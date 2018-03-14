Trending

Jakobsen wins Nokere Koerse

Quick-Step rider takes field sprint

Image 1 of 48

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2018 Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 48

Marco Mathis (Katusha Alpecin) pre-race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 48

Chris Lawless (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 48

Michael Golas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 48

Jon Dibben (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 48

Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal) on the move

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 48

James Shaw (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 48

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha - Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 48

Leonardo Basso (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 48

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) indulges after winning Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 48

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) and Remi Cavagna

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 48

Hugo Hofstette (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 48

Amaury Capiot, Fabio Jakobsen and Hugo Hofstette on the Nokere Koerse podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 48

Amaury Capiot, Fabio Jakobsen and Hugo Hofstette on the Nokere Koerse podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 48

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) and Alvaro Jose Hodeg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 48

Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 48

Scenery along the route of Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 48

Moreno Hofland (Lotto Soudal) grabs a snack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 48

A rider raises his arm for service at Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 48

Conor Dunne, Daniel Turek and Ivo Oliveira in the breakaway at Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 48

Amaury Capiot (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Fabio Jakobsen (Quick - Step Floors) and Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis) on the 2018 Nokere Koerse podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 48

Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy) spent the day in the breakaway at Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 48

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick - Step Floors) wins the 2018 Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 48

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha - Alpecin) and Francisco Ventoso (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 48

Davide Martinelli (Quick-Step Floors) in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 48

Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing) and Kamil Malecki (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 48

Leonardo Basso (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 48

BMC Racing's Miles Scotson finishes Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 48

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) and Luke Rowe (Team Sky) near the end of Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 48

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) on is way to winning the 2018 Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 48

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2018 Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 48

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) after winning the 2018 Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 48

Scenery along the route of 2018 Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 48

The peloton in action at 2018 Nokere Korse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 48

Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 48

Israeli road champion Roy Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 48

Mikael Zijlaard (Hagens Berman Axeon)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 48

Eritrean Awet Andemeskel (Israel Cycling Academy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 48

Edward Theuns (Team Sunweb)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 48

Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 48

Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen in the Nokere Korse bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 48

BMC's Fran Ventoso rides in the Nokere Koerse peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 48

Timothy Stevens (Cibel-Cebon)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 48

Patryk Stosz (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 48

Simon Sellier (Direct Energie) and Yannick Martinez (Team Delko Marseille Provence KTM)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 48

A Roompot rider mid-race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 48

Timothy Stevens (Cibel-Cebon)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 48

Riders relax before the start of 2018 Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Quick-Step Floors' Fabio Jakobsen won the 2018 Danilith Nokere Koerse Wednesday, taking the bunch sprint ahead of Amaury Capiot (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis) after 191.1km of racing through Belgium.

Cyclo-cross world champion Wout Van Aert (Veranda’s Willems Crelan) drove the field toward the line in the final kilometre's as Quick-Step and the other sprinters' teams set up their trains for the finale.

The win was the Belgian team's third in a row in their home semi-Classics, after Niki Terpstra won in Le Samyn and Remi Cavagna at Dwars door West-Vlaanderen.

Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) was the last man caught from the day's early breakaway after dropping his companions Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon), Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy), Yannick Martinez (Deklo Marseille), Rob Ruijgh (Tarteletto-Isorex), Simon Sellier (Direct Energie), Timothy Stevens (Cibel-Cebon), and Martijn Budding (Roompot).

Martinez latched onto an elite chasing group innside the final 20km, with BMC's Nathan van Hooydonck and Loïc Vliegen, Florian Senechal and Pieter Serry from Quick-Step Floors, Pascal Ackerman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin), and Wout Van Aert, but the peloton came back together in the final 10km.

There were a few attacks that followed as Dunne was swept up and spat out, with a move from Edward Theuns (Sunweb) closely marked by the peloton, ensuring a bunch sprint, which Jakobsen won with a perfectly-timed acceleration.

"Our goal from the start of the race was to win, because we had many guys in the team capable of taking the victory. The course was harder this year, but that didn't stop up from shaping and controlling the race," Jakobsen said.

"The entire team did an amazing job today, Davide and Florian kept a high speed in the end, reeling in the late attackers, and I took the last corner on the inside, knowing this would increase my chances. On the last straight, I just gave everything and when I saw there wasn't anyone near me, I began celebrating. It's one of the best days of my life so far! I can't tell you how happy I am to get my first pro win and how much confidence it gives me for the next races."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick - Step Floors4:32:56
2Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
7Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
8Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
10Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
11Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
12Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
13Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
14Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
15Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
18Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
19Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
20Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
21Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Katusha Alpecin
22Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
23Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
25Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
26Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
29Julien Stassen (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:06
30Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
31Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:18
32Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan0:00:26
33Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick - Step Floors0:00:38
34Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
35Tanner Putt (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:40
36Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Crelan0:00:45
37Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:47
38Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:00:54
39Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
40Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto - Isorex0:01:02
41Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
42Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team0:01:14
43Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Bmc Racing Team
45Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
46Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
47Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Quick - Step Floors
48Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
50Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
51Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
52Pawel Bernas (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:01:18
53Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
54Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
56Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:33
57Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Bmc Racing Team0:01:42
58Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
59Travis Mccabe (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
60Tom Bohli (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
61Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:47
62Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
63Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:04
64Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
68Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
69Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
70Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:02:06
71Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
72Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
74Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:02:54
75Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
76Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
77Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:59
78Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:02
79Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:15
80Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
81Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
82David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
83Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
84Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
85Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:03:22
86Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:24
87Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:25
88Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:57
89Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
90Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
91Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex0:04:45
92Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
93Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:00
94Alexander Cataford (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:15
95Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:05:17
96Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:19
97Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
98Alex Kirsch (Lux) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
99Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club0:05:23
100Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:05:25
102Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
103Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:06
104João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:07
105Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Katusha Alpecin
106Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems - Crelan0:06:11
107James Shaw (GBr)0:06:14
108Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:06:59
109Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
110Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:07:01
111Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
112Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
113Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
114Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
115Daniel Eaton (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
116Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:04
117Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
118Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
119Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFHamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFMikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFTanguy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFJérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFAwet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFChristopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
DNFMichael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFAdrian Kurek (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
DNFElmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFJonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJulien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
DNFPatryk Stosz (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAlexander Maes (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFMaximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFWim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFBrenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
DNFKamil Malecki (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFJérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
DNFEric Marcotte (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFMiles Scotson (Aus) Bmc Racing Team
DNFCarlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFRobby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNSAdrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team

 

