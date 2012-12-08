Matthews claims NSW Grand Prix opener
Wells takes win in women's race
Michael Matthews (Rabobank) has shown he means business in the NSW Grand Prix series by winning the opening round in Cronulla. Matthews won the Cronulla round of the Grand Prix in 2011 and was clearly happy with the day's result. The young soon-to-be Orica-GreenEdge rider outsprinted his two breakaway companions Aaron Gate (L and M Group Racing NZ) and Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge) for the tight-fought win.
In the women's race it was Kimberley Wells (Specialized Securitor) who was handed the win. Wells crossed the line in second place behind the day's actual winner Ashlee Ankudinoff (AIS) who was later disqualified after a miscommunication that occurred.
Elite Men
Seventy five starters began the elite men's race under perfect sunny conditions. The Cronulla crowd was enjoying the summer's day while the heat would take its toll on the bunch throughout the 30-lap, 40km race. The race was littered with attacks while the Orica-GreenEdge team lead by Leigh Howard, who is preparing for the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic, were busy controlling the front of the group.
A group of three riders finally made their way off the front and quickly went about establishing the race winning move. Matthews and Mouris worked well together until Gate attacked the dwindling bunch and bridged across on his own. A number of counter moves tried in vain to reach the three but the gap never seemed under threat.
In the end it was Mouris who attempted to draw out the sprint and looked like he could have taken the win until Gate and Matthews opened their sprints. On the line it was Matthews who took his second consecutive win in Cronulla after capturing the NSW Grand Prix round in late 2011.
"It was really hard having no teammates in the race," said race winner Matthews to Cyclingnews.
"I just had to sort of gamble that I would have a good sprint at the finish. I tried for a breakaway a quarter into the race and it stayed away for a bit. I had to sit on a bit in the last 10 laps and take my chances while trying to save some energy. Aaron is really fast coming off the track and Jens Mouris is really, really strong."
While Matthews was clearly riding well, he said that his training has been mainly about logging endurance miles for the coming season, where he is focusing on not peaking too early.
"We've been training pretty hard [in Canberra], just base k' but nothing too major yet. I've got a big season with Orica-GreenEdge and I'm trying to peak a little bit later in the season," he told Cyclingnews.
Second-place Mouris has based himself in Sydney during the off-season and like Matthews, has been putting in some long days around Sydney in preparation for next year. He was looking forward to the next round in Wollongong before travelling to Falls Creek for a Orica-GreenEdge training camp. Mouris will look to start his season at Tour Down Under before heading off to Europe.
"I just like to be in the race always so I thought I'd cover that one move with Bling [Matthews] in it," Mouris said to Cyclingnews. "We just kept it going. This is a good circuit for me where you can keep it constant the whole time, I would have like to have won but I'll try again tomorrow.
"We've got a couple of other teammates who also might have a go too, so we'll see."
The men will race the second and final round of the NSW GP series in Wollongong on the Sunday.
Elite Women
The women's race was aggressive from the start with numerous attacks looking promising, only to be brought back into the main bunch quickly. While the attacking race did not lend itself to any significant breakaways, it served to thin the field out with riders falling off the pace in the opening laps.
At the finish it was Ankudinoff who was the first to cross the line only to discover shortly after that she had been disqualified. The AIS rider was involved in a crash that happened in crossing moments of the 20-lap race and was advised incorrectly by a race official at the site of the fall.
The rules stipulate that Ankudinoff could take a lap out but due to the lateness of the fall, where riders must finish the last four laps, she ended up joining with just a little over three to go. This was deemed to be inconsistent with the pre-race instructions and she was subsequently relegated from her first place.
At the end of the day it was Wells who was awarded the win with Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank) and Emily Colins in second and third respectively. The women will also conclude the NSW GP series in Wollongong on Sunday.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|20
|pts
|2
|Aaron Gate (NZl) L and M Group Racing NZ
|18
|3
|Jens Mouris (Hol) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|4
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|5
|Chris Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|14
|6
|Jack Edwards (Aus) NSWIS
|13
|7
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Wilson Racing
|12
|8
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen- Mercator
|11
|9
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Team Raleigh-GAC
|10
|10
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|11
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS
|10
|12
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|13
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|14
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|10
|15
|Roy Pieters (Hol)
|10
|16
