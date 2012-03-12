Trending

The 2012 Oceania Mountain Bike Championships finished Sunday with the downhill and cross country eliminator races in the Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua. Weather was very changeable, with just enough rain falling on and off all day to keep competitors guessing and gambling with the variable conditions. Competition was tough, and the strong international presence was felt again today in both feature races.

The largest field of entrants this 2012 summer took on the Whaka downhill course for the afternoon race. Seeding showed that the Australian challenge was going to be the strongest in the junior U19 men's race, and that is exactly the way the race panned out. Local hopes rested with Louis Hamilton and Jake Robinson, who know this hill and the course itself intimately, however they were beaten by an ecstatic Brent Smith (Australia) albeit by the slimmest of margins. Smith knew he had raced clean and fast from his fifth seed position, and his time held right through for his first Oceania Championship title.

In the elite women's race, Sarah Atkin (New Zealand) added the Oceania title to her stellar 2012 achievements, ahead of a disappointed Gabby Molloy (New Zealand) who lost just enough time with a mid course crash to prevent her challenge taking her to the win.

The elite men's race was a cracker. New Zealand's Brook MacDonald was a late entry to the race, after confirming late flights to the first UCI World Cup in South Africa for Monday. 2009 Junior World Champion MacDonald held a massive advantage with the quickest seeding time, but couldn't improve on that time during his race, while four other athletes did. Matt Walker (New Zealand) set the benchmark time from a deep seed position, and Wyn Masters (New Zealand) locked in his best result of this summer with a third. Only New Zealand's Matt Scoles had the pace to better Walker's time. Scoles, who raced a quality season in Europe last year that saw him finishing in top ten positions during late season World Cups, and winning everything he raced at the next tier of competition in Italy has been on a steady upward rise in this sport since working his way back from injury after his 2007 Junior World Championship bronze medal. The Oceanias Championship title this year represents a real coming of age for the Alexandra builder, his first major title win in this sport in New Zealand at an elite level.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Scoles (New Zealand)0:03:07.20
2Matt Walker (New Zealand)0:00:01.98
3Wyn Masters (New Zealand)0:00:02.83
4Brook Macdonald (New Zealand)0:00:06.58
5Remi Gauvin (Canada)0:00:07.18
6Jed Rooney (New Zealand)0:00:07.97
7Kieran Bennett (New Zealand)0:00:08.87
8Richard Leacock (New Zealand)0:00:10.08
9Reuben Olorenshaw (New Zealand)0:00:10.29
10Reon Boe (New Zealand)0:00:11.82
11Des Curry (New Zealand)0:00:12.59
12Hayden Lee (New Zealand)0:00:13.02
13Jesse Beare (Australia)0:00:13.57
14Daniel Meilink (New Zealand)0:00:14.51
15Daniel Franks (New Zealand)0:00:14.57
16Ricky Clarke (Australia)0:00:14.70
17Shane Wode (Australia)0:00:15.51
18Sam Perry (New Zealand)0:00:15.77
19James Rennie (New Zealand)0:00:16.20
20Daniel Sims (New Zealand)0:00:16.36
21Rupert Chapman (New Zealand)0:00:16.84
22Troy Murdoch (New Zealand)0:00:18.84
23Jamie Lyall (New Zealand)0:00:19.25
24Phillip Piazza (Australia)0:00:19.45
25Mitchell Bryant (Australia)0:00:19.73
26Lachlan McKillop (Australia)0:00:20.28
27Edward Masters (New Zealand)0:00:21.06
28Jake Newell (Australia)0:00:21.72
29Nick Bygate (New Zealand)0:00:23.14
30Luke Stevens (Canada)0:00:23.80
31Bryn Dickerson (New Zealand)0:00:23.96
32Chris Barlin (Australia)0:00:24.96
33Daniel Heads (New Zealand)0:00:25.13
34Tom Winwood (New Zealand)0:00:28.06
35Thomas Mathews (New Zealand)0:00:30.86
36Ben Mundy (Australia)0:00:33.75
37Ben Crundwell (Australia)0:00:43.12
DNSShaun Thomlinson (Australia)
DNSStefan Gardner (New Zealand)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Atkin (New Zealand)0:03:50.91
2Gabby Molloy (New Zealand)0:00:00.86
3Sophiemarie Bethell (New Zealand)0:00:19.74
4Madeline Taylor (New Zealand)0:00:27.71
5Amy Laird (New Zealand)0:00:29.61
6Veronique Sandler (New Zealand)0:00:32.57
7Adrienne Hooper (New Zealand)0:00:41.47

