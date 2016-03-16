Dupont wins Nokere Koerse
Verandas Willems rider takes close sprint
Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) continued his dream start to the season, following up his stage win and points classification win in the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen with a sprint victory in Nokere Koerse over Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Joker).
Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) came from the back of the reduced peloton on the final cobbled ascent of the Nokereberg to claim third place.
"This is simply the best," Dupont said, according to Sporza. "Last week I won the final stage of the Driedaagse Van West Flanders in Ichtegem. I have been riding well throughout the spring."
"In principle, the intent was to pull the sprint for Kruopis. But apparently he lost my wheel in the last 500 meters. I started the sprint from far out, but ultimately was able to hold it."
A strong tailwind made for quick racing in the first hour of racing, but when the peloton entered the finishing circuit, a group forged an advantage on the first of ten trips up the Nokereberg.
Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Florian Senechal (Cofidis), David Boucher (Crelan-Vastgoedservice), Kevin Ista (Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect), Kenny De Ketele (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Brian van Goethem (Roompot), and Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling) made up the move, but they were reeled back in with 40km to go.
There were a number of ill-fated attacks that followed - Loic Chetout (Cofidis) and Martin Mortensen (One Pro Cycling) put in a move with 36km to go that was brought back. Lukas Wisniowski (Etixx-Quickstep) lauched a dangerous attack with 4.6km to go, but the Veranda's Willems and Bora-Argon 18 teams reeled him back with 3km to go.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|4:34:39
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Joker
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|6
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|8
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|18
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|21
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|25
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|26
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|29
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|30
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|31
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|32
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:06
|33
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|34
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:11
|35
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|36
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
|37
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|38
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|39
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|40
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|41
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:16
|42
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:18
|43
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|44
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|45
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|46
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|47
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:00:24
|50
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|0:00:26
|51
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|52
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:27
|53
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:00:29
|54
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|55
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|58
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|60
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|61
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|63
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Joker
|64
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|66
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|68
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|69
|Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|71
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|74
|Jari Verstraeten (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|75
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|76
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|77
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:36
|78
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
|79
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|80
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:40
|81
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:42
|83
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:44
|84
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:53
|85
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:00:54
|86
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|87
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|89
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|90
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|92
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|93
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|94
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|95
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|96
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|97
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|98
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:59
|99
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|100
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|101
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|102
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|103
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|104
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|106
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|107
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|108
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:12
|109
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|110
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|111
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|112
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|113
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|114
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|115
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|116
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|117
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|118
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|119
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|120
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|121
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|123
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|124
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|125
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:19
|126
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|127
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|128
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|129
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|130
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|131
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:59
|132
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:10
|133
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:20
|134
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:24
|135
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|136
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:00
|137
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|139
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:10
|140
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:06:14
|141
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|142
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:06:16
|143
|Adriaan Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
|144
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|145
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|146
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:19
|147
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|148
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Matthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Robin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
