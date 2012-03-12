The 2012 Oceania Mountain Bike Championships finished Sunday with the downhill and cross country eliminator races in the Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua. Weather was very changeable, with just enough rain falling on and off all day to keep competitors guessing and gambling with the variable conditions. Competition was tough, and the strong international presence was felt again today in both feature races.

The largest field of entrants this 2012 summer took on the Whaka downhill course for the afternoon race. Seeding showed that the Australian challenge was going to be the strongest in the junior U19 men's race, and that is exactly the way the race panned out. Local hopes rested with Louis Hamilton and Jake Robinson, who know this hill and the course itself intimately, however they were beaten by an ecstatic Brent Smith (Australia) albeit by the slimmest of margins. Smith knew he had raced clean and fast from his fifth seed position, and his time held right through for his first Oceania Championship title.

In the elite women's race, Sarah Atkin (New Zealand) added the Oceania title to her stellar 2012 achievements, ahead of a disappointed Gabby Molloy (New Zealand) who lost just enough time with a mid course crash to prevent her challenge taking her to the win.

The elite men's race was a cracker. New Zealand's Brook MacDonald was a late entry to the race, after confirming late flights to the first UCI World Cup in South Africa for Monday. 2009 Junior World Champion MacDonald held a massive advantage with the quickest seeding time, but couldn't improve on that time during his race, while four other athletes did. Matt Walker (New Zealand) set the benchmark time from a deep seed position, and Wyn Masters (New Zealand) locked in his best result of this summer with a third. Only New Zealand's Matt Scoles had the pace to better Walker's time. Scoles, who raced a quality season in Europe last year that saw him finishing in top ten positions during late season World Cups, and winning everything he raced at the next tier of competition in Italy has been on a steady upward rise in this sport since working his way back from injury after his 2007 Junior World Championship bronze medal. The Oceanias Championship title this year represents a real coming of age for the Alexandra builder, his first major title win in this sport in New Zealand at an elite level.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Scoles (New Zealand) 0:03:07.20 2 Matt Walker (New Zealand) 0:00:01.98 3 Wyn Masters (New Zealand) 0:00:02.83 4 Brook Macdonald (New Zealand) 0:00:06.58 5 Remi Gauvin (Canada) 0:00:07.18 6 Jed Rooney (New Zealand) 0:00:07.97 7 Kieran Bennett (New Zealand) 0:00:08.87 8 Richard Leacock (New Zealand) 0:00:10.08 9 Reuben Olorenshaw (New Zealand) 0:00:10.29 10 Reon Boe (New Zealand) 0:00:11.82 11 Des Curry (New Zealand) 0:00:12.59 12 Hayden Lee (New Zealand) 0:00:13.02 13 Jesse Beare (Australia) 0:00:13.57 14 Daniel Meilink (New Zealand) 0:00:14.51 15 Daniel Franks (New Zealand) 0:00:14.57 16 Ricky Clarke (Australia) 0:00:14.70 17 Shane Wode (Australia) 0:00:15.51 18 Sam Perry (New Zealand) 0:00:15.77 19 James Rennie (New Zealand) 0:00:16.20 20 Daniel Sims (New Zealand) 0:00:16.36 21 Rupert Chapman (New Zealand) 0:00:16.84 22 Troy Murdoch (New Zealand) 0:00:18.84 23 Jamie Lyall (New Zealand) 0:00:19.25 24 Phillip Piazza (Australia) 0:00:19.45 25 Mitchell Bryant (Australia) 0:00:19.73 26 Lachlan McKillop (Australia) 0:00:20.28 27 Edward Masters (New Zealand) 0:00:21.06 28 Jake Newell (Australia) 0:00:21.72 29 Nick Bygate (New Zealand) 0:00:23.14 30 Luke Stevens (Canada) 0:00:23.80 31 Bryn Dickerson (New Zealand) 0:00:23.96 32 Chris Barlin (Australia) 0:00:24.96 33 Daniel Heads (New Zealand) 0:00:25.13 34 Tom Winwood (New Zealand) 0:00:28.06 35 Thomas Mathews (New Zealand) 0:00:30.86 36 Ben Mundy (Australia) 0:00:33.75 37 Ben Crundwell (Australia) 0:00:43.12 DNS Shaun Thomlinson (Australia) DNS Stefan Gardner (New Zealand)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Atkin (New Zealand) 0:03:50.91 2 Gabby Molloy (New Zealand) 0:00:00.86 3 Sophiemarie Bethell (New Zealand) 0:00:19.74 4 Madeline Taylor (New Zealand) 0:00:27.71 5 Amy Laird (New Zealand) 0:00:29.61 6 Veronique Sandler (New Zealand) 0:00:32.57 7 Adrienne Hooper (New Zealand) 0:00:41.47

