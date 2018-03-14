Jakobsen wins Nokere Koerse
Quick-Step rider takes field sprint
Quick-Step Floors' Fabio Jakobsen won the 2018 Danilith Nokere Koerse Wednesday, taking the bunch sprint ahead of Amaury Capiot (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis) after 191.1km of racing through Belgium.
Cyclo-cross world champion Wout Van Aert (Veranda’s Willems Crelan) drove the field toward the line in the final kilometre's as Quick-Step and the other sprinters' teams set up their trains for the finale.
The win was the Belgian team's third in a row in their home semi-Classics, after Niki Terpstra won in Le Samyn and Remi Cavagna at Dwars door West-Vlaanderen.
Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) was the last man caught from the day's early breakaway after dropping his companions Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon), Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy), Yannick Martinez (Deklo Marseille), Rob Ruijgh (Tarteletto-Isorex), Simon Sellier (Direct Energie), Timothy Stevens (Cibel-Cebon), and Martijn Budding (Roompot).
Martinez latched onto an elite chasing group innside the final 20km, with BMC's Nathan van Hooydonck and Loïc Vliegen, Florian Senechal and Pieter Serry from Quick-Step Floors, Pascal Ackerman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin), and Wout Van Aert, but the peloton came back together in the final 10km.
There were a few attacks that followed as Dunne was swept up and spat out, with a move from Edward Theuns (Sunweb) closely marked by the peloton, ensuring a bunch sprint, which Jakobsen won with a perfectly-timed acceleration.
"Our goal from the start of the race was to win, because we had many guys in the team capable of taking the victory. The course was harder this year, but that didn't stop up from shaping and controlling the race," Jakobsen said.
"The entire team did an amazing job today, Davide and Florian kept a high speed in the end, reeling in the late attackers, and I took the last corner on the inside, knowing this would increase my chances. On the last straight, I just gave everything and when I saw there wasn't anyone near me, I began celebrating. It's one of the best days of my life so far! I can't tell you how happy I am to get my first pro win and how much confidence it gives me for the next races."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick - Step Floors
|4:32:56
|2
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|7
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|9
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|10
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|13
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|14
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|15
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|18
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|19
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|21
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Katusha Alpecin
|22
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|23
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|25
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|26
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|29
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:06
|30
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|31
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:18
|32
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:00:26
|33
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:38
|34
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
|35
|Tanner Putt (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|36
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:00:45
|37
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:47
|38
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:54
|39
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|40
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:01:02
|41
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|42
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|0:01:14
|43
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Bmc Racing Team
|45
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|46
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|47
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Quick - Step Floors
|48
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|50
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
|51
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|52
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:18
|53
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|54
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|56
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:33
|57
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Bmc Racing Team
|0:01:42
|58
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|59
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|60
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|61
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:47
|62
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|63
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:04
|64
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|68
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|69
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|70
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:06
|71
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|72
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|74
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:02:54
|75
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|76
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|77
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:59
|78
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:02
|79
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:15
|80
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|81
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|82
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|83
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|84
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|85
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:22
|86
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:24
|87
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:25
|88
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:57
|89
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|90
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|91
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:04:45
|92
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|93
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:05:00
|94
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|95
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:05:17
|96
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:19
|97
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|98
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|99
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:05:23
|100
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:05:25
|102
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|103
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:06
|104
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:07
|105
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Katusha Alpecin
|106
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:06:11
|107
|James Shaw (GBr)
|0:06:14
|108
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:06:59
|109
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|110
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:07:01
|111
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|112
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|113
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|114
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|115
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|116
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:04
|117
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|118
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|119
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|DNF
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|DNF
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|DNF
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|DNF
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Alexander Maes (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|DNF
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha Alpecin
|DNF
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|DNF
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
|DNF
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Bmc Racing Team
|DNF
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNS
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