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Southern Cross Club
|10
|17
|Joe Chapman (NZl) L and M Group Racing
|10
|18
|Marc Williams (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|10
|19
|Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|10
|20
|Luke Cridland (Aus) Southern Cross NSW
|10
|21
|Tom Ashley (NZl)
|10
|22
|Jonathon Cridland (Aus) Southern Cross NSW
|10
|23
|Blair Windsor (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|10
|24
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|25
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|26
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Racing Kangaroos
|10
|27
|Jacob Kaufman (Aus) Tour de Cure
|10
|28
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Wilson Racing
|10
|29
|Josh Taylor (Aus) GPM Wilson Racing
|10
|30
|Caleb Jones (Aus) Tour de Cure
|10
|31
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|32
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|33
|Daniel O’Keefe (Aus) GPM Wilson Racing
|10
|34
|Joshua Cornish (Aus) Skoda St George
|10
|35
|Sam Nelson (Aus) Skoda St George
|10
|36
|Jared Triggs (Aus) Skoda St George
|10
|37
|Jordon Davies (Aus) Skoda St George
|10
|38
|Jeremy Scott (Aus) Skoda St George
|10
|39
|Jake Magee (Aus) GPM Wilson Racing
|10
|40
|James Canny (NZl)
|10
|41
|Nathan Bradshaw (Aus) Skoda St George
|10
|42
|Jay Dutton (Aus) Skoda St George
|10
|43
|Nicholas D’Ambrosio (Aus) Parramatta Race Team
|10
|44
|Harrison Bailey (Aus) Parramatta Race Team
|10
|45
|Richard Allen (Aus) Parramatta Race Team
|10
|46
|Antony Dimitrovski (Aus) Parramatta Race Team
|10
|47
|Chris Boogert (Aus) Parramatta Race Team
|10
|48
|Reece Robinson (Aus)
|10
|49
|Luke Meers (Aus)
|10
|50
|Sam Arnold (Aus)
|10
|51
|Eamonn Bell (Aus)
|10
|52
|Michael Troy (Aus) Team Torq
|10
|53
|Rylee Field (Aus) Parramatta Race Team
|10
|54
|Dirk Roshier (Aus)
|10
|55
|Keegan Aitchison (Aus)
|10
|56
|Jarrod Conevey (Aus)
|10
|57
|Lewis Chapman (Aus)
|10
|58
|Tom Patton (Aus) Parramatta Race Team
|10
|59
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Parramatta Race Team
|10
|60
|Paul Archer (Aus)
|10
|61
|Brad Heffernan (Aus) NSWIS
|10
|62
|Luke Williams (Aus) NSWIS
|10
|63
|Harry Carter (Aus) NSWIS
|10
|64
|Alex Malone (Aus) Tour de Cure
|10
|65
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) Tour de Cure
|10
|66
|Kris Johnston (Aus)
|10
|67
|Nicholas Costello (Aus) Racing Kangaroos
|10
|68
|Craig Hutton (Aus) Racing Kangaroos
|10
|69
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Racing Kangaroos
|10
|70
|Jordan Payne (Aus) Racing Kangaroos
|10
|71
|Liam Melville (Aus) Peloton Sports
|10
|72
|Lachlan Edwards (Aus) Skoda St George
|10
|73
|Angus Tobin (Aus) Terra Footwear-Bicycle Line
|10
|74
|Brendan Cole (Aus) Asfra Racing Team
|10
|75
|Brad Mills (Aus) Dulwich Hill BC
|10
|DNS
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|DNS
|Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|DNS
|Phillip Grenfell (Aus) Tour de Cure
|DNS
|Damien Howson (Aus)
|DNS
|David Mainwarning (Aus)
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialised Securitor
|20
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Dream Team
|18
|3
|Emily Collins (Aus)
|16
|4
|Sophie Williamson (NZl) Wakatipu
|15
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) St George
|14
|6
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki-Trek
|13
|7
|Brittany Lindores (Aus) Team Boss Constructions
|12
|8
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|11
|9
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (AUS) AIS
|10
|10
|Sue Forsyth (Aus) North Sydney
|10
|11
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) Bates Bikes
|10
|12
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS
|10
|13
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|10
|14
|Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialised Women
|10
|15
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Dream Team
|10
|16
|Reta Trotman (NZl)
|10
|17
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Dream Team
|10
|18
|Hannah Geelan (Aus) Specialised Securitor
|10
|19
|Gracie Sulzberger (Aus) Jayco- AIS
|10
|20
|Amy Bradley (Aus)
|10
|21
|Josie Talbot (Aus)
|10
|22
|Allie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki-Trek
|10
|23
|Brie Dutton (Aus) St George
|10
|24
|Laura Triggs (Aus) Suzuki-Trek
|10
|25
|Clare Mandeno (Aus) Sydney Uni Velo
|10
|26
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni Velo
|10
|27
|Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki-Trek
|10
|28
|Emma Viotto (Aus) Suzuki-Trek
|10
|29
|Kayla Salopek (Aus) Suzuki-Trek
|10
|30
|Alex Nichols (Aus) Suzuki-Trek
|10
|31
|Courtney Hansford (Aus) Parramatta
|10
|32
|Tegan Elferkh (Aus) Vikings
|10
|33
|Stephanie Lord (Aus) Randwick Botany
|10
|34
|Lara Batkin (Aus) St George
|10
|35
|Angela Smith (Aus) Racing Kangaroos
|10
|36
|Cheryl Hulskamp (Aus)
|10
|37
|Hollee Simons (Aus) Bathurst
|10
|38
|Holly Hawtin (Aus) Sutherland
|10
|39
|Kirsten Howard (Aus) Bathurst
|10
|40
|Skye-Lee Armstrong (Aus) Sutherland
|10
|41
|Geraldine Blomfield-Brown (Aus) Waratah
|10
|42
|Geraldine Blomfield-Brown (Aus) Waratah
|10
|DNS
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Dream Team
|DNS
|Loes Gunnewijk (NED) Orica-AIS Greenedge
|DNS
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|DNS
|Amber Jenkins (Aus) Sydney Cycling Club
|DNS
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Jayco AIS
|DNS
|Alexis Barnes (GBr)
|DNS
|Holly Heffernan (Aus)
|DNS
|Jenny Fay (Aus)
|DNS
|Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki-Trek
|DNS
|Angela Smith (Aus) Racing Kangaroos
|DNS
|Maria Prosperi (Aus) Illawarra
