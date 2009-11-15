The Oceania Championships were wrapped up when the road race honours were decided in cold and wet conditions in Gore. Australian Michael Matthews made it a double when he took out the overall men’s honours over 113kms, to follow his performance in winning the under-23 time trial in the overall fastest time of the day.

With a number of defections, Matthews proved too strong to hold off Southland’s Matt Marshall with Alex McGregor (New Zealand) piping Southland’s Patrick Williamson for third.

Australia’s Bridie O’Donnell, third in the time trial, cleared out to win the women’s race over 95km, winning by more than nine minutes to Karen Fulton (New Zealand) and Rochelle Gilmore (Australia).

Otago’s Grad Evans won the under-19 title with a dominant display from Australia’s Jack Bennett.

Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Australia) 3:09:25 2 Matt Marshall (New Zealand) 0:00:03 3 Alex McGregor (New Zealand) 2:19:30

Under-19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brad Evans (New Zealand) 3:11:52 2 Jack Bennett (Australia) 0:12:23