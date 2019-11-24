Trending

Werner doubles up at North Carolina Grand Prix

Clark is second, Thompson third on second day

Mud
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA) 0:56:52
2Tyler Clark (Can) 0:01:06
3Eric Thompson (USA) 0:01:57
4Travis Livermon (USA) 0:02:42
5Merwin Davis (USA) 0:02:52
6Trent Blackburn (USA) 0:04:55
7Andrew Giniat (USA) 0:05:55
8Carson Beckett (USA) 0:06:02
9Rory Jack (USA) 0:06:13
10Walker Shaw (USA) 0:06:39
11Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) 0:07:38
12Bradford Perley (USA)
13Byron Rice (USA)
14Andrew Dietz (USA)
15Robert Marion (USA)
16Andrew Scarano (USA)
17William Seitz (USA)
18Christopher Niesen (USA)
19Simon Lewis (USA)
20Patrick Collins (USA)
21Charles Thompson (USA)
22Thomas Borner (USA)
23Rhys Louis (USA)
24Derek Birch (USA)
25Jack White (USA)
DNFKeith Mullaly (USA)
DNSAlex Ryan (USA)
DNSAlec Donahue (USA)
DNSLucas Livermon (USA)
DNSThomas Savage (USA)

