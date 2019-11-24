Werner doubles up at North Carolina Grand Prix
Clark is second, Thompson third on second day
Elite Men: Hendersonville -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:56:52
|2
|Tyler Clark (Can)
|0:01:06
|3
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|0:01:57
|4
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:02:42
|5
|Merwin Davis (USA)
|0:02:52
|6
|Trent Blackburn (USA)
|0:04:55
|7
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|0:05:55
|8
|Carson Beckett (USA)
|0:06:02
|9
|Rory Jack (USA)
|0:06:13
|10
|Walker Shaw (USA)
|0:06:39
|11
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)
|0:07:38
|12
|Bradford Perley (USA)
|13
|Byron Rice (USA)
|14
|Andrew Dietz (USA)
|15
|Robert Marion (USA)
|16
|Andrew Scarano (USA)
|17
|William Seitz (USA)
|18
|Christopher Niesen (USA)
|19
|Simon Lewis (USA)
|20
|Patrick Collins (USA)
|21
|Charles Thompson (USA)
|22
|Thomas Borner (USA)
|23
|Rhys Louis (USA)
|24
|Derek Birch (USA)
|25
|Jack White (USA)
|DNF
|Keith Mullaly (USA)
|DNS
|Alex Ryan (USA)
|DNS
|Alec Donahue (USA)
|DNS
|Lucas Livermon (USA)
|DNS
|Thomas Savage (USA)
