New Zealand) 0:00:38.162 7 Hannah Latta (New Zealand) 0:00:39.037 8 Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand) 0:00:40.267 9 Nikolina Orlic (Australia) 0:00:41.481 DNS Karen Fulton (New Zealand)

Women's 20km points race 1 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 23 pts 2 Gemma Dudley (New Zealand) 14 3 Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand) 12 4 Sequoia Cooper (New Zealand) 9 5 Rosy Mccall (New Zealand) 7 6 Katri Laike (New Zealand) 6 7 Penny Day (New Zealand) 6 8 Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) 6 9 Lauren Ellis (New Zealand) 5 10 Nikolina Orlic (Australia) 11 Hayley Giddens (New Zealand) 12 Kate Mullarkey (New Zealand) 13 Aimee Burns (New Zealand) 14 Cathy Jordan (New Zealand) 15 Laura Thompson (New Zealand) DNS Serena Sheridan (New Zealand)

U19 men's semi-final heat 1 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 0:00:11.981 2 Boyd Thwaites (New Zealand) 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 0:00:11.604 2 Boyd Thwaites (New Zealand)

U19 men's semi-final heat 2 1 Jamie Green (Australia) 0:00:11.339 2 Regan Sheath (New Zealand) 1 Jamie Green (Australia) 0:00:12.191 2 Regan Sheath (New Zealand)

U19 men's sprint final for 3rd and 4th 1 Regan Sheath (New Zealand) 0:00:11.412 2 Boyd Thwaites (New Zealand) 1 Regan Sheath (New Zealand) 0:00:11.692 2 Boyd Thwaites (New Zealand)

U19 men's sprint final 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 0:00:11.167 2 Jamie Green (Australia) 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 0:00:11.287 2 Jamie Green (Australia)