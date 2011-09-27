Wallner wins Nordic championships
Skoglund best among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Wallner (Swe)
|0:01:46.60
|2
|Oliwer Kangas (Swe)
|0:00:03.90
|3
|Kim Petersson (Swe)
|0:00:04.10
|4
|Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor)
|0:00:05.20
|5
|Niklas Wallner (Swe)
|0:00:05.60
|6
|Herman Olund (Swe)
|0:00:05.70
|7
|André Bertilsson (Swe)
|0:00:08.10
|8
|Felix Beckeman (Swe)
|0:00:09.20
|9
|Anders Sahlén (Swe)
|10
|Riku Lansio (Fin)
|11
|Tim Hedman (Swe)
|0:00:09.80
|12
|Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor)
|0:00:10.60
|13
|Visa Malinen (Fin)
|0:00:10.90
|14
|Emil Jonsson (Swe)
|0:00:13.00
|15
|Mikael Schmidt (Swe)
|0:00:15.30
|16
|Hakon Pettersen (Nor)
|0:00:15.80
|17
|Kenneth Røgeberg (Nor)
|0:00:16.00
|18
|Jon Lindgren (Swe)
|19
|Daniel Lofgren (Swe)
|0:00:18.20
|20
|Jakob Bergstrand (Swe)
|0:00:18.60
|21
|Michael Evans (Swe)
|0:00:19.60
|22
|Andreas Björk (Swe)
|0:00:20.60
|23
|Casper Burenby (Swe)
|0:00:22.10
|24
|Snorre Setrom Taftö (Nor)
|0:00:26.30
|25
|Olle Forsman (Swe)
|0:00:28.70
|26
|Hampus Jonsson (Swe)
|0:00:33.90
|27
|Petter Bjorklund (Swe)
|0:00:39.70
|28
|Andreas Harrysson (Swe)
|0:00:41.70
|29
|Daniel Olsson (Swe)
|0:00:52.80
|30
|Kristian Jakobsson (Swe)
|0:02:59.20
|DNS
|Simon Huhtimo (Swe)
|DNF
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lina Skoglund (Swe)
|0:02:19.81
|2
|Åsa Ramström (Swe)
|0:00:09.76
