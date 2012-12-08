Trending

Matthews claims NSW Grand Prix opener

Wells takes win in women's race



Matthews makes it two from two after winning in Cronulla last year


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge) follows teammate Jens Mouris


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Sulzberger (Team Raleigh-GAC) will spend the 2013 season with the Australian Drapac Professional Cycling team


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Chris Sutton (Sky) made a strong attempt to bridge to the three leaders


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Sulzberger and Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) ready to go in Cronulla


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Last year's winner Sue Forsyth (Northern Sydney) keeps the pressure on


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Jessie MacLean (Orica - AIS) tries her luck off the front


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Joe Lewis will spend part of his 2013 season riding for the GPM-Data#3 squad


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling) with Malcolm Rudolph on the wheel


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Bernie Sulzberger (Team Raleigh-GAC) was riding aggressively


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


The women's await the start under perfect conditions


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco-AIS) puts in an attack


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Caleb Ewen (NSWIS) shadows Kenny De Ketele (Topsport Vlaanderen- Mercator)


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Kenny De Ketele (Topsport Vlaanderen- Mercator) was happy to escape the Belgian winter


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) was the team's hope if it came down to a bunch sprint


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Michael Matthews (Rabobank) at the start in Cronulla


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Caleb Jones (Tour de Cure) puts in an acceleration with Matthews (Rabobank) in tow


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Bernard Sulzberger (Team Raleigh-GAC) is a former national criterium champion on the Cronulla circuit


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


The men line-up ahead of the 30-lap race on the iconic Cronulla circuit


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Adam Phelan (Drapac) has his game-face on


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Sutton (Sky) was not looking to wait for a bunch sprint


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Specialized-Securitor patrol the front of the women's race


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) was working hard for his teammates


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Mouris was the first to make the big move


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


The crash in the women's field that caused Ashlee Ankudinoff (AIS) to be relegated from first place


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS) is the current Australian road champion


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Jessie MacLean (Orica-AIS) at the Cronulla NSW GP


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Jayco-AIS drive the pace out of the bottom corner


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Myfanwy Galloway (Dream Team) goes for a solo attack


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Kenny De Ketele (Topsport Vlaanderen- Mercator) during the 30-lap race in Cronulla


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge) drives the break with Matthews and Gate closely behind


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Caleb Ewan (NSWIS) finished finished just outside the points


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Michael Matthews (Rabobank) knows he's got the win in the NSW Grand Prix - Cronulla


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Matthews (Rabobank) takes the win over New Zealand's Aaron Gate and Orica-GreenEdge's Jens Mouris


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


The heat took its toll at the end of the women's race


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Even the day's winner was left empty at the end of a tough day


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Ashlee Ankudinoff (AIS) crossed the line in first but was later disqualified


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


Ankudinoff talks to a commissaire at the end of the race


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


The Cronulla women's podium; Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank), Kimberly Wells (Specialized Securitor) and Emily Collins (Bates Bikes)


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)


The men's podium; Aaron Gate (L and M Group Racing NZ), Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge)


(Image credit: Stuart Baker)

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) has shown he means business in the NSW Grand Prix series by winning the opening round in Cronulla. Matthews won the Cronulla round of the Grand Prix in 2011 and was clearly happy with the day's result. The young soon-to-be Orica-GreenEdge rider outsprinted his two breakaway companions Aaron Gate (L and M Group Racing NZ) and Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge) for the tight-fought win.

In the women's race it was Kimberley Wells (Specialized Securitor) who was handed the win. Wells crossed the line in second place behind the day's actual winner Ashlee Ankudinoff (AIS) who was later disqualified after a miscommunication that occurred. 

Elite Men

Seventy five starters began the elite men's race under perfect sunny conditions. The Cronulla crowd was enjoying the summer's day while the heat would take its toll on the bunch throughout the 30-lap, 40km race. The race was littered with attacks while the Orica-GreenEdge team lead by Leigh Howard, who is preparing for the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic, were busy controlling the front of the group.

A group of three riders finally made their way off the front and quickly went about establishing the race winning move. Matthews and Mouris worked well together until Gate attacked the dwindling bunch and bridged across on his own. A number of counter moves tried in vain to reach the three but the gap never seemed under threat.

