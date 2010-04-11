Van Vleuten wins in Holland
Teutenberg, Wild round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:33:17
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:21
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|6
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:31
|7
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:29
|8
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|9
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|10
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|11
|Marit Huisman (Ned)
|12
|Lucy Martin (GBr)
|13
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
|14
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|15
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus)
|16
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|17
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:34
|18
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|0:06:28
|19
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:04
|20
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|21
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|22
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|23
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned)
|24
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco
|25
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|26
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|27
|Andrea Dvorak (USA)
|28
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|29
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:07:11
