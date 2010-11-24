Men's and women's omnium underway
Pursuit and Team sprint finals set
|1
|Isabella King (Aus)
|0:00:14.926
|2
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) SASI
|0:00:15.028
|3
|Megan Dunn (Aus) AIS
|0:00:15.173
|4
|Sarah Kent (Aus) AIS
|0:00:15.186
|5
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus)
|0:00:15.227
|6
|Katherine Bates (Aus) AIS
|0:00:15.376
|7
|Elizabeth Georgouras (Aus)
|0:00:15.447
|8
|Laura McCaughey (Aus)
|0:00:15.470
|9
|Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:15.475
|10
|Carly Light (Aus) SASI
|0:00:15.505
|11
|Gemma Dudley (NZl) NZL
|0:00:15.689
|12
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) SASI
|0:00:16.238
|13
|Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS
|0:00:16.353
|14
|Rebecca Werner (Aus) SASI
|0:00:16.404
|15
|Nikolina Orlic (Aus)
|0:00:17.026
|1
|Megan Dunn (Aus) AIS
|41
|pts
|2
|Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand
|36
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus)
|30
|4
|Sarah Kent (Aus) AIS
|21
|5
|Isabella King (Aus)
|21
|6
|Katherine Bates (Aus) AIS
|13
|7
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) SASI
|6
|8
|Laura McCaughey (Aus)
|6
|9
|Elizabeth Georgouras (Aus)
|6
|10
|Nikolina Orlic (Aus)
|5
|11
|Rebecca Werner (Aus) SASI
|3
|12
|Gemma Dudley (NZl) New Zealand
|13
|Carly Light (Aus) SASI
|14
|Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS
|15
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) SASI
|1
|Scott Law (Aus) AIS
|0:00:13.476
|2
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:13.568
|3
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:13.679
|4
|Brent Nelson (Aus)
|0:00:13.757
|5
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:13.759
|6
|Jason Allen (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:14.056
|7
|Edward Bissaker (Aus) AIS
|0:00:14.112
|8
|Stephen Hall (Aus)
|0:00:14.200
|1
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|54
|pts
|2
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|50
|3
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|39
|4
|Brent Nelson (Aus)
|39
|5
|Scott Law (Aus) AIS
|17
|6
|Stephen Hall (Aus)
|5
|7
|Jason Allen (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|DNF
|Edward Bissaker (Aus) AIS
|-17
|1
|Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS
|0:02:32.336
|2
|Georgia Williams (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:34.347
|3
|Letitia Custance (Aus) SASI
|0:02:34.626
|4
|Allison Rice (Aus) ACTAS
|0:02:35.056
|5
|Georgina Wilson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:35.907
|6
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) SASI
|0:02:36.889
|7
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:37.033
|8
|Alexandra O'Dea (Aus)
|0:02:43.164
|1
|Alexander Morgan (Aus) VIS
|0:03:22.118
|2
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) SASI
|0:03:22.157
|3
|Mitchell Benson (Aus) WAIS
|0:03:22.596
|4
|Evan Hull (Aus) VIS
|0:03:25.934
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS
|0:03:26.440
|6
|Jack Cummings (Aus) VIS
|0:03:27.034
|7
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI
|0:03:27.474
|8
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:28.851
|9
|Tirian McManus (Aus) NSWIS
|0:03:29.871
|10
|Miles Scotson (Aus) SASI
|0:03:30.162
|11
|Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:31.347
|12
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Aus) SASI
|0:03:32.098
|13
|Matiu Kaihau (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:35.942
|14
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus)
|0:03:36.364
|15
|Fraser Northey (Aus) SASI
|0:03:36.398
|16
|Phillip Mundy (Aus) SASI
|0:03:36.479
|17
|Cameron Parlevliet (Aus)
|0:03:36.798
|18
|Jacob Junghanns (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:36.961
|19
|Jack McCulloch (Aus) NTID
|0:03:39.480
|20
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:39.881
|21
|Samuel Croft (Aus)
|0:03:41.376
|22
|Matthew Witts (Aus) NTID
|0:03:46.674
|1
|Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) AIS
|0:00:34.249
|Emily Rosemond (Aus) AIS
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) SASI
|0:00:35.241
|Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)
|3
|Catherine Culvenor (Aus) ACTAS
|0:00:36.068
|Holly Williams (Aus) WAIS
|4
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) STHL
|0:00:36.453
|Henrietta Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|Madison Law (Aus) NSWIS
|0:00:36.747
|Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS
|6
|Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS
|0:00:36.764
|Taylah Jennings (Aus) NTID
|7
|Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:37.832
|Olivia Wieblitz (NZl) New Zealand
|8
|Emily Butcher (Aus) NTID
|0:00:38.576
|Alexandra O'Dea (Aus)
|1
|Zac Deller (Aus) QAS
|0:00:47.186
|Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS
|Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID
|2
|Edward Coad (Aus) NTID
|0:00:48.870
|Luke Parker (Aus) VIS
|Jacob Schmid (Aus) NTID
|3
|Tom Beadle (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:49.030
|Tayla Harrison (NZl) New Zealand
|Matt Noble (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|Ben Fergusson (Aus) NTID
|0:00:49.367
|Emerson Harwood (Aus) NTID
|Jack Ward (Aus) NTID
|1
|Tirian McManus (Aus) NSWIS
|2
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus)
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS
|4
|Rick Sanders (Aus)
|5
|Phillip Mundy (Aus) SASI
|6
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI
|7
|Jack Cummings (Aus) VIS
|8
|Mitchell Benson (Aus) WAIS
|9
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand
|10
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Aus) SASI
|11
|Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
|12
|Jacob Junghanns (NZl) New Zealand
|13
|Lachlan Glasspool (Aus)
|14
|Oliver Anderson (Aus)
|1
|Patrick Jones (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|Jack McCulloch (Aus) NTID
|5
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) SASI
|6
|Cameron Parlevliet (Aus)
|7
|Miles Scotson (Aus) SASI
|8
|Kristoff Ford (NZl) New Zealand
|9
|Fraser Northey (Aus) SASI
|10
|Matiu Kaihau (NZl) New Zealand
|11
|Matthew Witts (Aus) NTID
|12
|Samuel Croft (Aus)
|13
|Michael Astell (Aus)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy