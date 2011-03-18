Trending

Queenslander Schultz too good in under 19 time trial

Pursuit specialist gets 15 seconds on the field

Results

Men U19 28.4km Individual Road Time Trial Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Schultz0:37:42
2David Edwards0:00:15
3Alexander Morgan0:00:33
4Calvin Watson0:00:42
5Matthew Storer0:00:48
6Jackson Law0:00:57
7Jesse Kerrison0:01:28
8Joshua Blick0:01:31
9Miles Scotson0:01:44
10Trent Derecourt0:02:03
11Caleb Ewan0:02:03
12Jack Beckinsale0:02:06
13Phillip Mundy0:02:09
14Bradley Linfield0:02:10
15Alex Clements0:02:13
16Alexander Edmondson0:02:28
17Thomas Hamilton0:02:29
18George Tansley0:02:33
19Harry Carpenter0:02:37
20Sam Sautelle0:02:53
21Robert-Jon Mccarthy0:03:08
22Nicholas Graham-Dawson0:03:34
23Liam Dove0:03:40
24Philip Jermyn0:03:40
25Dion Smith0:03:44
26Stephen Lewis0:03:44
27Jacob Restall0:03:48
28Dylan Spiby0:04:15
29Michael Hale0:04:19
30Ivan Michelin-Beard0:04:20
31Douglas Freeburn0:04:31
32Sam Mccallum0:04:40
33Fraser Northey0:04:45
34Adrian Petersen0:04:53
35Jack Mcculloch0:04:57
36Bryce Morey0:05:08
37Sam Berry0:05:10
38Joshua Buchanan0:05:12
39Tom Dapcich0:05:13
40Jack Matthews0:05:36
41Mitchell Cooper0:05:37
42Jake Klajnblat0:05:54
43Jeremy Scott0:05:56
44Matthew Witts0:06:12
45Brendan Hill0:07:06
46Liam Hill0:08:01
47Karl Michelin-Beard0:08:11
48Lachlan Nolte0:08:16
DNSBen Hickman
DNSJoshua Apolony
DNSThomas Madden

