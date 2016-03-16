Image 1 of 18 Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) wins Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 18 Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) celebrates his win in Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 18 Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) winner of Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 18 Kristoffer Halvorsen, Timothy Dupont and Dylan Groenewegen on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 18 The 2016 Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 18 Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) wins Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 18 Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) wins Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 18 Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) wins Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 18 Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) and Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Joker) fight for the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 18 The 2016 Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 18 The 2016 Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 18 David Boucher (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 18 Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 18 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 18 Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 18 Florian Senechal (Cofidis) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 18 Florian Senechal (Cofidis) in the breakawayT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 18 The 2016 Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) continued his dream start to the season, following up his stage win and points classification win in the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen with a sprint victory in Nokere Koerse over Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Joker).

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) came from the back of the reduced peloton on the final cobbled ascent of the Nokereberg to claim third place.

"This is simply the best," Dupont said, according to Sporza. "Last week I won the final stage of the Driedaagse Van West Flanders in Ichtegem. I have been riding well throughout the spring."

"In principle, the intent was to pull the sprint for Kruopis. But apparently he lost my wheel in the last 500 meters. I started the sprint from far out, but ultimately was able to hold it."

A strong tailwind made for quick racing in the first hour of racing, but when the peloton entered the finishing circuit, a group forged an advantage on the first of ten trips up the Nokereberg.

Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Florian Senechal (Cofidis), David Boucher (Crelan-Vastgoedservice), Kevin Ista (Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect), Kenny De Ketele (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Brian van Goethem (Roompot), and Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling) made up the move, but they were reeled back in with 40km to go.

There were a number of ill-fated attacks that followed - Loic Chetout (Cofidis) and Martin Mortensen (One Pro Cycling) put in a move with 36km to go that was brought back. Lukas Wisniowski (Etixx-Quickstep) lauched a dangerous attack with 4.6km to go, but the Veranda's Willems and Bora-Argon 18 teams reeled him back with 3km to go.

