Mudd powers to victory in Victoria

Four cross comeback for Aussie

Image 1 of 4

The men's elite four cross podium.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 4

Action from the Four Cross near Shepparton.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 4

Graham Mud charges towards victory in the men's elite four cross.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 4

Riders speed down Mt.Major during the men's four cross.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Australian Graeme Mudd powered to victory tonight in the elite men’s four cross event to take out the Oceania Championship and round two of the Australian national series.

Mudd started strong as the top qualifier earlier in the evening and remained consistent to the finish line.

When asked about the win, Mudd said he felt pretty good and was looking forward to competing in the World Cup series for the first time in April.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had a race, I had an injury at the start of December so my first race back was at the national championships in Adelaide last and I did pretty well,” he said.

“I was feeling pretty confident coming in so it felt good to actually win,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to competing overseas in the World Cup next month and hope to continue to win a few races.”

New Zealand rider, Daniel Franks crossed the line in second position followed by Australians Richard Levinson and Joe Vejvoda.

Levinson claimed 65 points tonight for his bronze medal performance securing his place as the Australian national series leader ahead of former leader Blake Neilson.

Canberra’s Julia Boer took out the women’s event claiming the Oceania Championships and round two of the national series.  She overtook Cherie Simpson in the national series standings to secure first position.

Brief Results

Elite Men - Round 1, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Graeme Mudd
2Blake Nielsen
3Ashley Gray

Elite Men - Round 1, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Richard Levinson
2Ryan Chesney
3Max Hughes
4Hayden Lester

Elite Men - Round 1, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Franks
2Joe Vejvoda
3Sam Trevor
4Jesse Sutton

Elite Men - Round 1, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Hunt
2Dan McCombie
3Jarrad Connolly
4Steven Kellner

Elite Men - Round 2, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Graeme Mudd
2Richard Levinson
3Ryan Chesney
4Blake Nielsen

Elite Men - Round 2, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Franks
2Joe Vejvoda
3Ryan Hunt
4Dan McCombie

Elite Men - Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Graeme Mudd
2Daniel Franks
3Richard Levinson
4Joe Vejvoda
5Ryan Hunt
6Dan McCombie
7Ryan Chesney
8Blake Nielsen

Under 17 Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Campbell
2Butler, Jordan

Under 15 Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Callum Morrison
2Jackson Frew
3Tom Lee

Veterans
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robert Stone
2Roger Campbell
3Adrian Stabb

Sport Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tom Morrison
2Warrick McNab
3Chris Kline

 