In the end it was Mouris who attempted to draw out the sprint and looked like he could have taken the win until Gate and Matthews opened their sprints. On the line it was Matthews who took his second consecutive win in Cronulla after capturing the NSW Grand Prix round in late 2011.

"It was really hard having no teammates in the race," said race winner Matthews to Cyclingnews.

"I just had to sort of gamble that I would have a good sprint at the finish. I tried for a breakaway a quarter into the race and it stayed away for a bit. I had to sit on a bit in the last 10 laps and take my chances while trying to save some energy. Aaron is really fast coming off the track and Jens Mouris is really, really strong."

While Matthews was clearly riding well, he said that his training has been mainly about logging endurance miles for the coming season, where he is focusing on not peaking too early.

"We've been training pretty hard [in Canberra], just base k' but nothing too major yet. I've got a big season with Orica-GreenEdge and I'm trying to peak a little bit later in the season," he told Cyclingnews.

Second-place Mouris has based himself in Sydney during the off-season and like Matthews, has been putting in some long days around Sydney in preparation for next year. He was looking forward to the next round in Wollongong before travelling to Falls Creek for a Orica-GreenEdge training camp. Mouris will look to start his season at Tour Down Under before heading off to Europe.

"I just like to be in the race always so I thought I'd cover that one move with Bling [Matthews] in it," Mouris said to Cyclingnews. "We just kept it going. This is a good circuit for me where you can keep it constant the whole time, I would have like to have won but I'll try again tomorrow.

"We've got a couple of other teammates who also might have a go too, so we'll see."

The men will race the second and final round of the NSW GP series in Wollongong on the Sunday.

Elite Women

The women's race was aggressive from the start with numerous attacks looking promising, only to be brought back into the main bunch quickly. While the attacking race did not lend itself to any significant breakaways, it served to thin the field out with riders falling off the pace in the opening laps.

At the finish it was Ankudinoff who was the first to cross the line only to discover shortly after that she had been disqualified. The AIS rider was involved in a crash that happened in crossing moments of the 20-lap race and was advised incorrectly by a race official at the site of the fall.

The rules stipulate that Ankudinoff could take a lap out but due to the lateness of the fall, where riders must finish the last four laps, she ended up joining with just a little over three to go. This was deemed to be inconsistent with the pre-race instructions and she was subsequently relegated from her first place.

At the end of the day it was Wells who was awarded the win with Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank) and Emily Colins in second and third respectively. The women will also conclude the NSW GP series in Wollongong on Sunday.

 

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank20pts
2Aaron Gate (NZl) L and M Group Racing NZ18
3Jens Mouris (Hol) Orica-GreenEdge16
4Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling15
5Chris Sutton (Aus) Team Sky14
6Jack Edwards (Aus) NSWIS13
7Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Wilson Racing12
8Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen- Mercator11
9Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Team Raleigh-GAC10
10Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
11Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS10
12Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
13Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
14Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco AIS10
15Roy Pieters (Hol)10
16Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Southern Cross Club10
17Joe Chapman (NZl) L and M Group Racing10
18Marc Williams (Aus) Budget Forklifts10
19Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Budget Forklifts10
20Luke Cridland (Aus) Southern Cross NSW10
21Tom Ashley (NZl)10
22Jonathon Cridland (Aus) Southern Cross NSW10
23Blair Windsor (Aus) Budget Forklifts10
24Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling10
25Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling10
26Brodie Talbot (Aus) Racing Kangaroos10
27Jacob Kaufman (Aus) Tour de Cure10
28Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Wilson Racing10
29Josh Taylor (Aus) GPM Wilson Racing10
30Caleb Jones (Aus) Tour de Cure10
31Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling10
32Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling10
33Daniel O’Keefe (Aus) GPM Wilson Racing10
34Joshua Cornish (Aus) Skoda St George10
35Sam Nelson (Aus) Skoda St George10
36Jared Triggs (Aus) Skoda St George10
37Jordon Davies (Aus) Skoda St George10
38Jeremy Scott (Aus) Skoda St George10
39Jake Magee (Aus) GPM Wilson Racing10
40James Canny (NZl)10
41Nathan Bradshaw (Aus) Skoda St George10
42Jay Dutton (Aus) Skoda St George10
43Nicholas D’Ambrosio (Aus) Parramatta Race Team10
44Harrison Bailey (Aus) Parramatta Race Team10
45Richard Allen (Aus) Parramatta Race Team10
46Antony Dimitrovski (Aus) Parramatta Race Team10
47Chris Boogert (Aus) Parramatta Race Team10
48Reece Robinson (Aus)10
49Luke Meers (Aus)10
50Sam Arnold (Aus)10
51Eamonn Bell (Aus)10
52Michael Troy (Aus) Team Torq10
53Rylee Field (Aus) Parramatta Race Team10
54Dirk Roshier (Aus)10
55Keegan Aitchison (Aus)10
56Jarrod Conevey (Aus)10
57Lewis Chapman (Aus)10
58Tom Patton (Aus) Parramatta Race Team10
59Michael Phelan (Aus) Parramatta Race Team10
60Paul Archer (Aus)10
61Brad Heffernan (Aus) NSWIS10
62Luke Williams (Aus) NSWIS10
63Harry Carter (Aus) NSWIS10
64Alex Malone (Aus) Tour de Cure10
65Daniel Bonello (Aus) Tour de Cure10
66Kris Johnston (Aus)10
67Nicholas Costello (Aus) Racing Kangaroos10
68Craig Hutton (Aus) Racing Kangaroos10
69Ayden Toovey (Aus) Racing Kangaroos10
70Jordan Payne (Aus) Racing Kangaroos10
71Liam Melville (Aus) Peloton Sports10
72Lachlan Edwards (Aus) Skoda St George10
73Angus Tobin  (Aus) Terra Footwear-Bicycle Line10
74Brendan Cole (Aus) Asfra Racing Team10
75Brad Mills (Aus) Dulwich Hill BC10
DNSWesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSLuke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
DNSPeter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts
DNSPhillip Grenfell (Aus) Tour de Cure
DNSDamien Howson (Aus)
DNSDavid Mainwarning (Aus)

