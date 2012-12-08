Image 1 of 40 Matthews makes it two from two after winning in Cronulla last year (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 2 of 40 Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge) follows teammate Jens Mouris (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 3 of 40 Sulzberger (Team Raleigh-GAC) will spend the 2013 season with the Australian Drapac Professional Cycling team (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 4 of 40 Chris Sutton (Sky) made a strong attempt to bridge to the three leaders (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 5 of 40 Sulzberger and Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) ready to go in Cronulla (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 6 of 40 Last year's winner Sue Forsyth (Northern Sydney) keeps the pressure on (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 7 of 40 Jessie MacLean (Orica - AIS) tries her luck off the front (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 8 of 40 Joe Lewis will spend part of his 2013 season riding for the GPM-Data#3 squad (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 9 of 40 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling) with Malcolm Rudolph on the wheel (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 10 of 40 Bernie Sulzberger (Team Raleigh-GAC) was riding aggressively (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 11 of 40 The women's await the start under perfect conditions (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 12 of 40 Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco-AIS) puts in an attack (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 13 of 40 Caleb Ewen (NSWIS) shadows Kenny De Ketele (Topsport Vlaanderen- Mercator) (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 14 of 40 Kenny De Ketele (Topsport Vlaanderen- Mercator) was happy to escape the Belgian winter (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 15 of 40 Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) was the team's hope if it came down to a bunch sprint (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 16 of 40 Michael Matthews (Rabobank) at the start in Cronulla (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 17 of 40 Caleb Jones (Tour de Cure) puts in an acceleration with Matthews (Rabobank) in tow (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 18 of 40 Bernard Sulzberger (Team Raleigh-GAC) is a former national criterium champion on the Cronulla circuit (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 19 of 40 The men line-up ahead of the 30-lap race on the iconic Cronulla circuit (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 20 of 40 Adam Phelan (Drapac) has his game-face on (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 21 of 40 Sutton (Sky) was not looking to wait for a bunch sprint (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 22 of 40 Specialized-Securitor patrol the front of the women's race (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 23 of 40 Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) was working hard for his teammates (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 24 of 40 Mouris was the first to make the big move (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 25 of 40 The crash in the women's field that caused Ashlee Ankudinoff (AIS) to be relegated from first place (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 26 of 40 Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS) is the current Australian road champion (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 27 of 40 Jessie MacLean (Orica-AIS) at the Cronulla NSW GP (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 28 of 40 Jayco-AIS drive the pace out of the bottom corner (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 29 of 40 Myfanwy Galloway (Dream Team) goes for a solo attack (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 30 of 40 Kenny De Ketele (Topsport Vlaanderen- Mercator) during the 30-lap race in Cronulla (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 31 of 40 Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge) drives the break with Matthews and Gate closely behind (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 32 of 40 Caleb Ewan (NSWIS) finished finished just outside the points (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 33 of 40 Michael Matthews (Rabobank) knows he's got the win in the NSW Grand Prix - Cronulla (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 34 of 40 Matthews (Rabobank) takes the win over New Zealand's Aaron Gate and Orica-GreenEdge's Jens Mouris (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 35 of 40 The heat took its toll at the end of the women's race (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 36 of 40 Even the day's winner was left empty at the end of a tough day (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 37 of 40 Ashlee Ankudinoff (AIS) crossed the line in first but was later disqualified (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 38 of 40 Ankudinoff talks to a commissaire at the end of the race (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 39 of 40 The Cronulla women's podium; Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank), Kimberly Wells (Specialized Securitor) and Emily Collins (Bates Bikes) (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 40 of 40 The men's podium; Aaron Gate (L and M Group Racing NZ), Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Stuart Baker)

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) has shown he means business in the NSW Grand Prix series by winning the opening round in Cronulla. Matthews won the Cronulla round of the Grand Prix in 2011 and was clearly happy with the day's result. The young soon-to-be Orica-GreenEdge rider outsprinted his two breakaway companions Aaron Gate (L and M Group Racing NZ) and Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge) for the tight-fought win.

In the women's race it was Kimberley Wells (Specialized Securitor) who was handed the win. Wells crossed the line in second place behind the day's actual winner Ashlee Ankudinoff (AIS) who was later disqualified after a miscommunication that occurred.

Elite Men

Seventy five starters began the elite men's race under perfect sunny conditions. The Cronulla crowd was enjoying the summer's day while the heat would take its toll on the bunch throughout the 30-lap, 40km race. The race was littered with attacks while the Orica-GreenEdge team lead by Leigh Howard, who is preparing for the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic, were busy controlling the front of the group.

A group of three riders finally made their way off the front and quickly went about establishing the race winning move. Matthews and Mouris worked well together until Gate attacked the dwindling bunch and bridged across on his own. A number of counter moves tried in vain to reach the three but the gap never seemed under threat.

In the end it was Mouris who attempted to draw out the sprint and looked like he could have taken the win until Gate and Matthews opened their sprints. On the line it was Matthews who took his second consecutive win in Cronulla after capturing the NSW Grand Prix round in late 2011.

"It was really hard having no teammates in the race," said race winner Matthews to Cyclingnews.

"I just had to sort of gamble that I would have a good sprint at the finish. I tried for a breakaway a quarter into the race and it stayed away for a bit. I had to sit on a bit in the last 10 laps and take my chances while trying to save some energy. Aaron is really fast coming off the track and Jens Mouris is really, really strong."

While Matthews was clearly riding well, he said that his training has been mainly about logging endurance miles for the coming season, where he is focusing on not peaking too early.