U19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brent Smith (Australia)0:03:16.41
2Jake Robinson (New Zealand)0:00:00.32
3Louis Hamilton (New Zealand)0:00:00.86
4David McMillan (Australia)0:00:01.77
5Dean Lucas (Australia)0:00:03.00
6Leo Sandler (New Zealand)0:00:07.20
7Jai Motherwell (Australia)0:00:10.05
8Jamahl Stringer (New Zealand)0:00:11.14
9Zach Baker (New Zealand)0:00:11.18
10Elijah Marinov (Australia)0:00:11.61
11Jack Futter (New Zealand)0:00:13.05
12Oliver Zwar (Australia)0:00:14.08
13Daniel Bender (Australia)0:00:15.21
14Reece Potter (New Zealand)0:00:16.75
15Dan McCombie (New Zealand)0:00:17.88
16Harrison Redshaw (New Zealand)0:00:18.36
17Lawrence Cawte (New Zealand)0:00:20.84
18Michael Melles (New Zealand)0:00:20.89
19Nic Bohle (Australia)0:00:21.76
20Jack Arnopp (New Zealand)0:00:22.11
21Cole Smith (New Zealand)0:00:23.32
22Callum Sproson (New Zealand)0:00:23.85
23Kyle Lockwood (New Zealand)0:00:26.40
24Thomas Gornall (New Zealand)0:00:28.63
25Andy Wilson (New Zealand)0:00:28.74
26Kurt Summerfield (New Zealand)0:00:30.25
27Luke Hooper (New Zealand)0:00:31.65
28Harry Chapman (New Zealand)0:00:33.14
29Jack Dodd (New Zealand)0:00:34.37
30Jake Paddon (New Zealand)0:00:34.93
31Lukas Chalmers (New Zealand)0:00:38.97
32Peter Gardner (New Zealand)0:00:39.11
33Danie Kattenberg (New Zealand)0:00:41.57
34Reuben Stovold (New Zealand)0:00:43.71
35Dan Lawton (New Zealand)0:00:44.65
36JD Devlin (New Zealand)0:00:48.30
37Jordan Burns (New Zealand)0:00:52.46
38Alex Kennett (New Zealand)0:00:55.80
39Angus Jackson (Australia)0:00:56.45
40Aled Dunn (New Zealand)0:01:14.18
41Caelab Drummond (New Zealand)0:01:14.44
42Heath Douglas-Monks (New Zealand)0:01:22.26
43Kierren Grant (New Zealand)0:01:56.49
DNSBrad Dent (New Zealand)

U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carl Goodwin (New Zealand)0:03:26.77
2Izac Anderson (New Zealand)0:00:05.79
3Jack Humphries (New Zealand)0:00:07.45
4Connor Sandri (New Zealand)0:00:08.98
5Josh McCombie (New Zealand)0:00:13.83
6Joe Jurlina (New Zealand)0:00:15.63
7Nick Disher (New Zealand)0:00:16.00
8Peter Bethell (New Zealand)0:00:19.18
9Ben Watkins (New Zealand)0:00:22.55
10Aaron Ewen (New Zealand)0:00:22.78
11Kale Edwards (New Zealand)0:00:23.22
12Matt Lawton (New Zealand)0:00:29.47
13Nathan Saunders (New Zealand)0:00:30.52
14Michael Lea (New Zealand)0:00:31.56
15Michael Lea (New Zealand)
16Tane Wilson (New Zealand)0:00:34.59
17Connor Hamilton (New Zealand)0:00:34.95
18Keegan Wright (New Zealand)0:00:35.57
19Thomas Goodman (New Zealand)0:00:37.07
20Scott Dockary (New Zealand)0:02:18.62
DNFJordan Titchmarsh (New Zealand)
DNSLiam Jackson (New Zealand)
DNSPaddy MacKenzie (New Zealand)
DNSEzra Adams (New Zealand)