U19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brent Smith (Australia) 0:03:16.41 2 Jake Robinson (New Zealand) 0:00:00.32 3 Louis Hamilton (New Zealand) 0:00:00.86 4 David McMillan (Australia) 0:00:01.77 5 Dean Lucas (Australia) 0:00:03.00 6 Leo Sandler (New Zealand) 0:00:07.20 7 Jai Motherwell (Australia) 0:00:10.05 8 Jamahl Stringer (New Zealand) 0:00:11.14 9 Zach Baker (New Zealand) 0:00:11.18 10 Elijah Marinov (Australia) 0:00:11.61 11 Jack Futter (New Zealand) 0:00:13.05 12 Oliver Zwar (Australia) 0:00:14.08 13 Daniel Bender (Australia) 0:00:15.21 14 Reece Potter (New Zealand) 0:00:16.75 15 Dan McCombie (New Zealand) 0:00:17.88 16 Harrison Redshaw (New Zealand) 0:00:18.36 17 Lawrence Cawte (New Zealand) 0:00:20.84 18 Michael Melles (New Zealand) 0:00:20.89 19 Nic Bohle (Australia) 0:00:21.76 20 Jack Arnopp (New Zealand) 0:00:22.11 21 Cole Smith (New Zealand) 0:00:23.32 22 Callum Sproson (New Zealand) 0:00:23.85 23 Kyle Lockwood (New Zealand) 0:00:26.40 24 Thomas Gornall (New Zealand) 0:00:28.63 25 Andy Wilson (New Zealand) 0:00:28.74 26 Kurt Summerfield (New Zealand) 0:00:30.25 27 Luke Hooper (New Zealand) 0:00:31.65 28 Harry Chapman (New Zealand) 0:00:33.14 29 Jack Dodd (New Zealand) 0:00:34.37 30 Jake Paddon (New Zealand) 0:00:34.93 31 Lukas Chalmers (New Zealand) 0:00:38.97 32 Peter Gardner (New Zealand) 0:00:39.11 33 Danie Kattenberg (New Zealand) 0:00:41.57 34 Reuben Stovold (New Zealand) 0:00:43.71 35 Dan Lawton (New Zealand) 0:00:44.65 36 JD Devlin (New Zealand) 0:00:48.30 37 Jordan Burns (New Zealand) 0:00:52.46 38 Alex Kennett (New Zealand) 0:00:55.80 39 Angus Jackson (Australia) 0:00:56.45 40 Aled Dunn (New Zealand) 0:01:14.18 41 Caelab Drummond (New Zealand) 0:01:14.44 42 Heath Douglas-Monks (New Zealand) 0:01:22.26 43 Kierren Grant (New Zealand) 0:01:56.49 DNS Brad Dent (New Zealand)

U17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carl Goodwin (New Zealand) 0:03:26.77 2 Izac Anderson (New Zealand) 0:00:05.79 3 Jack Humphries (New Zealand) 0:00:07.45 4 Connor Sandri (New Zealand) 0:00:08.98 5 Josh McCombie (New Zealand) 0:00:13.83 6 Joe Jurlina (New Zealand) 0:00:15.63 7 Nick Disher (New Zealand) 0:00:16.00 8 Peter Bethell (New Zealand) 0:00:19.18 9 Ben Watkins (New Zealand) 0:00:22.55 10 Aaron Ewen (New Zealand) 0:00:22.78 11 Kale Edwards (New Zealand) 0:00:23.22 12 Matt Lawton (New Zealand) 0:00:29.47 13 Nathan Saunders (New Zealand) 0:00:30.52 14 Michael Lea (New Zealand) 0:00:31.56 15 Michael Lea (New Zealand) 16 Tane Wilson (New Zealand) 0:00:34.59 17 Connor Hamilton (New Zealand) 0:00:34.95 18 Keegan Wright (New Zealand) 0:00:35.57 19 Thomas Goodman (New Zealand) 0:00:37.07 20 Scott Dockary (New Zealand) 0:02:18.62 DNF Jordan Titchmarsh (New Zealand) DNS Liam Jackson (New Zealand) DNS Paddy MacKenzie (New Zealand) DNS Ezra Adams (New Zealand)

