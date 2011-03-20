Trending

Watson takes under 19 title in sprint for the line

Linfield, Edwards settle for minor placings

David Edwards, Calvin Watson and Bradley Linfield battle it out ahead of the finish line

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
Bradley Linfield comes unstuck metres from the finish line

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
The men's under 19 road race podium: Bradley Linfield, Calvin Watson and David Edwards

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
Men's under 19 road race Oceania Champion, Calvin Watson

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
Men's under 19 road race Oceania Champion, Calvin Watson

(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calvin Watson2:14:57
2Bradley Linfield
3David Edwards
4Nick Schultz0:00:02
5George Tansley0:00:46
6Jack Beckinsale
7Alex Clements0:01:20
8Robert-Jon Mccarthy
9Conor Murtagh
10Dion Smith (NZl)
11Phillip Mundy
12Sam Berry0:01:25
13Sam Mccallum0:01:29
14Jesse Kerrison0:01:49
15Joshua Apolony0:03:20
16Ivan Michelin-Beard0:03:49
17Stephen Cousins
18Trent Derecourt0:04:47
19Mitchell Benson0:04:59
20Rick Sanders
21Kieran Schneider
22Joshua Blick
23Sam Sautelle
24Stephen Lewis
25Clement Boydell
26Alistair Crameri
27Alexander Edmondson
28Brendan Hill
29Liam White
30Munro Boydell
31Jeremy Scott
32Dylan Spiby
33Sam Crome
34Michael Hale0:05:03
35Liam Dove
36Adrian Petersen
37Douglas Freeburn
38Mark White0:05:06
39Jake Klajnblat0:05:08
40Matthew Witts0:05:10
41Sam Fuhrmeister0:05:15
42Jackson Law0:05:41
43Matthew Nicholson0:06:01
44Luke Collyer
45Hayden Eynaud0:13:05
46Mitchell Cooper0:15:59
DNFCaleb Ewan
DNFMiles Scotson
DNFBen Hickman
DNFNicholas Graham-Dawson
DNFBryce Morey
DNFJoshua Buchanan
DNFKarl Michelin-Beard
DNFLiam Hill
DNFLachlan Nolte
DNFPhilip Jermyn
DNFJack Matthews
DNFFraser Northey
DNFMatthew Storer
DNFBen Fox
DNFJack Mcculloch
DNFWill Allen
DNFCamden Bush
DNFJames Cummings
DNFLachlan Doak
DNFJames Fox
DNFMacauley Mulhull
DNFCameron Parlevliet
DNFTodd Satchell
DNFScott Walkerden
DNFBradley Wills
DNFJacob Restall
DNSThomas Madden
DNSJarryd Jones