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carl Edmondson (New Zealand)0:03:23.17
2Asher Ellery (New Zealand)0:00:05.38
3Steven Pattle (New Zealand)0:00:06.56
4Russell Paver (UK)0:00:07.81
5Jake Boylett (New Zealand)0:00:08.28
6Andrew Weeding (New Zealand)0:00:08.72
7Ben Tyas (New Zealand)0:00:10.75
8Kurt McDonald (New Zealand)0:00:11.12
9Tom Humphries (New Zealand)0:00:11.86
10Adam Ahmed (Malaysia)0:00:12.97
11Brandon Lumsden (New Zealand)0:00:13.61
12Kieran Thompson (New Zealand)0:00:13.88
13Mat Prioir (New Zealand)0:00:14.34
14Leonard Sonntag (New Zealand)0:00:14.63
15Tristan Ratcliffe (New Zealand)0:00:15.09
16Oliver Knight (New Zealand)0:00:15.33
17Mitchell Townsend (New Zealand)0:00:15.40
18Florian de Vries (New Zealand)0:00:17.18
19Tyler Perrin (New Zealand)0:00:17.77
20Scott Taylor (New Zealand)0:00:20.67
21Zachary Small (New Zealand)0:00:21.22
22Ryan Williamson (New Zealand)0:00:22.10
23Rhys Dunn (New Zealand)0:00:24.14
24Sam Fisher (New Zealand)0:00:24.95
25Mason Jenkins (New Zealand)0:00:26.95
26Joel Tunbridge (New Zealand)0:00:28.13
27Ricky Bruce (New Zealand)0:00:28.24
28Brendan Regan (New Zealand)0:00:28.47
29Ryan Hunt (New Zealand)0:00:29.58
30Robin Frogier (New Caledonia)0:00:31.67
31Mark Davidge (New Zealand)0:00:33.26
32Cole Titchmarsh (New Zealand)0:00:36.35
33Jimmy Danchaud (New Caledonia)0:00:36.97
34Craig Tomsett (New Zealand)0:00:38.29
35Jon Stout (New Zealand)0:00:45.48
36Russell Archer (New Zealand)0:01:10.36
37Liam Jones (New Zealand)0:01:38.93
38James Robertson (New Zealand)0:01:52.59
39Riandet Aymeric (New Caledonia)0:02:28.92
40Tuan Aznidan Bin Tuan Aziz (New Zealand)0:02:34.46
DNFRafael Bagatini (Brazil)
DNSAlex Clarke (New Zealand)
DNSJason Gurr (New Zealand)
DNSRiley Jones (New Zealand)

Master 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Nicoll (New Zealand)0:03:25.23
2Derek Winwood (New Zealand)0:00:01.08
3Adam King (New Zealand)0:00:11.05
4Jason Bennett (Australia)0:00:16.34
5Bevan Adlam (New Zealand)0:00:17.09
6Matthew McGovern (New Zealand)0:00:23.42
7Campbell Wilson (New Zealand)0:00:24.45
8Jarrod Bang (New Zealand)0:00:24.79
9Kevin Warner (New Zealand)0:00:28.46
10Liam O'Keeffe (New Zealand)0:00:30.07
11Tim Warner (New Zealand)0:00:37.14
12Wesley Burniston (New Zealand)0:00:49.12
13Christian Burniston (New Zealand)0:00:54.10
DNFShaun Hodges (New Zealand)
DNSMark Harrowfield (New Zealand)

Master 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darryn Henderson (New Zealand)0:03:41.35
2Dave Hamilton (New Zealand)0:00:01.14
3Michael Williamson (New Zealand)0:00:15.55
4Rod Bardsley (New Zealand)0:00:17.51
5John Baddiley (New Zealand)0:00:22.65
6Luke Simmons (New Zealand)0:00:25.31
7Brad Peterson (New Zealand)0:00:38.98
8Steve Amrein (New Zealand)0:04:19.80
DNSNick Dalton (New Zealand)
DNSGreg Larsen (New Zealand)
DNSClayton Villars (New Zealand)

Hardtail men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carson Rayner (New Zealand)0:06:29.19

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tania Carson (New Zealand)0:04:17.42
2Kaytee Campbell (New Zealand)0:00:19.24
3Pippa Holdom (New Zealand)0:01:01.18
4Lucy Brandon (Australia)0:01:43.50

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie Tyas (New Zealand)0:04:02.70
2Phoebe Coers (New Zealand)0:00:49.45

U15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ihakara Pene (New Zealand)0:03:53.70
2Cole Lucas (New Zealand)0:00:13.69
3Jack Hale (New Zealand)0:00:13.92
4Simon Janssen (New Zealand)0:01:35.28

