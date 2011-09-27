Trending

Wallner wins Nordic championships

Skoglund best among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Wallner (Swe)0:01:46.60
2Oliwer Kangas (Swe)0:00:03.90
3Kim Petersson (Swe)0:00:04.10
4Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor)0:00:05.20
5Niklas Wallner (Swe)0:00:05.60
6Herman Olund (Swe)0:00:05.70
7André Bertilsson (Swe)0:00:08.10
8Felix Beckeman (Swe)0:00:09.20
9Anders Sahlén (Swe)
10Riku Lansio (Fin)
11Tim Hedman (Swe)0:00:09.80
12Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor)0:00:10.60
13Visa Malinen (Fin)0:00:10.90
14Emil Jonsson (Swe)0:00:13.00
15Mikael Schmidt (Swe)0:00:15.30
16Hakon Pettersen (Nor)0:00:15.80
17Kenneth Røgeberg (Nor)0:00:16.00
18Jon Lindgren (Swe)
19Daniel Lofgren (Swe)0:00:18.20
20Jakob Bergstrand (Swe)0:00:18.60
21Michael Evans (Swe)0:00:19.60
22Andreas Björk (Swe)0:00:20.60
23Casper Burenby (Swe)0:00:22.10
24Snorre Setrom Taftö (Nor)0:00:26.30
25Olle Forsman (Swe)0:00:28.70
26Hampus Jonsson (Swe)0:00:33.90
27Petter Bjorklund (Swe)0:00:39.70
28Andreas Harrysson (Swe)0:00:41.70
29Daniel Olsson (Swe)0:00:52.80
30Kristian Jakobsson (Swe)0:02:59.20
DNSSimon Huhtimo (Swe)
DNFMatti Lehikoinen (Fin)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lina Skoglund (Swe)0:02:19.81
2Åsa Ramström (Swe)0:00:09.76

