Image 1 of 10 Men's elite downhill winner Rhys Willemse makes his way down Mt. Major. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 10 The downhill course on Mt. Major near Shepparton where riders began from beyond top left; the four cross starting gate to the left. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 10 Holly Baarspul descends towards her gold medal in the women's elite downhill on Mt. Major. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 10 Amy Laird bit the dust on one of the rock jumps half-way down the mountain and ruined any chance of a medal. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 10 The elite men's podium at Mt. Major (l-r): Rhys Atkinson (2nd), Rhys Willemse (1st), and Tim Eaton (3rd). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 10 The elite women's series podium (l-r): Julia Boer (2nd), Leonie Picton (1st), and Holly Baarspul (3rd). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 10 The overall series under 19 downhill podium with winner Troy Brosnan (centre). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 10 World junior champion Troy Brosnan from South Australia heads towards another victory in the men's under 19 downhill. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 10 Tim Eaton finished third in the men's elite downhill. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 10 Rhys Willemse speeds down Mt. Major towards a gold medal in the men's elite downhill. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Elite downhill riders Rhys Willemse and Holly Baarspul celebrated victory on Sunday, taking out the 2011 Oceania Championships and round four of the 2010-2011 Australian Mountain Bike Series in Mt. Major near Shepparton.

Rhys Atkinson secured the overall Australian national series jersey after placing second in the elite men's category while national champion Leonie Picton, who was undefeated all series until today, took out the elite women's national series title.

In the men's under 19 event, world junior champion Troy Brosnan remained undefeated all series. Proving true to form, he came away with the win over fellow South Australian and national champion Connor Fearon by just a tenth of a second.

In the elite men's event, Willemse posted a swift time of 2:12.05 which saw him claim the leader's hot seat and a resultant nervous wait as the final six riders made their way down the course.

The top two qualifiers, Rick Boyer and Joshua Button, made their way down the mountain, however former series leader Boyer was unable to match the pace and Button ran into some bad luck with a flat rear tyre allowing Willemse to claim the win.

The newly crowned Oceania champion was over the moon with the victory.

"I'm just excited, so stoked," Willemse said. "A lot of people had been riding over the track, which made it choppy and really hard to ride. I pushed it a lot harder, and to come out on top today, I'm just stoked."

Rhys Atkinson clocked 2:12.61 to take silver and the series title, followed by Timothy Eaton (2:13.22) with bronze.

Reigning Oceania Champion, New Zealand speedster Cameron Cole, entered as the pre-race favourite but was a little off the pace today finishing in fourth position in 2:13.29.

Women's race

In the elite women's event, a breakthrough performance by West Australian youngster Holly Baarspul saw her collect her first senior elite title and win over national champion and series victor Leonie Picton.

The 18-year-old was particularly happy to wrap the season with an impressive performance given it was her first year in the senior elite category.

"I'm stoked with the win," said Baarspul. "It's my first year in elite and I wasn't ever expecting a top five finish this series, so to be able to win Oceanias is pretty sick.

"It was awesome riding with her (Leonie Picton) all weekend, I think she rubbed off some of her winning charms onto me. She deserves the series win overall, that's for sure."

Under 19 men's and women's races

The ongoing duel between national champion Connor Fearon and world junior champion Troy Brosnan came to a head in the men's under 19 event with Brosnan taking out both the Oceania Championships and national series title. Brandon Yrttiaho secured third position.

"It was pretty close, it's been close all season," Brosnan said. "I got some pretty good support from the spectators. I just kind of let it go loose, and it got a bit wild but in the end I had a little bit in my legs, and only just got it.

"It's good racing between Connor and I and hopefully it will stay like that overseas. I wanted to get the series wrapped up and to win all the races is a bonus, really good."

In the overall national series standings, the pair also finished in the same order.