Results

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialised Securitor20pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Dream Team18
3Emily Collins (Aus)16
4Sophie Williamson (NZl) Wakatipu15
5Sarah Roy (Aus) St George14
6Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki-Trek13
7Brittany Lindores (Aus) Team Boss Constructions12
8Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS11
9Ashlee Ankudinoff (AUS) AIS10
10Sue Forsyth (Aus) North Sydney10
11Kate Chilcott (NZl) Bates Bikes10
12Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS10
13Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS10
14Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialised Women10
15Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Dream Team10
16Reta Trotman (NZl)10
17Carlee Taylor (Aus) Dream Team10
18Hannah Geelan (Aus) Specialised Securitor10
19Gracie Sulzberger (Aus) Jayco- AIS10
20Amy Bradley (Aus)10
21Josie Talbot (Aus)10
22Allie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki-Trek10
23Brie Dutton (Aus) St George10
24Laura Triggs (Aus) Suzuki-Trek10
25Clare Mandeno (Aus) Sydney Uni Velo10
26Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni Velo10
27Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki-Trek10
28Emma Viotto (Aus) Suzuki-Trek10
29Kayla Salopek (Aus) Suzuki-Trek10
30Alex Nichols (Aus) Suzuki-Trek10
31Courtney Hansford (Aus) Parramatta10
32Tegan Elferkh (Aus) Vikings10
33Stephanie Lord (Aus) Randwick Botany10
34Lara Batkin (Aus) St George10
35Angela Smith (Aus) Racing Kangaroos10
36Cheryl Hulskamp (Aus)10
37Hollee Simons (Aus) Bathurst10
38Holly Hawtin (Aus) Sutherland10
39Kirsten Howard (Aus) Bathurst10
40Skye-Lee Armstrong (Aus) Sutherland10
41Geraldine Blomfield-Brown (Aus) Waratah10
42Geraldine Blomfield-Brown (Aus) Waratah10
DNSRochelle Gilmore (Aus) Dream Team
DNSLoes Gunnewijk (NED) Orica-AIS Greenedge
DNSShara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNSAmber Jenkins (Aus) Sydney Cycling Club
DNSGracie Elvin (Aus) Jayco AIS
DNSAlexis Barnes (GBr)
DNSHolly Heffernan (Aus)
DNSJenny Fay (Aus)
DNSAllison Rice (Aus) Suzuki-Trek
DNSAngela Smith (Aus) Racing Kangaroos
DNSMaria Prosperi (Aus) Illawarra

 

