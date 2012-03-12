Trending

The 2012 Oceania Mountain Bike Championships finished Sunday with the downhill and cross country eliminator races in the Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua. Weather was very changeable, with just enough rain falling on and off all day to keep competitors guessing and gambling with the variable conditions. Competition was tough, and the strong international presence was felt again today in both feature races.

Evergreen Sid Taberlay (Australia) won the men's eliminator event ahead of the best New Zealanders on a very tough circuit in the knock-out format race - on a course that rewarded a good dose of nerve on the downhill section, and a strong pair of legs and a tolerance to sprinting burn on the uphill. Taberlay was beaten for outright honours by Switzerland's Patrick Luthi, who was ineligible for the title by virtue of having Swiss residency.

Tauranga's Vanessa Quin, the 2004 Downhill World Champion, made a successful return to mountain bike racing with a win in the women's race, and loved every second of the experience. Quin revelled in the dirt racing atmosphere and clearly enjoyed herself with this new dirt criterium style event, and expressed a strong desire to chase some more events in a sport that saw her international career span several years through the late 90s through to 2006.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sid Taberlay (Australia)
2Brad Hudson (New Zealand)
3Mathew Waghorn (New Zealand)
4Harley Going (New Zealand)
5Sam Gaze (New Zealand)
6Elliot Pearce (New Zealand)
7Nick Millar (New Zealand)
8Sam Shaw (New Zealand)
9Mike Northcott (New Zealand)
10Aaron Perry (New Zealand)
11Jack Haig (Australia)
12Carl Jones (New Zealand)
13Lester Perry (New Zealand)
14Brett Stockman (New Zealand)
15Ryan Hunt (New Zealand)
16Simon Blanchett (New Zealand)
17Lewis Eccles (New Zealand)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Vanessa Quin (New Zealand)
2Raewyn Morrison (New Zealand)
3Katherine O'Shea (Australia)
4Melissa Newell (New Zealand)
5Katie O'Neill (New Zealand)
6Sarah Beadle (New Zealand)
7Kim McVicker (New Zealand)
8Isla Weir (New Zealand)
9Debra Dowland (New Zealand)
10Claire Barrattwood (New Zealand)
11Monessa Hartin (Guam)
12Philly Angus (New Zealand)