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carl Edmondson (New Zealand) 0:03:23.17 2 Asher Ellery (New Zealand) 0:00:05.38 3 Steven Pattle (New Zealand) 0:00:06.56 4 Russell Paver (UK) 0:00:07.81 5 Jake Boylett (New Zealand) 0:00:08.28 6 Andrew Weeding (New Zealand) 0:00:08.72 7 Ben Tyas (New Zealand) 0:00:10.75 8 Kurt McDonald (New Zealand) 0:00:11.12 9 Tom Humphries (New Zealand) 0:00:11.86 10 Adam Ahmed (Malaysia) 0:00:12.97 11 Brandon Lumsden (New Zealand) 0:00:13.61 12 Kieran Thompson (New Zealand) 0:00:13.88 13 Mat Prioir (New Zealand) 0:00:14.34 14 Leonard Sonntag (New Zealand) 0:00:14.63 15 Tristan Ratcliffe (New Zealand) 0:00:15.09 16 Oliver Knight (New Zealand) 0:00:15.33 17 Mitchell Townsend (New Zealand) 0:00:15.40 18 Florian de Vries (New Zealand) 0:00:17.18 19 Tyler Perrin (New Zealand) 0:00:17.77 20 Scott Taylor (New Zealand) 0:00:20.67 21 Zachary Small (New Zealand) 0:00:21.22 22 Ryan Williamson (New Zealand) 0:00:22.10 23 Rhys Dunn (New Zealand) 0:00:24.14 24 Sam Fisher (New Zealand) 0:00:24.95 25 Mason Jenkins (New Zealand) 0:00:26.95 26 Joel Tunbridge (New Zealand) 0:00:28.13 27 Ricky Bruce (New Zealand) 0:00:28.24 28 Brendan Regan (New Zealand) 0:00:28.47 29 Ryan Hunt (New Zealand) 0:00:29.58 30 Robin Frogier (New Caledonia) 0:00:31.67 31 Mark Davidge (New Zealand) 0:00:33.26 32 Cole Titchmarsh (New Zealand) 0:00:36.35 33 Jimmy Danchaud (New Caledonia) 0:00:36.97 34 Craig Tomsett (New Zealand) 0:00:38.29 35 Jon Stout (New Zealand) 0:00:45.48 36 Russell Archer (New Zealand) 0:01:10.36 37 Liam Jones (New Zealand) 0:01:38.93 38 James Robertson (New Zealand) 0:01:52.59 39 Riandet Aymeric (New Caledonia) 0:02:28.92 40 Tuan Aznidan Bin Tuan Aziz (New Zealand) 0:02:34.46 DNF Rafael Bagatini (Brazil) DNS Alex Clarke (New Zealand) DNS Jason Gurr (New Zealand) DNS Riley Jones (New Zealand)

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamie Nicoll (New Zealand) 0:03:25.23 2 Derek Winwood (New Zealand) 0:00:01.08 3 Adam King (New Zealand) 0:00:11.05 4 Jason Bennett (Australia) 0:00:16.34 5 Bevan Adlam (New Zealand) 0:00:17.09 6 Matthew McGovern (New Zealand) 0:00:23.42 7 Campbell Wilson (New Zealand) 0:00:24.45 8 Jarrod Bang (New Zealand) 0:00:24.79 9 Kevin Warner (New Zealand) 0:00:28.46 10 Liam O'Keeffe (New Zealand) 0:00:30.07 11 Tim Warner (New Zealand) 0:00:37.14 12 Wesley Burniston (New Zealand) 0:00:49.12 13 Christian Burniston (New Zealand) 0:00:54.10 DNF Shaun Hodges (New Zealand) DNS Mark Harrowfield (New Zealand)

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darryn Henderson (New Zealand) 0:03:41.35 2 Dave Hamilton (New Zealand) 0:00:01.14 3 Michael Williamson (New Zealand) 0:00:15.55 4 Rod Bardsley (New Zealand) 0:00:17.51 5 John Baddiley (New Zealand) 0:00:22.65 6 Luke Simmons (New Zealand) 0:00:25.31 7 Brad Peterson (New Zealand) 0:00:38.98 8 Steve Amrein (New Zealand) 0:04:19.80 DNS Nick Dalton (New Zealand) DNS Greg Larsen (New Zealand) DNS Clayton Villars (New Zealand)

Hardtail men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carson Rayner (New Zealand) 0:06:29.19

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tania Carson (New Zealand) 0:04:17.42 2 Kaytee Campbell (New Zealand) 0:00:19.24 3 Pippa Holdom (New Zealand) 0:01:01.18 4 Lucy Brandon (Australia) 0:01:43.50

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sophie Tyas (New Zealand) 0:04:02.70 2 Phoebe Coers (New Zealand) 0:00:49.45