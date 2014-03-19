Dehaes wins Nokere Koerse
Van Asbroeck, Bouhanni round out podium
Lotto Belisol's Kenny Dehaes scored his second victory of the week, winning a close sprint over Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) in the Nokere Koerse. FDJ sprinter Nacer Bouhanni was third. Dehaes also won the Ronde van Drenthe on Sunday.
The race was animated by a breakaway of 17 riders that emerged after 45km of racing. Among the group were three from Omega Pharma - Quickstep - Iljo Keisse, Gert Steegmans and Julian Alaphilippe, two from Lotto - Belisol - Tosh Van Der Sande and Dennis Vanendert, Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky), Martijn Keizer (Belkin), Daniel Oss (BMC), Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen), Jerome Baugnies (Wanty Groupe-Gobert), Omar Fraile Matarranza and Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural), Jean - Marc Bideau (Bretagne - Séché Environnement), Jan Barta and Michael Schwarzmann (NetApp-Endura), and Niels Van Dijk (Verandas WIllems).
The leading group built up a maximum lead of three minutes, but fell apart at the start of the last lap.
Steegmans was the last survivor of the breakaway, trying desperately to hold off the sprinting peloton, but he fell just shy of victory, finishing a disappointed fourth behind the podium trio.
The mountains classification was won by Alaphilippe.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4:21:39
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|7
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty Groupe-Gobert
|10
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|12
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M
|13
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|14
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty Groupe-Gobert
|16
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|17
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|20
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|21
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|22
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|23
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|25
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|26
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty Groupe-Gobert
|27
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|28
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|29
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|30
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|31
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|32
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|33
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|35
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|36
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|37
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|38
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|39
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|40
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|41
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|42
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|43
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|44
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|45
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|46
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|48
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|49
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty Groupe-Gobert
|50
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|51
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|52
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|53
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|54
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|55
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|56
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|57
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|58
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|59
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|60
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|62
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|63
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|64
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|65
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|66
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|67
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|68
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|69
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|71
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|72
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|73
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|74
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|75
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|76
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|77
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|78
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|79
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|80
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|83
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|84
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|86
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|87
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|88
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|90
|Marc Demaar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|91
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|92
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|95
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|96
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|97
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|99
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|100
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|101
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|102
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|103
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|104
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|105
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|106
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|107
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|108
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|109
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|110
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|111
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|112
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|113
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|114
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|116
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|117
|Jim Sogenzo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|118
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|119
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|120
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|121
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|124
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|125
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|126
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|127
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|129
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|130
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|131
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|132
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|133
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|134
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty Groupe-Gobert
|135
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|137
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|138
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|139
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|140
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|141
|Niels Van Dijk (Bel) Verandas Willems
|142
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|143
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:31
|144
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|145
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe-Gobert
|146
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty Groupe-Gobert
|147
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:05:00
|148
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
