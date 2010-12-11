Trending

Many people were expecting another Sutton and Matthews showdown in Coogee but it was the winner of the opening Grand Prix, Tom Palmer riding of Drapac Porsche that went from a long way out and defied the sprinters with a tremendous burst of speed.

Bernie Sulzberger tried hard for Fly V Australia but could not bridge the gap and Michael Matthews, racing in his World Championship jersey, was angry with himself for crossing the line in third place.

Joe Lewis rounded out a great day for Drapac and Chris Sutton (Team Sky) kept his overall lead by grabbing fifth place just ahead of Russian Alex Servos. Sutton is equal with Bernie Sulzberger with 38 points. Tom Palmer moved to third place overall on 30 points with Michael Matthew next on 26 points, one clear of the very consistent Graeme Brown.

The race was reduced to a much smaller field towards the back end of the race when Graeme Brown fell and many of the cyclists stopped claiming they had been blocked. Chief Commissaire Glenn Vigar moved swiftly and eliminated those that took the lap out for a rest. Brown was the only rider that had stopped that escaped a penalty and maintained his aggressive racing for the rest of the event.

The men will now ride the Cronulla Grand Prix, the final event of the NSW Grand Prix Series on Sunday.

 

Brief results
1Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac12pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia10
3Michael Matthews (Aus) AIS8
4Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac7
5Chris Sutton (Aus) Team Sky6
6Alex Servos (Rus) Russia5
7Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank4
9Greg Henderson (Nzl) Team Sky3
10Wes Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ2

V Australia NSW Grand Prix overall leader
1Chris Sutton (Aus) Team Sky38pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia38
3Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac30
4Michael Matthews (Aus) AIS26
5Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank25
6Wes Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ14
7Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac14
8Alex Servos (Rus) Russia6
9Rico Rodgers (Aus) Budget Forklifts5
10Tom Scully (Aus) Garmin Transitions5

 

