Men's and women's omnium underway

Pursuit and Team sprint finals set

Women Omnium - 250m Flying Lap
1Isabella King (Aus)0:00:14.926
2Annette Edmondson (Aus) SASI0:00:15.028
3Megan Dunn (Aus) AIS0:00:15.173
4Sarah Kent (Aus) AIS0:00:15.186
5Melissa Hoskins (Aus)0:00:15.227
6Katherine Bates (Aus) AIS0:00:15.376
7Elizabeth Georgouras (Aus)0:00:15.447
8Laura McCaughey (Aus)0:00:15.470
9Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand0:00:15.475
10Carly Light (Aus) SASI0:00:15.505
11Gemma Dudley (NZl) NZL0:00:15.689
12Jessica Mundy (Aus) SASI0:00:16.238
13Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS0:00:16.353
14Rebecca Werner (Aus) SASI0:00:16.404
15Nikolina Orlic (Aus)0:00:17.026

Women Omnium - 20km Points Race
1Megan Dunn (Aus) AIS41pts
2Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand36
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus)30
4Sarah Kent (Aus) AIS21
5Isabella King (Aus)21
6Katherine Bates (Aus) AIS13
7Annette Edmondson (Aus) SASI6
8Laura McCaughey (Aus)6
9Elizabeth Georgouras (Aus)6
10Nikolina Orlic (Aus)5
11Rebecca Werner (Aus) SASI3
12Gemma Dudley (NZl) New Zealand
13Carly Light (Aus) SASI
14Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS
15Jessica Mundy (Aus) SASI

Men Omnium - 250m Flying Lap
1Scott Law (Aus) AIS0:00:13.476
2Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand0:00:13.568
3Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:00:13.679
4Brent Nelson (Aus)0:00:13.757
5Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand0:00:13.759
6Jason Allen (NZl) New Zealand0:00:14.056
7Edward Bissaker (Aus) AIS0:00:14.112
8Stephen Hall (Aus)0:00:14.200

Men Omnium - 30km Points Race
1Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand54pts
2Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand50
3Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand39
4Brent Nelson (Aus)39
5Scott Law (Aus) AIS17
6Stephen Hall (Aus)5
7Jason Allen (NZl) New Zealand5
DNFEdward Bissaker (Aus) AIS-17

U19 Women - 2,000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS0:02:32.336
2Georgia Williams (NZl) New Zealand0:02:34.347
3Letitia Custance (Aus) SASI0:02:34.626
4Allison Rice (Aus) ACTAS0:02:35.056
5Georgina Wilson (NZl) New Zealand0:02:35.907
6Jessica Mundy (Aus) SASI0:02:36.889
7Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand0:02:37.033
8Alexandra O'Dea (Aus)0:02:43.164

U19 Men - 3,000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1Alexander Morgan (Aus) VIS0:03:22.118
2Alexander Edmondson (Aus) SASI0:03:22.157
3Mitchell Benson (Aus) WAIS0:03:22.596
4Evan Hull (Aus) VIS0:03:25.934
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS0:03:26.440
6Jack Cummings (Aus) VIS0:03:27.034
7George Tansley (Aus) SASI0:03:27.474
8Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand0:03:28.851
9Tirian McManus (Aus) NSWIS0:03:29.871
10Miles Scotson (Aus) SASI0:03:30.162
11Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand0:03:31.347
12Robert-Jon McCarthy (Aus) SASI0:03:32.098
13Matiu Kaihau (NZl) New Zealand0:03:35.942
14Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus)0:03:36.364
15Fraser Northey (Aus) SASI0:03:36.398
16Phillip Mundy (Aus) SASI0:03:36.479
17Cameron Parlevliet (Aus)0:03:36.798
18Jacob Junghanns (NZl) New Zealand0:03:36.961
19Jack McCulloch (Aus) NTID0:03:39.480
20Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand0:03:39.881
21Samuel Croft (Aus)0:03:41.376
22Matthew Witts (Aus) NTID0:03:46.674

Women Team Sprint Qualifying
1Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) AIS0:00:34.249
Emily Rosemond (Aus) AIS
2Stephanie Morton (Aus) SASI0:00:35.241
Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)
3Catherine Culvenor (Aus) ACTAS0:00:36.068
Holly Williams (Aus) WAIS
4Natasha Hansen (NZl) STHL0:00:36.453
Henrietta Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
5Madison Law (Aus) NSWIS0:00:36.747
Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS
6Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS0:00:36.764
Taylah Jennings (Aus) NTID
7Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand0:00:37.832
Olivia Wieblitz (NZl) New Zealand
8Emily Butcher (Aus) NTID0:00:38.576
Alexandra O'Dea (Aus)

U19 Men Team Sprint Qualifying
1Zac Deller (Aus) QAS0:00:47.186
Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS
Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID
2Edward Coad (Aus) NTID0:00:48.870
Luke Parker (Aus) VIS
Jacob Schmid (Aus) NTID
3Tom Beadle (NZl) New Zealand0:00:49.030
Tayla Harrison (NZl) New Zealand
Matt Noble (NZl) New Zealand
4Ben Fergusson (Aus) NTID0:00:49.367
Emerson Harwood (Aus) NTID
Jack Ward (Aus) NTID

U19 Men Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 1
1Tirian McManus (Aus) NSWIS
2Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus)
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS
4Rick Sanders (Aus)
5Phillip Mundy (Aus) SASI
6George Tansley (Aus) SASI
7Jack Cummings (Aus) VIS
8Mitchell Benson (Aus) WAIS
9Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand
10Robert-Jon McCarthy (Aus) SASI
11Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
12Jacob Junghanns (NZl) New Zealand
13Lachlan Glasspool (Aus)
14Oliver Anderson (Aus)

U19 Men Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 2
1Patrick Jones (NZl) New Zealand
2Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand
3Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand
4Jack McCulloch (Aus) NTID
5Alexander Edmondson (Aus) SASI
6Cameron Parlevliet (Aus)
7Miles Scotson (Aus) SASI
8Kristoff Ford (NZl) New Zealand
9Fraser Northey (Aus) SASI
10Matiu Kaihau (NZl) New Zealand
11Matthew Witts (Aus) NTID
12Samuel Croft (Aus)
13Michael Astell (Aus)

