Five-time Australian national champion and series leader Chris Jongewaard nailed the elite men's cross country event today to claim both the national series and Oceania Championships titles in Mt Major, near Shepparton.

Earlier in the day, the women's elite race was dominated by Kiwi rider Rosara Joseph. Tasmanian Rowena Fry was the first Australian across the finish line, placing third overall, to take out her third Australian Mountain Bike Series title.

In what he described as a "yo-yo race", Jongewaard shot to the front of the pack from the gun, and although his lead diminished on a number of occasions, he held on to secure a 41-second victory over Tasmanian Sid Taberlay and Kiwi rider Michael Northcott.

The 32-year-old South Australian admitted that he was surprised to take out both titles today despite the fact he's not in peak fitness and carrying a wrist injury he sustained last week.

"I didn't think I was going to take it away today so it was a pleasant surprise," Jongewaard said.

"When the other riders caught me on the climb on the third lap, I thought they would go straight past me but I stayed focused and by the time we got to the top, I extended the lead and felt pretty comfortable.

"It felt good to win the Oceanias for the third time and this race is pretty important leading into the Olympics.

"I'm confident I can try and get back to where I was on the world circuit and hopefully be in the top ten."

Beijing Olympian Dan McConnell and Aiden Lefmann crossed the finish line in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Earlier in the day, the elite women were the first to tackle the challenging Mt Major terrain with the usual favourites proving true to form.

Former Oceania champion and Commonwealth Games medallist, Rosara Joseph from New Zealand owned the race from the outset. Opening up a 29-second break on the field after the first lap, she extended her lead over the next four to comfortably claim the Oceania Championships title, more than five minutes ahead of fellow Kiwi Karen Hanlen.

A modest Joseph was delighted to re-claim the Oceania title.

"I really enjoyed it out there today and am happy with the result, it is a great course here, demanding physically and technically," she said. "I'm not sure what my lap times were but when I was coming through it was looking fairly consistent.

"I was feeling pretty good on the last lap, although I certainly started to feel the pressure from other riders but was happy to cross the line first.

"My long term focus now is the London Olympics where I would be very happy to achieve a podium finish."

Fry, who is heading off to compete in Europe next week, crossed the finish line in third position.

She arrived in Shepparton sitting in second position on the national series rankings but victory today saw her streak to the top of the table and claim back-to-back national series titles. Former leader, Victorian Jenni King, crossed the line in fifth position and settled for second on the overall standings.

"I came out here today knowing the New Zealand girls are in a class of their own, particularly Rosara," Fry said.

"She was going hard at the start of the race and was too strong to catch but I'm really happy with a third place and to have an Aussie up on the podium."

"Jenni [King] has been riding fantastic all season and I'm lucky to have managed to take out the series and put in some consistency after a slow start this year."

"I head off to Europe on Tuesday with the Jayco AIS (Australian Institute of Sport) road team and then I'll slot back into mountain biking with the World Cup in Africa next month."

Heather Logie rolled over the line in fourth place, followed by King and 2011 national champion, Katherine O'Shea.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) 1:43:35 2 Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda / H20 Overdrive 0:00:42 3 Michael Northcot (NZl) 0:00:51 4 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Anytime Fitness 0:00:59 5 Aiden Lefmann (Aus) 0:02:20 6 Joshua Carlson (Aus) Rockstar Racing 0:05:17 7 Adrian Jackson (Aus) Merida Flight Centre MTB Team 0:05:49 8 Andrew Blair (Aus) Swell Redshift MTB Team 0:05:57 9 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2Retain - Felt 0:06:53 10 Carl Jones (NZl) Bergamont 0:07:07 11 Rohin Adams (Aus) 0:09:45 12 Nick Both (Aus) Swell-Redshift Racing 0:11:17 13 Jack Lamshed (Aus) Search2Retain - Felt 0:12:53 14 Andrew Arthur (Aus) 0:13:22 15 Scott Liston (Aus) Search2Retain - Felt 0:15:00 16 Garry Millburn (Aus) Cannondale 0:16:04 -1lap Steven Cusworth (Aus) -1lap Gavin McCarthy (NZl) Vic Cycles -2laps John Groves (Aus) Apollo Bikes -4laps Robert Lewis (Aus) DNF Cal Britten (Aus) Search2Retain - Felt DNF Jarrod Quinn (Aus) DNF Peter Lombard (Aus) DNF Derek Horton (Aus) DNF Ben Henderson (Aus) Torq/Anytime Fitness DNF Sam Chancellor (Aus) Total Rush DNS Chad Gossert (Aus) DNS Ben Hogarth (Aus) Giant Exact MTB Team DNS Kaine Cannan (Aus) Bike Ride

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rosara Joseph (NZl) 1:39:12 2 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 0:05:20 3 Rowena Fry (Aus) Avanti 0:05:49 4 Heather Logie (Aus) 0:06:46 5 Jenni King (Aus) Torq Aus 0:07:17 6 Katherine O'Shea (Aus) Torq Nutrition 0:11:17 7 Peta Mullens (Aus) Apollo Bicycles 0:11:26 8 Niki Fisher (Aus) Giant 0:14:08 9 Jodie Willett (Aus) Merida Flight Centre 0:16:38 10 Fiona Macdermid (NZl) 0:17:06 11 Gracie Elvin (Aus) 0:19:32 12 Eloise Fry (NZl) 0:22:39 13 Rebecca Mates (Aus) 0:24:01 -1lap Melissa Newell (NZl) Bergamont Endura DNF Therese Rhodes (Aus) DNS Kelly Bartlett (Aus)

