Arensman wins day 2 at North Carolina Grand Prix
Nuss is second, Runnels third
Elite Women: Hendersonville -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Arensman (USA)
|0:43:17
|2
|Raylyn Nuss (USA)
|0:01:00
|3
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:01:19
|4
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:01:40
|5
|Caroline Nolan (USA)
|0:02:06
|6
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:02:21
|7
|Emily Werner (USA)
|0:03:11
|8
|Carla Williams (USA)
|0:03:52
|9
|Allison Arensman (USA)
|0:04:08
|10
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA)
|0:05:06
|11
|Philicia Marion (USA)
|0:06:52
|12
|Molly Russell (USA)
|0:07:01
|13
|Jessica Cutler (USA)
|0:07:23
|14
|Rhys May (USA)
|0:07:44
|15
|Mackenzie Myatt (Can)
|16
|Courtney Tanner (USA)
|17
|Jane Rossi (USA)
|18
|Kimberly Flynn (USA)
|19
|Skylar Bovine (USA)
|20
|Danielle Clark (USA)
|21
|Laura Rice (USA)
|22
|Aliza Tobias (USA)
|23
|Hayden Gizinski (USA)
|DNF
|Anna Savage (USA)
