Image 1 of 10 Alex McGregor of Cycling Otago on his way to third place in the U23 category (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 10 Greg Henderson from Team Sky on his way to third place (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 10 Michael Vink of Canterbury will take second place in the U23 category (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 10 Jason Christie put in a fine performance to win the U23 Time Trial Champs (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 10 Chad Adair of Canterbury gives his all in the U23 Time Trial Champs (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 10 The men’s podium, Jesse Sergent, Westley Gough and Greg Henderson (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 10 Westley Gough of the Subway Pro Cycling Team wins the Elite Men’s Time Trial Champs in a time of 48’50” (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 10 Mike Northey of Pure Black Racing receives plenty of encouragement from the team car (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 10 Jesse Sergent riding for team Radioshack will have to settle for second place (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 10 The Under 23 Podium, Michael Vink, Jason Christie and Alex McGregor (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Wes Gough kicked off the New Zealand Road Cycling Championships in Christchurch by taking the Elite men’s time trial title, betting on his second place last year.

Jason Christie (Mid-South Canterbury) won the men’s Under 23 title in a time of 49:41.56. Michael Vink (Canterbury) was second at 9 seconds, with Alex McGregor (Otago) third at a more distant 1:43.

Gough, a member of New Zealand's team pursuit squad, took advantage of favourable winds to scorch home in the 40km time trial in 48:50.48. This broke the record set by Gordon McCauley in winning on the same course in 50:10 last year.

Gough (Waipukurau) scored a telling result to beat fellow pursuit teammate Jesse Sergent (Feilding) and Melbourne-based Greg Henderson by 28 seconds and 1 min 07sec respectively.

"It was a really quick time and some fast conditions today. I was actually quite surprised myself with the time when I crossed the line," Gough said. "It's great to win after coming second last year.”

"The goal was definitely to win although there some strong riders today. At this time of year riders are at varying levels of fitness and you just never know. I was one of the early riders and it was a bit of a waiting game until the others came through. It was pleasing for me and a pleasing start to the year for my Subway team.”

"I haven't thought about the time trial going forward. My first priority will still be the team pursuit on the track for the London Olympics. But I would like to continue with some good TT results during the year."



Elite Men Results 1 Westley Gough 0:48:50 2 Jesse Sergent 0:00:28 3 Gregory Henderson 0:01:07 4 Jeremy Vennell 0:01:15 5 Peter Latham 0:01:24 6 Paul Odlin 0:01:48 7 Marc Ryan 0:02:27 8 Shem Rodger 0:03:08 9 Chris Nicholson 0:03:14 10 Samuel Horgan 0:03:23 11 Nicholas Lovegrove 0:03:43 12 Roman Van Uden 0:03:54 13 Andy Hagan 0:04:11 14 Michael Northey 0:04:15 15 Robin Reid 0:04:21 16 Justin Kerr 17 Clinton Avery 0:04:39 18 Brock Roberts 0:06:06 19 Simon Croom 0:06:21 20 Mike Henton 0:06:26 21 Jonathan Gee 0:06:36 22 Matt Sillars 0:06:49 23 David Ayre 0:07:37 24 James Gibson 0:07:48