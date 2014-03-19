Image 1 of 22 Kenny Dehaes narrowly won the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 22 Dennis Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 22 A Flemish lion flies out the window (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 22 Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 22 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leading the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 22 Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 22 Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 22 The podium: Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise), (Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 22 Kenny Dehaes just nudges out Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise) for the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 22 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) arms aloft (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 22 Kenny Dehaes(Lotto Belisol) pops the champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 22 The podium with Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) centre (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 22 Kenny Deheas (Lotto Belisol) continued his winning ways (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) collecting his prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 22 Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 22 Jan Barta (NetApp Endura) in his Czech national jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 22 Thomas Sprengers (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 22 Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lotto Belisol's Kenny Dehaes scored his second victory of the week, winning a close sprint over Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) in the Nokere Koerse. FDJ sprinter Nacer Bouhanni was third. Dehaes also won the Ronde van Drenthe on Sunday.

The race was animated by a breakaway of 17 riders that emerged after 45km of racing. Among the group were three from Omega Pharma - Quickstep - Iljo Keisse, Gert Steegmans and Julian Alaphilippe, two from Lotto - Belisol - Tosh Van Der Sande and Dennis Vanendert, Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky), Martijn Keizer (Belkin), Daniel Oss (BMC), Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen), Jerome Baugnies (Wanty Groupe-Gobert), Omar Fraile Matarranza and Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural), Jean - Marc Bideau (Bretagne - Séché Environnement), Jan Barta and Michael Schwarzmann (NetApp-Endura), and Niels Van Dijk (Verandas WIllems).

The leading group built up a maximum lead of three minutes, but fell apart at the start of the last lap.

Steegmans was the last survivor of the breakaway, trying desperately to hold off the sprinting peloton, but he fell just shy of victory, finishing a disappointed fourth behind the podium trio.

The mountains classification was won by Alaphilippe.