Kiwi rider Sarah Atkin claimed the under 19 women's Oceania title and at just seventeen years of age was the fastest female across all categories today.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Willemse (Aus) 0:02:12.05 2 Rhys Atkinson (Aus) 0:00:00.56 3 Troy Brosnan (Aus) 0:00:00.80 4 Connor Fearon (Aus) 0:00:00.90 5 Tim Eaton (Aus) 0:00:01.17 6 Cameron Cole (NZl) 0:00:01.24 7 Brandon Yrttiaho (Aus) 0:00:01.91 8 Will Rischbieth (Aus) 0:00:03.25 9 Ricky Boyer (Aus) 0:00:04.16 10 Daniel Franks (NZl) 0:00:04.35 11 David Mcmillan (Aus) 0:00:05.46 12 Tom Matthews (NZl) 0:00:05.71 13 Trent Piribauer (Aus) 0:00:05.94 14 Aden Wyber (Aus) 0:00:06.15 15 Ben Power (Aus) 0:00:06.93 16 Chris Barlin (Aus) 0:00:07.12 17 Jesse Beare (Aus) 0:00:07.18 18 Bryce Stirling (Aus) 0:00:07.59 19 Aaron Oates (Aus) 0:00:08.17 20 Jai Motherwell (Aus) 0:00:08.20 21 Graeme Mudd (Aus) 0:00:08.32 22 Mathew Dodd (Aus) 0:00:08.59 23 Nicholas Mcconachie (NZl) 0:00:08.78 24 Jarrah Davies (Aus) 0:00:08.91 25 Conor Bullard (Aus) 0:00:09.19 26 Bryn Dickerson (NZl) 0:00:09.30 27 Ben Morrison (Aus) 0:00:09.32 28 Ryan Hunt (Aus) 0:00:09.54 29 Aaron Bashford (Aus) 0:00:10.55 30 Clint White (Aus) 0:00:10.63 31 Daniel Paine (Aus) 0:00:11.30 32 Joe Vejvoda (Aus) 0:00:11.31 33 Mac Westmoore (Aus) 0:00:12.61 34 Nicolas Bohle (Aus) 0:00:13.00 35 Jarrad Connolly (Aus) 0:00:13.11 36 Mat Prior (NZl) 0:00:13.32 37 Dean Evans (Aus) 0:00:13.34 38 Marcus Fairbanks (Aus) 0:00:13.75 39 Remy Adderton (Aus) 0:00:13.91 40 Sam Trevor (Aus) 0:00:14.06 41 Ben Goff (Aus) 0:00:14.19 42 Nathan Murphy (Aus) 0:00:15.16 43 Ben Crundwell (Aus) 0:00:15.24 44 Max Hughes (Aus) 0:00:15.39 45 Jacob Hunter (Aus) 0:00:16.60 46 Hayden Lester (Aus) 0:00:16.61 47 Henry Blake (Aus) 0:00:16.71 48 Louis Hamilton (NZl) 0:00:16.98 49 Angus Jackson (Aus) 0:00:17.38 50 Ben Mundy (Aus) 0:00:17.42 51 Jackson Crowe (Aus) 0:00:17.77 52 Dan Mccombie (NZl) 0:00:18.03 53 Robin Frogier (NZl) 0:00:18.64 54 Josh Mitchell (Aus) 0:00:18.87 55 Benjamin Toudic NCL 0:00:20.43 56 Andrew Meagher (Aus) 0:00:22.60 57 Blake Nielsen (Aus) 0:00:28.79 58 Tysen Haley (Aus) 0:00:29.63 59 Tom Morrison (Aus) 0:00:31.27 60 Jeremy Hills (Aus) 0:00:33.15 61 Michael Watt (Aus) 0:00:36.33 62 Phillip Piazza (Aus) 0:00:42.76 63 Kaine Cannan (Aus) 0:00:46.15 64 Joshua Button (Aus) 0:00:46.45 65 James Mcconachie (NZl) 0:00:48.30 DNS Shaun O'connor (Aus) DNS Cillian Kennedy (Aus) DNS Benjamin Cory (Aus) DNS Eric Conliffe (Aus) DNS James Kelly (Aus) DNS Daniel Bender (Aus) DNS Max Nielsen (Aus) DNS Jesse Sutton (Aus)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Atkin (NZl) 0:02:34.73 2 Holly Baarspul (Aus) 0:00:04.08 3 Leonie Picton (Aus) 0:00:05.84 4 Sophie Tyas (NZl) 0:00:06.38 5 Shelly Flood (Aus) 0:00:08.61 6 Sarah Booth (Aus) 0:00:08.86 7 Emma Mcnaughton (Aus) 0:00:18.20 8 Amy Laird (NZl) 0:00:21.00

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Troy Brosnan 0:02:12.85 2 Connor Fearon 0:00:00.10 3 Brandon Yrttiaho 0:00:01.11 4 Daniel Franks 0:00:03.55 5 David Mcmillan 0:00:04.66 6 Trent Piribauer 0:00:05.14 7 Ben Power 0:00:06.13 8 Jai Motherwell 0:00:07.40 9 Graeme Mudd 0:00:07.52 10 Conor Bullard 0:00:08.39

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Atkin 0:02:34.73 2 Sophie Tyas 0:00:06.38

Australian Mountain Bike Series downhill final standings

Elite men final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Atkinson 250 pts 2 Rick Boyer 246 3 Tim Eaton 196

Elite women final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonie Picton 305 pts 2 Julia Boer 228 3 Holly Baarspul 226