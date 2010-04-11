Trending

Van Vleuten wins in Holland

Teutenberg, Wild round out top three

Image 1 of 40

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The bunch rolled out of Covoerden on a cold and windy Sunday morning.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) led through the cobbled section.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) leads the bunch chasing Wild.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Sprinters together - Monica Holler (Fenixs - Petrogradets) is followed by Australia's national crtierium champion, Carly Light.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Czech national road champion, Martina Ruzickova (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox) passes through the tourist village of Orvelte.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Kirsten Wild and Sarah D

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Champion of the bergs in the Nolvilon Eurocup was Mascha Pijnenborg (Redsun Cycling Team), leading here on the VAM berg.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Sarah D

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Brooke Miller (United States) chased hard to get back in the front bunch but couldn't get across the gap.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno) accelerates hard on the climb, causing a reaction from the others.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Carla Swart (MTN) chases Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) went with Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) on the pentultimate climb of the VAM, trying to break the group.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) digs deep to keep in contact with Teutenberbg and Johansson.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Final time over the climb, Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) leads with just 12km to go.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates her win in the Novilon Eurocup.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
3-2-1: her placings this year in Drenthe - Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates her win, at last.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
After the solo victory of Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) sprinted to second place ahead of Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) and Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), fourth. Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) was fifth.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) shake hands on the podium. The winner was Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Amy Pieters (Merida Cycling Team).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) wins.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Charlotte Becker (Cervelo TestTeam).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Ellen Van Dijk (HTC Columbia).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Hannah Verhaeghe and Birgit Lavrijssen (Red Sun Cycling Team).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Ina Teutenberg in the breakaway.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Josien Van Wingerden (Leontien.Nl).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The 'after party', with Kim Anderson, Ina Teutenberg and Charlotte Becker.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) and Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
A jacket for British rider Lucy Martin after the race.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Monique Van De Ree (Leontien.Nl).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Nicole Cooke (Great Britain National Team).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The peloton rides out of Coevorden.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Sarah D

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
At the start in Coevorden - the city of the 'goose girl'.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The peloton negotiates the cobblestones.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:33:17
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:21
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
6Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:31
7Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:01:29
8Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
9Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
10Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
11Marit Huisman (Ned)
12Lucy Martin (GBr)
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
14Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
15Alexis Rhodes (Aus)
16Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
17Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:01:34
18Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women0:06:28
19Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:07:04
20Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
21Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
22Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
23Roxane Knetemann (Ned)
24Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco
25Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
26Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
27Andrea Dvorak (USA)
28Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
29Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:07:11