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Otztal X-Bionic World Cup Team 1:26:13 2 Dirk Peters (NZl) 0:00:52 3 Samuel Shaw (NZl) 0:04:04 4 Trenton Day (Aus) Scott Bikes 0:04:40 5 Charlton Durie (Aus) 0:06:11 6 Cameron Ivory (Aus) 0:08:32 7 Kyle Ward (Aus) Avanti Bike 0:08:45 -1lap Travis Frisby (Aus) Salice Sunglasses -1lap Michael Crosbie (Aus) -1lap Tom Chaffey (Aus) Bike Minded -1lap Lewis Rattray (Aus) St Kilda Cycles -1lap Dominic Furkert (NZl) -2laps Brenten Jones (Aus) -2laps Mitchell Codner (Aus) Kirrawee Cycles -3laps Luke Fetch (Aus) Search2Retain - Felt DNF Brad Hudson (NZl) DNF Merlin Spranz (Aus)

Under 23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Crowne Plaza Canberra 1:23:32 2 Katherine O'Neill (NZl) 0:01:47 3 Samara Sheppard (NZl) 0:03:59 4 Shelly Flood (Aus) 0:20:43

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Cooper (NZl) 1:09:52 2 Mathew Waghorn (NZl) 0:00:54 3 Christopher Aitken (Aus) Breakaway Cycles 0:04:07 4 Nigel McDowell (NZl) Cyclezone Rotorua NZL 0:04:47 5 Tom Bradshaw (NZl) 0:05:32 6 Billy Sewell (Aus) Gordon Street Cycles 0:05:44 7 Daniel McDonald (Aus) 0:06:36 8 Alexander Meyland (Aus) Rock And Road Cycles 0:06:48 9 Jack Haig (Aus) 0:09:29 10 Sebastian Jayne (Aus) 0:10:08 11 Blake Polverino (Aus) 0:10:11 12 James Hanus (Aus) Scott Aus 0:12:54 13 Toby Stewart (Aus) 0:14:28 14 Ben Comfort (Aus) Tlc Cycles 0:14:39 15 Rodger Pogson-manning (Aus) Ay Up 0:15:14 -1lap Ryan Lloyd (Aus) -2laps Alistair Crameri (Aus) DNF Jacob Langham (Aus) DNS Ryan Standish (Aus) Ultimate Ride Bike Shop

Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Austin (Aus) Oceania Cycles 1:18:23 2 Jess Wigan (Aus) Sealys 0:05:35

Expert men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hayden Lebbink VIC 1:17:59 2 Mark McInnes NSW Butler Hr 0:10:30

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Oliver Push Bikes 0:57:44 2 Ben Bradley 0:00:35 3 Hamish Prosser ACT Mal Adjusted 0:01:04 4 Jack Lavis NSW 0:01:20 5 Cameron Prosser ACT 0:05:49 6 Jack Jude QLD Cognition Bikes 0:05:56 7 Simon Harrington VIC 0:08:54 8 Jayden Ward NSW 0:10:12 9 Mitchell Greenway VIC All Terrain Cycles 0:10:54 10 Jordan Butler ACT 0:16:58 DNS Hamish Middleton VIC DNS Jack Gardner VIC

Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ella Scanlon-Bloor Mcgees Cycling Shoe 0:53:42 2 Kyna Millan ACT Tlc Cycles 0:00:33 DNS Zoe Binder NSW Crowne Plaza Canberra

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grant Lebbink VIC 1:21:15 2 Scott Needham VIC 0:04:40 3 Wesley Samson VIC West End Bike Hub 0:17:21

Veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippa Rostan NSW 1:17:10 2 Nikki Collins SA Mitcham Cycle Centre 0:00:28

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Jeffries VIC Trailmix 0:48:46 2 Roly Stewart NSW 0:02:54 3 Jet Turner 0:05:28 DNS Stephen Henderson ACT Amtech Precision Engineering Pty Ltd

Under 15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellie Wale VIC 0:55:45 2 Gabrielle Millan ACT 0:54:13

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig McLean VIC Sram 1:24:07 2 Anthony Natoli VIC 0:04:33 3 Andrew Remely ACT 0:09:52 4 Liam McCrory VIC 0:10:49 DNF Peter Kreilis DNF Simon Knowles VIC DNF Shane Barr VIC

Master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deborah Richards VIC 1:43:33

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Peacock VIC 1:01:52 2 Andrew Hall VIC Great Divide Coffee 0:01:07 3 Mark Codner NSW FRS/ Rotor BBK Bikes 0:05:01 4 John Henderson ACT 0:05:46 5 Garry Lewis VIC 0:09:12 6 Mark Grundy 0:14:27 7 Stephen Flood 0:18:02 DNF Robert Faull Merida

Super master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary Boromeo VIC 1:17:53

Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Rowe VIC Bikenow 1:19:38

Final standings Australian Mountain Bike National Series

Elite men final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jongewaard 240 pts 2 Aiden Lefmann 181 3 Joshua Carlson 164

Under 23 men final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Van Der Ploeg 248 pts 2 Trenton Day 158 3 Charlton Durie 116

Elite women final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry 263 pts 2 Jenni King 253 3 Katherine O’Shea 172