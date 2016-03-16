Trending

Dupont wins Nokere Koerse

Verandas Willems rider takes close sprint

Image 1 of 18

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) wins Nokere Koerse

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) wins Nokere Koerse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 18

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) celebrates his win in Nokere Koerse

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) celebrates his win in Nokere Koerse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 18

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) winner of Nokere Koerse

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) winner of Nokere Koerse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 18

Kristoffer Halvorsen, Timothy Dupont and Dylan Groenewegen on the podium

Kristoffer Halvorsen, Timothy Dupont and Dylan Groenewegen on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 18

The 2016 Nokere Koerse

The 2016 Nokere Koerse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 18

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) wins Nokere Koerse

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) wins Nokere Koerse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 18

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) wins Nokere Koerse

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) wins Nokere Koerse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 18

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) wins Nokere Koerse

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) wins Nokere Koerse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 18

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) and Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Joker) fight for the win

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) and Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Joker) fight for the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 18

The 2016 Nokere Koerse

The 2016 Nokere Koerse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 18

The 2016 Nokere Koerse

The 2016 Nokere Koerse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 18

David Boucher (Crelan-Vastgoedservice)

David Boucher (Crelan-Vastgoedservice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 18

Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen)

Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 18

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 18

Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway

Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 18

Florian Senechal (Cofidis) in the breakaway

Florian Senechal (Cofidis) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 18

Florian Senechal (Cofidis) in the breakawayT

Florian Senechal (Cofidis) in the breakawayT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 18

The 2016 Nokere Koerse

The 2016 Nokere Koerse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) continued his dream start to the season, following up his stage win and points classification win in the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen with a sprint victory in Nokere Koerse over Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Joker).

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) came from the back of the reduced peloton on the final cobbled ascent of the Nokereberg to claim third place.

"This is simply the best," Dupont said, according to Sporza. "Last week I won the final stage of the Driedaagse Van West Flanders in Ichtegem. I have been riding well throughout the spring."

"In principle, the intent was to pull the sprint for Kruopis. But apparently he lost my wheel in the last 500 meters. I started the sprint from far out, but ultimately was able to hold it."

A strong tailwind made for quick racing in the first hour of racing, but when the peloton entered the finishing circuit, a group forged an advantage on the first of ten trips up the Nokereberg.

Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Florian Senechal (Cofidis), David Boucher (Crelan-Vastgoedservice), Kevin Ista (Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect), Kenny De Ketele (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Brian van Goethem (Roompot), and Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling) made up the move, but they were reeled back in with 40km to go.

There were a number of ill-fated attacks that followed - Loic Chetout (Cofidis) and Martin Mortensen (One Pro Cycling) put in a move with 36km to go that was brought back. Lukas Wisniowski (Etixx-Quickstep) lauched a dangerous attack with 4.6km to go, but the Veranda's Willems and Bora-Argon 18 teams reeled him back with 3km to go.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team4:34:39
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Joker
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
6Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
7Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
8Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
9Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
10Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
14Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
16Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
18Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
21Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
24Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
25Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
26Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
28Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
29Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
30Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
31Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
32Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:06
33Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
34Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:11
35Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
36Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
37Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
38Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
39Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
40Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
41Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:16
42Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:18
43Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
44Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
45Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
46Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
47Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:00:24
50Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth0:00:26
51Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
52Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:27
53Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago0:00:29
54Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
55Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
58Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
59Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
60Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
61Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
63Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Joker
64Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
66Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
68Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
69Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
71Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
74Jari Verstraeten (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
75Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
76Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
77Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:00:36
78Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
79Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:39
80Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:00:40
81Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:42
83Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:44
84Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:53
85Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago0:00:54
86Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
87Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
88Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
89Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
91Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
92Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
93Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
94Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
95Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
96Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
97Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:59
99Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
100Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
101Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
102Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
103Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
104Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
105Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
106Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
107Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
108Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:01:12
109Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
110Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:14
111Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
112David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
113Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
114Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
115Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
116Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
117Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
118Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
119Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
120Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
121Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
123Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
124Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
125Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:19
126Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
127Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
128Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
129Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
130Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
131Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:59
132Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:10
133Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:20
134Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:24
135Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:02:40
136Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:00
137Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
139Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:03:10
140Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:06:14
141Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
142Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker0:06:16
143Adriaan Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
144Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
145Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
146Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:06:19
147Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
148Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFFrederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFLorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFXabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFJosef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFRayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFLeonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFKazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAntonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFChris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFMaurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFAndré Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFRasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
DNFMads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
DNFMichael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
DNFKenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFMatthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFRobin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFAntoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFJimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect

Latest on Cyclingnews