"We've been training pretty hard [in Canberra], just base k' but nothing too major yet. I've got a big season with Orica-GreenEdge and I'm trying to peak a little bit later in the season," he told Cyclingnews.

Second-place Mouris has based himself in Sydney during the off-season and like Matthews, has been putting in some long days around Sydney in preparation for next year. He was looking forward to the next round in Wollongong before travelling to Falls Creek for a Orica-GreenEdge training camp. Mouris will look to start his season at Tour Down Under before heading off to Europe.

"I just like to be in the race always so I thought I'd cover that one move with Bling [Matthews] in it," Mouris said to Cyclingnews. "We just kept it going. This is a good circuit for me where you can keep it constant the whole time, I would have like to have won but I'll try again tomorrow.

"We've got a couple of other teammates who also might have a go too, so we'll see."

The men will race the second and final round of the NSW GP series in Wollongong on the Sunday.

Elite Women

The women's race was aggressive from the start with numerous attacks looking promising, only to be brought back into the main bunch quickly. While the attacking race did not lend itself to any significant breakaways, it served to thin the field out with riders falling off the pace in the opening laps.

At the finish it was Ankudinoff who was the first to cross the line only to discover shortly after that she had been disqualified. The AIS rider was involved in a crash that happened in crossing moments of the 20-lap race and was advised incorrectly by a race official at the site of the fall.

The rules stipulate that Ankudinoff could take a lap out but due to the lateness of the fall, where riders must finish the last four laps, she ended up joining with just a little over three to go. This was deemed to be inconsistent with the pre-race instructions and she was subsequently relegated from her first place.

At the end of the day it was Wells who was awarded the win with Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank) and Emily Colins in second and third respectively. The women will also conclude the NSW GP series in Wollongong on Sunday.

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 20 pts 2 Aaron Gate (NZl) L and M Group Racing NZ 18 3 Jens Mouris (Hol) Orica-GreenEdge 16 4 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 5 Chris Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 14 6 Jack Edwards (Aus) NSWIS 13 7 Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Wilson Racing 12 8 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen- Mercator 11 9 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Team Raleigh-GAC 10 10 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 11 Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS 10 12 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 13 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 14 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco AIS 10 15 Roy Pieters (Hol) 10 16 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Southern Cross Club 10 17 Joe Chapman (NZl) L and M Group Racing 10 18 Marc Williams (Aus) Budget Forklifts 10 19 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Budget Forklifts 10 20 Luke Cridland (Aus) Southern Cross NSW 10 21 Tom Ashley (NZl) 10 22 Jonathon Cridland (Aus) Southern Cross NSW 10 23 Blair Windsor (Aus) Budget Forklifts 10 24 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 25 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 26 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Racing Kangaroos 10 27 Jacob Kaufman (Aus) Tour de Cure 10 28 Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Wilson Racing 10 29 Josh Taylor (Aus) GPM Wilson Racing 10 30 Caleb Jones (Aus) Tour de Cure 10 31 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 32 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 33 Daniel O’Keefe (Aus) GPM Wilson Racing 10 34 Joshua Cornish (Aus) Skoda St George 10 35 Sam Nelson (Aus) Skoda St George 10 36 Jared Triggs (Aus) Skoda St George 10 37 Jordon Davies (Aus) Skoda St George 10 38 Jeremy Scott (Aus) Skoda St George 10 39 Jake Magee (Aus) GPM Wilson Racing 10 40 James Canny (NZl) 10 41 Nathan Bradshaw (Aus) Skoda St George 10 42 Jay Dutton (Aus) Skoda St George 10 43 Nicholas D’Ambrosio (Aus) Parramatta Race Team 10 44 Harrison Bailey (Aus) Parramatta Race Team 10 45 Richard Allen (Aus) Parramatta Race Team 10 46 Antony Dimitrovski (Aus) Parramatta Race Team 10 47 Chris Boogert (Aus) Parramatta Race Team 10 48 Reece Robinson (Aus) 10 49 Luke Meers (Aus) 10 50 Sam Arnold (Aus) 10 51 Eamonn Bell (Aus) 10 52 Michael Troy (Aus) Team Torq 10 53 Rylee Field (Aus) Parramatta Race Team 10 54 Dirk Roshier (Aus) 10 55 Keegan Aitchison (Aus) 10 56 Jarrod Conevey (Aus) 10 57 Lewis Chapman (Aus) 10 58 Tom Patton (Aus) Parramatta Race Team 10 59 Michael Phelan (Aus) Parramatta Race Team 10 60 Paul Archer (Aus) 10 61 Brad Heffernan (Aus) NSWIS 10 62 Luke Williams (Aus) NSWIS 10 63 Harry Carter (Aus) NSWIS 10 64 Alex Malone (Aus) Tour de Cure 10 65 Daniel Bonello (Aus) Tour de Cure 10 66 Kris Johnston (Aus) 10 67 Nicholas Costello (Aus) Racing Kangaroos 10 68 Craig Hutton (Aus) Racing Kangaroos 10 69 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Racing Kangaroos 10 70 Jordan Payne (Aus) Racing Kangaroos 10 71 Liam Melville (Aus) Peloton Sports 10 72 Lachlan Edwards (Aus) Skoda St George 10 73 Angus Tobin (Aus) Terra Footwear-Bicycle Line 10 74 Brendan Cole (Aus) Asfra Racing Team 10 75 Brad Mills (Aus) Dulwich Hill BC 10 DNS Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts DNS Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts DNS Phillip Grenfell (Aus) Tour de Cure DNS Damien Howson (Aus) DNS David Mainwarning (Aus)

