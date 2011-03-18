Trending

Jongewaard adds Oceania title to national jersey

Joseph a class above to take out women's event

Image 1 of 29

Niki Fisher in action during the women's elite cross country.

Niki Fisher in action during the women's elite cross country.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 29

Rosara Joseph takes out the women's elite cross country at Mt.Major near Shepparton.

Rosara Joseph takes out the women's elite cross country at Mt.Major near Shepparton.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 29

Rosara Jospeh dominated the women's elite cross country from the outset and thoroughly deserved her win.

Rosara Jospeh dominated the women's elite cross country from the outset and thoroughly deserved her win.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 29

The women's under 23 cross country podium.

The women's under 23 cross country podium.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 29

The top-five from the women's elite cross country.

The top-five from the women's elite cross country.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 29

Tasmanian Rowena Fry with her spoils from the women's elite cross country at Mt.Major.

Tasmanian Rowena Fry with her spoils from the women's elite cross country at Mt.Major.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 29

The men's under 23 cross country field begin their trek around Mt.Major.

The men's under 23 cross country field begin their trek around Mt.Major.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 29

The camp of the final round of the National MTB Series at the base of Mt.Major near Shepparton in Victoria.

The camp of the final round of the National MTB Series at the base of Mt.Major near Shepparton in Victoria.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 29

Numero uno: Neil Van Der Ploeg from Victoria takes out the men's under 23 cross country.

Numero uno: Neil Van Der Ploeg from Victoria takes out the men's under 23 cross country.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 29

South Australian Chris Jongewaard was too good for his rivals in the men's elite cross country.

South Australian Chris Jongewaard was too good for his rivals in the men's elite cross country.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 29

Happy times on the podium for the top-five from the men's under 23 cross country.

Happy times on the podium for the top-five from the men's under 23 cross country.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 29

The men's under 23 podium.

The men's under 23 podium.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 29

The top-five from the men's elite cross country.

The top-five from the men's elite cross country.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 29

Tasmanian Rowena Fry rides herself into the women's cross country series win overall.

Tasmanian Rowena Fry rides herself into the women's cross country series win overall.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 29

Under 15 rider Gabrielle Millan watches as elite rider Rowena Fry makes her way around the course in the women's cross country.

Under 15 rider Gabrielle Millan watches as elite rider Rowena Fry makes her way around the course in the women's cross country.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 29

Eloise Fry in action during the women's elite cross country.

Eloise Fry in action during the women's elite cross country.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 29

Eventual winner Rosara Joseph from New Zealand in action during the women's elite cross country.

Eventual winner Rosara Joseph from New Zealand in action during the women's elite cross country.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 29

Victorian Jenni King was the cross country series leader heading into the race up Mt.Major.

Victorian Jenni King was the cross country series leader heading into the race up Mt.Major.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 29

Rosara Joseph heads towards the number one spot on the podium in the women's cross country.

Rosara Joseph heads towards the number one spot on the podium in the women's cross country.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 29

Five-time national cross country champion, Chris Jongewaard from South Australia, makes his way up Mt.Major in the men's elite race.

Five-time national cross country champion, Chris Jongewaard from South Australia, makes his way up Mt.Major in the men's elite race.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 29

Michael Crosbie from Victoria in action on Mt.Major during the men's under 23 cross country.

Michael Crosbie from Victoria in action on Mt.Major during the men's under 23 cross country.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 22 of 29

Cross country star Chris Jongewaard at the top of the course on Mt.Major.

Cross country star Chris Jongewaard at the top of the course on Mt.Major.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 29

Victorian Daniel McConnell makes his way along the top of the course on Mt.Major.

Victorian Daniel McConnell makes his way along the top of the course on Mt.Major.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 24 of 29

Merlin Spranz from South Australia in action during the men's under 23 cross country.

Merlin Spranz from South Australia in action during the men's under 23 cross country.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 25 of 29

Chris Jongewaard descends a tricky part of the course as he heads towards another victory.

Chris Jongewaard descends a tricky part of the course as he heads towards another victory.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 26 of 29

Tasmanian Sid Taberlay, now based in the USA, descends a technical and difficult section of the cross country course on Mt.Major.

Tasmanian Sid Taberlay, now based in the USA, descends a technical and difficult section of the cross country course on Mt.Major.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 27 of 29

Men's elite cross country winner, Chris Jongewaard, is interviewed after his win.

Men's elite cross country winner, Chris Jongewaard, is interviewed after his win.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 28 of 29

Rebecca Henderson heads towards victory in the women's under 23 cross country.

Rebecca Henderson heads towards victory in the women's under 23 cross country.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 29 of 29

Chris Jongewaard in his series champion jersey after his strong win on Mt.Major.

Chris Jongewaard in his series champion jersey after his strong win on Mt.Major.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Five-time Australian national champion and series leader Chris Jongewaard nailed the elite men's cross country event today to claim both the national series and Oceania Championships titles in Mt Major, near Shepparton.

Earlier in the day, the women's elite race was dominated by Kiwi rider Rosara Joseph. Tasmanian Rowena Fry was the first Australian across the finish line, placing third overall, to take out her third Australian Mountain Bike Series title.

