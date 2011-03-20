Watson takes under 19 title in sprint for the line
Linfield, Edwards settle for minor placings
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Calvin Watson
|2:14:57
|2
|Bradley Linfield
|3
|David Edwards
|4
|Nick Schultz
|0:00:02
|5
|George Tansley
|0:00:46
|6
|Jack Beckinsale
|7
|Alex Clements
|0:01:20
|8
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy
|9
|Conor Murtagh
|10
|Dion Smith (NZl)
|11
|Phillip Mundy
|12
|Sam Berry
|0:01:25
|13
|Sam Mccallum
|0:01:29
|14
|Jesse Kerrison
|0:01:49
|15
|Joshua Apolony
|0:03:20
|16
|Ivan Michelin-Beard
|0:03:49
|17
|Stephen Cousins
|18
|Trent Derecourt
|0:04:47
|19
|Mitchell Benson
|0:04:59
|20
|Rick Sanders
|21
|Kieran Schneider
|22
|Joshua Blick
|23
|Sam Sautelle
|24
|Stephen Lewis
|25
|Clement Boydell
|26
|Alistair Crameri
|27
|Alexander Edmondson
|28
|Brendan Hill
|29
|Liam White
|30
|Munro Boydell
|31
|Jeremy Scott
|32
|Dylan Spiby
|33
|Sam Crome
|34
|Michael Hale
|0:05:03
|35
|Liam Dove
|36
|Adrian Petersen
|37
|Douglas Freeburn
|38
|Mark White
|0:05:06
|39
|Jake Klajnblat
|0:05:08
|40
|Matthew Witts
|0:05:10
|41
|Sam Fuhrmeister
|0:05:15
|42
|Jackson Law
|0:05:41
|43
|Matthew Nicholson
|0:06:01
|44
|Luke Collyer
|45
|Hayden Eynaud
|0:13:05
|46
|Mitchell Cooper
|0:15:59
|DNF
|Caleb Ewan
|DNF
|Miles Scotson
|DNF
|Ben Hickman
|DNF
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson
|DNF
|Bryce Morey
|DNF
|Joshua Buchanan
|DNF
|Karl Michelin-Beard
|DNF
|Liam Hill
|DNF
|Lachlan Nolte
|DNF
|Philip Jermyn
|DNF
|Jack Matthews
|DNF
|Fraser Northey
|DNF
|Matthew Storer
|DNF
|Ben Fox
|DNF
|Jack Mcculloch
|DNF
|Will Allen
|DNF
|Camden Bush
|DNF
|James Cummings
|DNF
|Lachlan Doak
|DNF
|James Fox
|DNF
|Macauley Mulhull
|DNF
|Cameron Parlevliet
|DNF
|Todd Satchell
|DNF
|Scott Walkerden
|DNF
|Bradley Wills
|DNF
|Jacob Restall
|DNS
|Thomas Madden
|DNS
|Jarryd Jones
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy