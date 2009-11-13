Trending

Kiesanowski continues as Ellis wins sprint

New Zealand win men's madison, Edmonson wins women's 500m TT

Triple World junior Champion Sam Webster made an impressive debut in the elite ranks on the penultimate night of finals at the Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Invercargill on Friday night.

The teenager was edged out by Australian sprint champion Daniel Ellis in three rides, but the young Aucklander impressed in taking out the first of the three-race final at the ILT Velodrome.

While the youngster was starting his elite career, one of the country's most experienced cyclists, Joanne Keisanowski showed her track class to win her second title of the championships. The Christchurch rider, who has been concentrating on her road career for several years, added the elite women's points race title to the scratch race crown she won last night.

The Team TIBCO professional was in control throughout the points race to win comfortably from compatriots Gemma Dudley and Kaytee Boyd.

New BikeNZ national sprint coach Justin Grace, a multi New Zealand sprint champion, was delighted with the performance from Webster. He said Webster had performed beyond expectation in his first competition as an elite competitor after stepping out of the junior ranks against the well seasoned Ellis.

"Daniel qualified seventh at the Manchester World Cup. He's an Olympian and is ranked in the top-10 sprinters in the world. Sam took a ride off him tonight which was impressive.

"He has huge potential and ability, but it's important to realise that it is not going to happen in the next six months or a year.

"We have mapped out a three to five year plan for Sam. It's going to take a lot of hard work and dedication but he has all the attributes to become world class."

Kiesanowski continues

Kiesanowski produced a dominant display, winning three of the eight sprint and was only once out of the points in the 20 kilometre points race. She was the marked rider in the field but was always able to position herself to ensure she could earn points.

"I'm hoping that might earn me a trip to Melbourne next week for the World Cup. That's exactly what I wanted to do here - win both the scratch and the points. I'm really pleased," Kiesanowski said.

"I was made to work really hard tonight. There were plenty of attacks off the front and I couldn't go with every single attack. I just had to be careful and keep it within a safe distance. I kept racking up enough points.

"I'd like to go to the World Cup next week. It would be good for me to see just where I stack up against some of the best in the world. I've got quite a bit of time to improve so it would be good to see where I stand. That was a lot of fun. Points races always are, but they are so painful."

In other competition Annette Edmondson led an Australian trifecta in winning the women's 500m time trial, clocking 35.956s, with Auckland's Stephanie McKenzie winning the Under 19's race.

Australia's Matt Glaetzer won the Under 19 men's sprint final in two straight over compatriot Jamie Green.

The New Zealand pairing of Olympic medallist Jesse Sergent and national champion Tom Scully produced a top display to win the 30km Madison.

The Australian duo of Alex Carver and Scott Law made the early pace before a concerted attack, started by Sergent and finished with a withering burst from Scully, saw the New Zealand team gain a lap on the field and take control of the contest.

Men's 30km madison final
1New Zealand (Tom Scully/Jesse Sergent)36pts
2 -1lapAustralian Intitute of Sport (Alex Carver/Scott Law)24
3Auckland (Aaron Gate/Myron Simpson)16
4Nz Composite (Jason Christie/Shem Rodger)8
DNFSouthland (Cameron Karwowski/Hamish Tomlinson)

Men's sprint semi-final heat 1
1Daniel Ellis (Australia)0:00:11.481
2Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)
1Daniel Ellis (Australia)0:00:11.981
2Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)

Men's sprint semi-final heat 2
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)0:00:10.976
2Andrew Williams (New Zealand)
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)0:00:11.323
2Andrew Williams (New Zealand)

Men's sprint final race for 3rd and 4th
1Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)0:00:11.698
2Andrew Williams (New Zealand)
1Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)0:00:12.020
2Andrew Williams (New Zealand)

Men's sprint final
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)0:00:10.906
2Daniel Ellis (Australia)
1Daniel Ellis (Australia)0:00:11.027
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)
1Daniel Ellis (Australia)0:00:11.222
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Women's 500m time trial
1Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:00:35.956
2Emily Rosemond (Australia)0:00:35.992
3Stephanie Morton (Australia)0:00:36.090
4Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)0:00:36.997
5Jessica Laws (Australia)0:00:37.149
6Katie Schofield (New Zealand)0:00:38.162
7Hannah Latta (New Zealand)0:00:39.037
8Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)0:00:40.267
9Nikolina Orlic (Australia)0:00:41.481
DNSKaren Fulton (New Zealand)

Women's 20km points race
1Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)23pts
2Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)14
3Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)12
4Sequoia Cooper (New Zealand)9
5Rosy Mccall (New Zealand)7
6Katri Laike (New Zealand)6
7Penny Day (New Zealand)6
8Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)6
9Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)5
10Nikolina Orlic (Australia)
11Hayley Giddens (New Zealand)
12Kate Mullarkey (New Zealand)
13Aimee Burns (New Zealand)
14Cathy Jordan (New Zealand)
15Laura Thompson (New Zealand)
DNSSerena Sheridan (New Zealand)

U19 men's semi-final heat 1
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:11.981
2Boyd Thwaites (New Zealand)
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:11.604
2Boyd Thwaites (New Zealand)

U19 men's semi-final heat 2
1Jamie Green (Australia)0:00:11.339
2Regan Sheath (New Zealand)
1Jamie Green (Australia)0:00:12.191
2Regan Sheath (New Zealand)

U19 men's sprint final for 3rd and 4th
1Regan Sheath (New Zealand)0:00:11.412
2Boyd Thwaites (New Zealand)
1Regan Sheath (New Zealand)0:00:11.692
2Boyd Thwaites (New Zealand)

U19 men's sprint final
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:11.167
2Jamie Green (Australia)
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:11.287
2Jamie Green (Australia)

U19 women's 500m time trial
1Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand)0:00:37.231
2Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)0:00:37.864
3Madison Law (Australia)0:00:38.321
4Charlotte Kelly (New Zealand)0:00:38.710
5Georgia Williams (New Zealand)0:00:40.855

 

