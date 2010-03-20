Image 1 of 5 Daniel Franks after the race. (Image credit: Derek Morrison) Image 2 of 5 Elite men's four cross podium (Image credit: Dylan Dean) Image 3 of 5 Men's four cross podium. (Image credit: Derek Morrison) Image 4 of 5 Wyn Masters teachs Daniel Franks how to make a tough pass in a four cross race. (Image credit: Derek Morrison) Image 5 of 5 Wyn Masters leads Matthew Walker and Daniel Franks to the finish. (Image credit: Derek Morrison)

A thrilling race in the UCI Oceania Mountain Bike Championships four cross final on Friday evening in Dunedin, New Zealand, saw seasoned World Cup racer and New Zealand downhill champion Wyn Masters of New Zealand clash with 16-year-old Daniel Franks, also of New Zealand, to win the top medal. The other two riders in the men's final were Kieran Bennett (New Zealand) and Matt Walker (New Zealand).





In the women's race, three New Zealand riders Sarah Atkin, Madeline Taylor and Kaytee Campbell were out to keep Australia's Sarsha Huntington honest. The final produced some drama, but at the front of the race, Huntington cleared out from the start to win by a large margin.

Sarah Atkin went down in turn two while in second place and by the time she got back on her bike and underway, there was a huge gap ahead to Campbell and Taylor. Atkin reeled them both in and sneaked through to second place right on the line giving the crowd a display of why to never give up in a race.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wyn Masters (NZl) 2 Matthew Walker (NZl) 3 Daniel Franks (NZl) 4 Kieran Bennett (NZl) 5 Daniel Heads (NZl) 6 Hayden Mcgregor (NZl) 7 Graeme Mudd (Aus) 8 Reon Boe (NZl) 9 Richard Leacock (NZl) 10 Richard Levinson (Aus) 11 Randal Huntington (Aus) 12 Reece Potter (NZl) 13 Rupert Chapman (NZl) 14 Tom Matthews (NZl) 15 Ryan Hunt (Aus) 16 Will Kemp (NZl)