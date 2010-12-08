Trending

Palmer pumps 'em in a sprint

Local lad shows up seasoned pros

Image 1 of 16

Drapac's Tom Palmer beats Bernard Sulzberger and Chris Sutton to the line.

(Image credit: Steven K Smith)
Image 2 of 16

The podium (l-r): Bernard Sulzberger, Tom Palmer and Chris Sutton.

(Image credit: Steven K Smith)
Image 3 of 16

Bernard Sulzberger leads Chris Sutton late in the race.

(Image credit: Steven K Smith)
Image 4 of 16

It was a hectic scramble in Bathurst...

(Image credit: Steven K Smith)
Image 5 of 16

Kiwi tearaway Tom Scully was racing on his road to a full recovery from injuries suffered earlier in the year.

(Image credit: Steven K Smith)
Image 6 of 16

The Russian contingent made its presence felt in Bathurst.

(Image credit: Steven K Smith)
Image 7 of 16

Scott Law was tucked up where he needed to be.

(Image credit: Steven K Smith)
Image 8 of 16

The Drapac boys were everywhere today.

(Image credit: Steven K Smith)
Image 9 of 16

Stuart Shaw does another turn to keep Joe Lewis in the action.

(Image credit: Steven K Smith)
Image 10 of 16

British rider Ed Clancy (c) stays near the head of the field.

(Image credit: Steven K Smith)
Image 11 of 16

Tom Palmer (Drapac) after his win.

(Image credit: Steven K Smith)
Image 12 of 16

Palmer was the centre of attention after he won in Bathurst.

(Image credit: Steven K Smith)
Image 13 of 16

Tom Palmer is interviewed after his win.

(Image credit: Steven K Smith)
Image 14 of 16

A strong win for Drapac rider Tom Palmer.

(Image credit: Steven K Smith)
Image 15 of 16

Palmer had time to celebrate his win in the opening round of the NSW Criterium GP Series.

(Image credit: Steven K Smith)
Image 16 of 16

Stuart Shaw leads Ben Grenda round the tight Bathurst circuit.

(Image credit: Steven K Smith)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac12pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia10
3Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky8
4Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank7
5Wes Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ6
6Rico Rodgers (NZl) Budget Forklifts5
7Michael Freiburg (Aus) Fly V Australia4
8Dean Windsor (Aus)3
9Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco AIS2
10Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers1

