Lewis and Fry win Oceania eliminator championships

Australians celebrate victory in both races

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shaun Lewis (Australia)
2Ben Oliver (New Zealand)
3Eden Cruise (New Zealand)
4Jack Lavis (Australia)
5Christopher Aitken (Australia)
6Felix Smalley (Australia)
7Guy Frail (Australia)
8Cosmo Bloor (New Zealand)
9Adrian Retief (New Zealand)
10Craig Oliver (New Zealand)
11Tristan Ward (Australia)
12Brendan Johnston (Australia)
13Reece Tucknott (Australia)
14Ben Forbes (Australia)
15Kyle Ward (Australia)
DNSSamuel Gaze (New Zealand)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rowena Fry (Australia)
2Holly Harris (Australia)
3Merrin Brewster (New Zealand)

