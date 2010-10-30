Mullens and Hoskings dominate Noosa Grand Prix
Honda Dream Team take charge with attack
The Honda Dream Team dominated the women’s race with teammates Peta Mullens and Melissa Hoskins breaking away from the main peloton to take first and second, while Laura Luxford (Virgin Blue) finished third.
Mullens and Hoskins joined a breakaway group of six while their team leader and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Rochelle Gilmore played a waiting game in the main peloton.
When it became clear the breakaway had a strong chance of making it all the way to the finish, the two Honda Dream Team riders were given the all clear by the team and then attacked their breakaway companions to share the spoils of success.
"This is a dream as I never thought I had this sort of form," Mullens said. "When we were away Rochelle (Gilmore) was riding down the other said of the road telling us to go and it wasn't until three laps from the finish that we knew we had it.
"Then we had an argument coming down the finishing straight saying 'you win it, no you win it'. Then Melissa eventually said 'no, you do it for Bendigo' so I won it but it was also for Honda."
In the race for sixth place back in the main field Gilmore rounded out the perfect day for the Honda team by winning the bunch sprint ahead of last year's winner Kirsty Broun.
|1
|Peta Mullens
|0:35:02
|2
|Melissa Hoskings
|3
|Laura Luxford
|0:00:36
|4
|Liz Young
|0:00:37
|5
|Nikolina Orlic
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy