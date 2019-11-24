Trending

Arensman wins day 2 at North Carolina Grand Prix

Nuss is second, Runnels third

Mud
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Arensman (USA) 0:43:17
2Raylyn Nuss (USA) 0:01:00
3Samantha Runnels (USA) 0:01:19
4Erica Zaveta (USA) 0:01:40
5Caroline Nolan (USA) 0:02:06
6Jennifer Malik (USA) 0:02:21
7Emily Werner (USA) 0:03:11
8Carla Williams (USA) 0:03:52
9Allison Arensman (USA) 0:04:08
10Anna Dorovskikh (USA) 0:05:06
11Philicia Marion (USA) 0:06:52
12Molly Russell (USA) 0:07:01
13Jessica Cutler (USA) 0:07:23
14Rhys May (USA) 0:07:44
15Mackenzie Myatt (Can)
16Courtney Tanner (USA)
17Jane Rossi (USA)
18Kimberly Flynn (USA)
19Skylar Bovine (USA)
20Danielle Clark (USA)
21Laura Rice (USA)
22Aliza Tobias (USA)
23Hayden Gizinski (USA)
DNFAnna Savage (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews