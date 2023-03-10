Nokere Koerse past winners
Champions from 1944 to 2022
|Year
|Winner
|2022
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2021
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB
|2020
|Not held due to pandemic
|2019
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2018
|Fabio Jakobsen (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2017
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis
|2016
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Verandas Willems Crelan
|2015
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2014
|Kenny de Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2013
|Cancelled due to snow
|2012
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) OmegaPharma - Quick Step
|2011
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2010
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis
|2009
|Graeme Browne (Aus) Rabobank
|2008
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel)
|2007
|Leon Van Bon (Ned)
|2006
|Bert Roesems (Bel)
|2005
|Steven De Jongh (Ned)
|2004
|Max Van Heeswijk (Ned)
|2003
|Matthé Pronk (Ned)
|2002
|Aurélien Clerc (Swi)
|2001
|Michel Van Haecke
|2000
|Hendrik Van Dyck
|1999
|Jeroen Blijlevens
|1998
|Scott Sunderland
|1997
|Hendrik Van Dyck
|1996
|Hendrik Van Dyck
|1995
|Jo Planckaert
|1994
|Peter De Clercq
|1993
|Michel Cornelisse
|1992
|Johan Capiot
|1991
|Koen Van Rooy
|1990
|Herman Frison
|1989
|Rik Van Slycke
|1988
|Patrick Versluys
|1987
|Etienne De Wilde
|1986
|Luc Colyn
|1985
|Didier Foubert
|1984
|Jan Bogaert
|1983
|Walter Schoonjans
|1982
|William Tackaert
|1981
|Gerrit Knetemann
|1980
|Jos Van De Poel
|1979
|Hendrik De Vos
|1978
|Gustaaf Van Roosbroeck
|1977
|Frans Van Looy
|1976
|Luc Leman
|1975
|Marc De Meyer
|1974
|Freddy Maertens
|1973
|Noël Van Tieghem
|1972
|Tony Houbrechts
|1971
|Herman Van Springel
|1970
|Andre Dierickx
|1969
|Roger Rosiers
|1968
|Frans Brands
|1967
|Walter Godefroot
|1966
|Jacques De Boever
|1965
|Arthuur De Cabooter
|1964
|Robert De Middeleir
|1963
|Frans De Mulder
|1962
|No race
|1961
|Leon Van Daele
|1960
|Gilbert De Smet
|1959
|No race
|1958
|Arthuur De Cabooter
|1957
|André Auquier
|1956
|Marcel Ryckaert
|1955
|Jozef Schils
|1954
|Jan Zagers
|1953
|Baziel Wambeke
|1952
|Wim Van Est
|1951
|Gerard Buyl
|1950
|Jules De Poortere
|1949
|Nest Sterckx
|1948
|Roger Cnockaert
|1947
|Berten Sercu
|1946
|Emanuel Thoma
|1945
|Briek Schotte
|1944
|Marcel Kint
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Drentse Acht van Westerveld cancelled due to snow'If the jury and the police think it is no longer responsible, of course, I agree' says race organiser
-
Primoz Roglic says 'It's crazy to win again' in Tirreno-AdriaticoJumbo-Visma rider takes race lead after a hard day in the wind
-
Tirreno-Adriatico eye witness: the race to survive beyond the windswept finish line of Sassotetto'It was magnifique, a lovely stage' Alaphilippe said as riders raced to wrap-up for the descent to their team buses
-
Do women need women's specific helmets?We delve into whether or not women require specific helmets and what the science suggests