In what he described as a "yo-yo race", Jongewaard shot to the front of the pack from the gun, and although his lead diminished on a number of occasions, he held on to secure a 41-second victory over Tasmanian Sid Taberlay and Kiwi rider Michael Northcott.

The 32-year-old South Australian admitted that he was surprised to take out both titles today despite the fact he's not in peak fitness and carrying a wrist injury he sustained last week.

"I didn't think I was going to take it away today so it was a pleasant surprise," Jongewaard said.

"When the other riders caught me on the climb on the third lap, I thought they would go straight past me but I stayed focused and by the time we got to the top, I extended the lead and felt pretty comfortable.

"It felt good to win the Oceanias for the third time and this race is pretty important leading into the Olympics.

"I'm confident I can try and get back to where I was on the world circuit and hopefully be in the top ten."

Beijing Olympian Dan McConnell and Aiden Lefmann crossed the finish line in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Earlier in the day, the elite women were the first to tackle the challenging Mt Major terrain with the usual favourites proving true to form.

Former Oceania champion and Commonwealth Games medallist, Rosara Joseph from New Zealand owned the race from the outset. Opening up a 29-second break on the field after the first lap, she extended her lead over the next four to comfortably claim the Oceania Championships title, more than five minutes ahead of fellow Kiwi Karen Hanlen.

A modest Joseph was delighted to re-claim the Oceania title.

"I really enjoyed it out there today and am happy with the result, it is a great course here, demanding physically and technically," she said. "I'm not sure what my lap times were but when I was coming through it was looking fairly consistent.

"I was feeling pretty good on the last lap, although I certainly started to feel the pressure from other riders but was happy to cross the line first.

"My long term focus now is the London Olympics where I would be very happy to achieve a podium finish."

Fry, who is heading off to compete in Europe next week, crossed the finish line in third position.

She arrived in Shepparton sitting in second position on the national series rankings but victory today saw her streak to the top of the table and claim back-to-back national series titles. Former leader, Victorian Jenni King, crossed the line in fifth position and settled for second on the overall standings.

"I came out here today knowing the New Zealand girls are in a class of their own, particularly Rosara," Fry said.

"She was going hard at the start of the race and was too strong to catch but I'm really happy with a third place and to have an Aussie up on the podium."

"Jenni [King] has been riding fantastic all season and I'm lucky to have managed to take out the series and put in some consistency after a slow start this year."

"I head off to Europe on Tuesday with the Jayco AIS (Australian Institute of Sport) road team and then I'll slot back into mountain biking with the World Cup in Africa next month."

Heather Logie rolled over the line in fourth place, followed by King and 2011 national champion, Katherine O'Shea.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jongewaard (Aus)1:43:35
2Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda / H20 Overdrive0:00:42
3Michael Northcot (NZl)0:00:51
4Daniel McConnell (Aus) Anytime Fitness0:00:59
5Aiden Lefmann (Aus)0:02:20
6Joshua Carlson (Aus) Rockstar Racing0:05:17
7Adrian Jackson (Aus) Merida Flight Centre MTB Team0:05:49
8Andrew Blair (Aus) Swell Redshift MTB Team0:05:57
9Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2Retain - Felt0:06:53
10Carl Jones (NZl) Bergamont0:07:07
11Rohin Adams (Aus)0:09:45
12Nick Both (Aus) Swell-Redshift Racing0:11:17
13Jack Lamshed (Aus) Search2Retain - Felt0:12:53
14Andrew Arthur (Aus)0:13:22
15Scott Liston (Aus) Search2Retain - Felt0:15:00
16Garry Millburn (Aus) Cannondale0:16:04
-1lapSteven Cusworth (Aus)
-1lapGavin McCarthy (NZl) Vic Cycles
-2lapsJohn Groves (Aus) Apollo Bikes
-4lapsRobert Lewis (Aus)
DNFCal Britten (Aus) Search2Retain - Felt
DNFJarrod Quinn (Aus)
DNFPeter Lombard (Aus)
DNFDerek Horton (Aus)
DNFBen Henderson (Aus) Torq/Anytime Fitness
DNFSam Chancellor (Aus) Total Rush
DNSChad Gossert (Aus)
DNSBen Hogarth (Aus) Giant Exact MTB Team
DNSKaine Cannan (Aus) Bike Ride

