Mudd powers to victory in Victoria
Four cross comeback for Aussie
Australian Graeme Mudd powered to victory tonight in the elite men’s four cross event to take out the Oceania Championship and round two of the Australian national series.
Mudd started strong as the top qualifier earlier in the evening and remained consistent to the finish line.
When asked about the win, Mudd said he felt pretty good and was looking forward to competing in the World Cup series for the first time in April.
“It’s been a while since I’ve had a race, I had an injury at the start of December so my first race back was at the national championships in Adelaide last and I did pretty well,” he said.
“I was feeling pretty confident coming in so it felt good to actually win,” he said.
“I’m looking forward to competing overseas in the World Cup next month and hope to continue to win a few races.”
New Zealand rider, Daniel Franks crossed the line in second position followed by Australians Richard Levinson and Joe Vejvoda.
Levinson claimed 65 points tonight for his bronze medal performance securing his place as the Australian national series leader ahead of former leader Blake Neilson.
Canberra’s Julia Boer took out the women’s event claiming the Oceania Championships and round two of the national series. She overtook Cherie Simpson in the national series standings to secure first position.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Graeme Mudd
|2
|Blake Nielsen
|3
|Ashley Gray
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Richard Levinson
|2
|Ryan Chesney
|3
|Max Hughes
|4
|Hayden Lester
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Franks
|2
|Joe Vejvoda
|3
|Sam Trevor
|4
|Jesse Sutton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ryan Hunt
|2
|Dan McCombie
|3
|Jarrad Connolly
|4
|Steven Kellner
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Graeme Mudd
|2
|Richard Levinson
|3
|Ryan Chesney
|4
|Blake Nielsen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Franks
|2
|Joe Vejvoda
|3
|Ryan Hunt
|4
|Dan McCombie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Graeme Mudd
|2
|Daniel Franks
|3
|Richard Levinson
|4
|Joe Vejvoda
|5
|Ryan Hunt
|6
|Dan McCombie
|7
|Ryan Chesney
|8
|Blake Nielsen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Campbell
|2
|Butler, Jordan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Callum Morrison
|2
|Jackson Frew
|3
|Tom Lee
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robert Stone
|2
|Roger Campbell
|3
|Adrian Stabb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tom Morrison
|2
|Warrick McNab
|3
|Chris Kline
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy