Queenslander Schultz too good in under 19 time trial
Pursuit specialist gets 15 seconds on the field
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nick Schultz
|0:37:42
|2
|David Edwards
|0:00:15
|3
|Alexander Morgan
|0:00:33
|4
|Calvin Watson
|0:00:42
|5
|Matthew Storer
|0:00:48
|6
|Jackson Law
|0:00:57
|7
|Jesse Kerrison
|0:01:28
|8
|Joshua Blick
|0:01:31
|9
|Miles Scotson
|0:01:44
|10
|Trent Derecourt
|0:02:03
|11
|Caleb Ewan
|0:02:03
|12
|Jack Beckinsale
|0:02:06
|13
|Phillip Mundy
|0:02:09
|14
|Bradley Linfield
|0:02:10
|15
|Alex Clements
|0:02:13
|16
|Alexander Edmondson
|0:02:28
|17
|Thomas Hamilton
|0:02:29
|18
|George Tansley
|0:02:33
|19
|Harry Carpenter
|0:02:37
|20
|Sam Sautelle
|0:02:53
|21
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy
|0:03:08
|22
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson
|0:03:34
|23
|Liam Dove
|0:03:40
|24
|Philip Jermyn
|0:03:40
|25
|Dion Smith
|0:03:44
|26
|Stephen Lewis
|0:03:44
|27
|Jacob Restall
|0:03:48
|28
|Dylan Spiby
|0:04:15
|29
|Michael Hale
|0:04:19
|30
|Ivan Michelin-Beard
|0:04:20
|31
|Douglas Freeburn
|0:04:31
|32
|Sam Mccallum
|0:04:40
|33
|Fraser Northey
|0:04:45
|34
|Adrian Petersen
|0:04:53
|35
|Jack Mcculloch
|0:04:57
|36
|Bryce Morey
|0:05:08
|37
|Sam Berry
|0:05:10
|38
|Joshua Buchanan
|0:05:12
|39
|Tom Dapcich
|0:05:13
|40
|Jack Matthews
|0:05:36
|41
|Mitchell Cooper
|0:05:37
|42
|Jake Klajnblat
|0:05:54
|43
|Jeremy Scott
|0:05:56
|44
|Matthew Witts
|0:06:12
|45
|Brendan Hill
|0:07:06
|46
|Liam Hill
|0:08:01
|47
|Karl Michelin-Beard
|0:08:11
|48
|Lachlan Nolte
|0:08:16
|DNS
|Ben Hickman
|DNS
|Joshua Apolony
|DNS
|Thomas Madden
