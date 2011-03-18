Image 1 of 4 The men's elite four cross podium. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 4 Action from the Four Cross near Shepparton. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 4 Graham Mud charges towards victory in the men's elite four cross. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 4 Riders speed down Mt.Major during the men's four cross. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Australian Graeme Mudd powered to victory tonight in the elite men’s four cross event to take out the Oceania Championship and round two of the Australian national series.

Mudd started strong as the top qualifier earlier in the evening and remained consistent to the finish line.

When asked about the win, Mudd said he felt pretty good and was looking forward to competing in the World Cup series for the first time in April.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had a race, I had an injury at the start of December so my first race back was at the national championships in Adelaide last and I did pretty well,” he said.

“I was feeling pretty confident coming in so it felt good to actually win,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to competing overseas in the World Cup next month and hope to continue to win a few races.”

New Zealand rider, Daniel Franks crossed the line in second position followed by Australians Richard Levinson and Joe Vejvoda.

Levinson claimed 65 points tonight for his bronze medal performance securing his place as the Australian national series leader ahead of former leader Blake Neilson.

Canberra’s Julia Boer took out the women’s event claiming the Oceania Championships and round two of the national series. She overtook Cherie Simpson in the national series standings to secure first position.

Brief Results

Elite Men - Round 1, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Graeme Mudd 2 Blake Nielsen 3 Ashley Gray

Elite Men - Round 1, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Richard Levinson 2 Ryan Chesney 3 Max Hughes 4 Hayden Lester

Elite Men - Round 1, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Franks 2 Joe Vejvoda 3 Sam Trevor 4 Jesse Sutton

Elite Men - Round 1, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ryan Hunt 2 Dan McCombie 3 Jarrad Connolly 4 Steven Kellner

Elite Men - Round 2, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Graeme Mudd 2 Richard Levinson 3 Ryan Chesney 4 Blake Nielsen

Elite Men - Round 2, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Franks 2 Joe Vejvoda 3 Ryan Hunt 4 Dan McCombie

Elite Men - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Graeme Mudd 2 Daniel Franks 3 Richard Levinson 4 Joe Vejvoda 5 Ryan Hunt 6 Dan McCombie 7 Ryan Chesney 8 Blake Nielsen

Under 17 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Campbell 2 Butler, Jordan

Under 15 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Callum Morrison 2 Jackson Frew 3 Tom Lee

Veterans # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robert Stone 2 Roger Campbell 3 Adrian Stabb