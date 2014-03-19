Trending

Dehaes wins Nokere Koerse

Van Asbroeck, Bouhanni round out podium

Image 1 of 22

Kenny Dehaes narrowly won the sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 22

Dennis Vanendert (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 22

A Flemish lion flies out the window

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 22

Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the mountains classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 22

Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 22

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 22

Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leading the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 22

Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 22

Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 22

The podium: Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise), (Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 22

Kenny Dehaes just nudges out Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise) for the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 22

Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 22

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) arms aloft

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 22

Kenny Dehaes(Lotto Belisol) pops the champagne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 22

The podium with Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) centre

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 22

Kenny Deheas (Lotto Belisol) continued his winning ways

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 22

Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) collecting his prize

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 22

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 22

Jan Barta (NetApp Endura) in his Czech national jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 22

Thomas Sprengers (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 22

Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the cobbles

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 22

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lotto Belisol's Kenny Dehaes scored his second victory of the week, winning a close sprint over Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) in the Nokere Koerse. FDJ sprinter Nacer Bouhanni was third. Dehaes also won the Ronde van Drenthe on Sunday.

The race was animated by a breakaway of 17 riders that emerged after 45km of racing. Among the group were three from Omega Pharma - Quickstep - Iljo Keisse, Gert Steegmans and Julian Alaphilippe, two from Lotto - Belisol - Tosh Van Der Sande and Dennis Vanendert, Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky), Martijn Keizer (Belkin), Daniel Oss (BMC), Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen), Jerome Baugnies (Wanty Groupe-Gobert), Omar Fraile Matarranza and Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural), Jean - Marc Bideau (Bretagne - Séché Environnement), Jan Barta and Michael Schwarzmann (NetApp-Endura), and Niels Van Dijk (Verandas WIllems).

The leading group built up a maximum lead of three minutes, but fell apart at the start of the last lap.

Steegmans was the last survivor of the breakaway, trying desperately to hold off the sprinting peloton, but he fell just shy of victory, finishing a disappointed fourth behind the podium trio.

The mountains classification was won by Alaphilippe.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:21:39
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
7Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty Groupe-Gobert
10Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
12Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M
13Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
14Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty Groupe-Gobert
16Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
17Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
19Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
20Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
21Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
22Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
23Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
24Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
25Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
26Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty Groupe-Gobert
27Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
28Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
29Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
30Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
31Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
32Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
33Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
34Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
35Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
36Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
37Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
38Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
39Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
40Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
41Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
42Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
43Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
45Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
46Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
47Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
48Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
49Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty Groupe-Gobert
50Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
51Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
52Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
53Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
54Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
55Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
56Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
57Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
58Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
59Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
60Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
62Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
63Niels De Rooze (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
64Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
65Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
66Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
67Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
68Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
69Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
70Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
71Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
72Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
73Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
74Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
75Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
76Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
77Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
78Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
79Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
80Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Dirk Finders (Ger) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
83Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
84Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
86Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
88Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
89Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
90Marc Demaar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
91Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
92Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
93Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
95Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
96Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
97Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
98Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
99Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
100Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
101Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
102Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
103Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
104Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
105Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
106Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
107Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
108Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
109Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
110Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
111Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
112Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
113Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
114Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
115Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
116Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
117Jim Sogenzo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
118Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
119Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
120Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
121Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
122Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
124Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
125Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
126Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
127Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
128Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
129Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
130Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
131Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
132Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
133Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
134Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty Groupe-Gobert
135Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
136Dries De Bondt (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team0:01:29
137Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
138Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
139Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
140Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
141Niels Van Dijk (Bel) Verandas Willems
142Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
143Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M0:03:31
144Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
145Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe-Gobert
146Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty Groupe-Gobert
147Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:05:00
148Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