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rosara Joseph (NZl)1:39:12
2Karen Hanlen (NZl)0:05:20
3Rowena Fry (Aus) Avanti0:05:49
4Heather Logie (Aus)0:06:46
5Jenni King (Aus) Torq Aus0:07:17
6Katherine O'Shea (Aus) Torq Nutrition0:11:17
7Peta Mullens (Aus) Apollo Bicycles0:11:26
8Niki Fisher (Aus) Giant0:14:08
9Jodie Willett (Aus) Merida Flight Centre0:16:38
10Fiona Macdermid (NZl)0:17:06
11Gracie Elvin (Aus)0:19:32
12Eloise Fry (NZl)0:22:39
13Rebecca Mates (Aus)0:24:01
-1lapMelissa Newell (NZl) Bergamont Endura
DNFTherese Rhodes (Aus)
DNSKelly Bartlett (Aus)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Otztal X-Bionic World Cup Team1:26:13
2Dirk Peters (NZl)0:00:52
3Samuel Shaw (NZl)0:04:04
4Trenton Day (Aus) Scott Bikes0:04:40
5Charlton Durie (Aus)0:06:11
6Cameron Ivory (Aus)0:08:32
7Kyle Ward (Aus) Avanti Bike0:08:45
-1lapTravis Frisby (Aus) Salice Sunglasses
-1lapMichael Crosbie (Aus)
-1lapTom Chaffey (Aus) Bike Minded
-1lapLewis Rattray (Aus) St Kilda Cycles
-1lapDominic Furkert (NZl)
-2lapsBrenten Jones (Aus)
-2lapsMitchell Codner (Aus) Kirrawee Cycles
-3lapsLuke Fetch (Aus) Search2Retain - Felt
DNFBrad Hudson (NZl)
DNFMerlin Spranz (Aus)

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Crowne Plaza Canberra1:23:32
2Katherine O'Neill (NZl)0:01:47
3Samara Sheppard (NZl)0:03:59
4Shelly Flood (Aus)0:20:43

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Cooper (NZl)1:09:52
2Mathew Waghorn (NZl)0:00:54
3Christopher Aitken (Aus) Breakaway Cycles0:04:07
4Nigel McDowell (NZl) Cyclezone Rotorua NZL0:04:47
5Tom Bradshaw (NZl)0:05:32
6Billy Sewell (Aus) Gordon Street Cycles0:05:44
7Daniel McDonald (Aus)0:06:36
8Alexander Meyland (Aus) Rock And Road Cycles0:06:48
9Jack Haig (Aus)0:09:29
10Sebastian Jayne (Aus)0:10:08
11Blake Polverino (Aus)0:10:11
12James Hanus (Aus) Scott Aus0:12:54
13Toby Stewart (Aus)0:14:28
14Ben Comfort (Aus) Tlc Cycles0:14:39
15Rodger Pogson-manning (Aus) Ay Up0:15:14
-1lapRyan Lloyd (Aus)
-2lapsAlistair Crameri (Aus)
DNFJacob Langham (Aus)
DNSRyan Standish (Aus) Ultimate Ride Bike Shop

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Austin (Aus) Oceania Cycles1:18:23
2Jess Wigan (Aus) Sealys0:05:35

Expert men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden Lebbink VIC1:17:59
2Mark McInnes NSW Butler Hr0:10:30

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Oliver Push Bikes0:57:44
2Ben Bradley0:00:35
3Hamish Prosser ACT Mal Adjusted0:01:04
4Jack Lavis NSW0:01:20
5Cameron Prosser ACT0:05:49
6Jack Jude QLD Cognition Bikes0:05:56
7Simon Harrington VIC0:08:54
8Jayden Ward NSW0:10:12
9Mitchell Greenway VIC All Terrain Cycles0:10:54
10Jordan Butler ACT0:16:58
DNSHamish Middleton VIC
DNSJack Gardner VIC

Under 17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ella Scanlon-Bloor Mcgees Cycling Shoe0:53:42
2Kyna Millan ACT Tlc Cycles0:00:33
DNSZoe Binder NSW Crowne Plaza Canberra

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grant Lebbink VIC1:21:15
2Scott Needham VIC0:04:40
3Wesley Samson VIC West End Bike Hub0:17:21

Veteran women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippa Rostan NSW1:17:10
2Nikki Collins SA Mitcham Cycle Centre0:00:28

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Jeffries VIC Trailmix0:48:46
2Roly Stewart NSW0:02:54
3Jet Turner0:05:28
DNSStephen Henderson ACT Amtech Precision Engineering Pty Ltd

Under 15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellie Wale VIC0:55:45
2Gabrielle Millan ACT0:54:13

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig McLean VIC Sram1:24:07
2Anthony Natoli VIC0:04:33
3Andrew Remely ACT0:09:52
4Liam McCrory VIC0:10:49
DNFPeter Kreilis
DNFSimon Knowles VIC
DNFShane Barr VIC

Master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deborah Richards VIC1:43:33

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Peacock VIC1:01:52
2Andrew Hall VIC Great Divide Coffee0:01:07
3Mark Codner NSW FRS/ Rotor BBK Bikes0:05:01
4John Henderson ACT0:05:46
5Garry Lewis VIC0:09:12
6Mark Grundy0:14:27
7Stephen Flood0:18:02
DNFRobert Faull Merida

Super master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Boromeo VIC1:17:53

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Rowe VIC Bikenow1:19:38

Final standings Australian Mountain Bike National Series

Elite men final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jongewaard240pts
2Aiden Lefmann181
3Joshua Carlson164

Under 23 men final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Van Der Ploeg248pts
2Trenton Day158
3Charlton Durie116

Elite women final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowena Fry263pts
2Jenni King253
3Katherine O’Shea172

Under 23 women final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Henderson280pts
2Shelly Flood129

Latest on Cyclingnews