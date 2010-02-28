Dual Slalom racing took place in the early afternoon on Mt. Albert to warm up the crowd for the four cross racing still to come.

Open men's winner Wyn Masters was dominant throughout the knock-out style, two-up racing format, producing a powerful display of bike handling to take the title. Matt Walker was a very close second on the parallel slalom course, with Auckland's Mike Davis producing his best display of the summer to claim third.

In the women's slalom, current national downhill champ Harriet Harper got the better of Sarah Walker by a mere 0.6 seconds on time differential to win the title.

Full Results

Open women finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harriet Harper 2 Sarah Walker

Men 1/8 Finals Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matt Walker

Men 1/8 Finals Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bryn Dickerson 2 Ben Stephens

Men 1/8 Finals Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Heads 2 Josh Millen

Men 1/8 Finals Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Richard Leacock 2 Nick Boland

Men 1/8 Finals Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wyn Masters

Men 1/8 Finals Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cameron Cole 2 Reuben Miller

Men 1/8 Finals Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mike Davis 2 Luke Brindle

Men 1/8 Finals Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hayden McGregor 2 Kevin Fife

Men 1/4 Finals Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matt Walker 2 Bryn Dickerson

Men 1/4 Finals Heat2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Richard Leacock 2 Daniel Heads

Men 1/4 Finals Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wyn Masters 2 Cameron Cole

Men 1/4 Finals Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mike Davis 2 Hayden McGregor

Men Semi-finals Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matt Walker 2 Richard Leacock

Men Semi-finals Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wyn Masters 2 Mike Davis

Men finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wyn Masters 2 Matt Walker 3 Mike Davis 4 Richard Leacock

Junior Men 1/8 Finals Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Franks 2 Daniel Horgan

Junior Men 1/8 Finals Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tim Adams 2 Brandon Ransfield

Junior Men 1/8 Finals Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sam Baker 2 Harry Ness

Junior Men 1/8 Finals Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rupert Chapman 2 Harry Chapman

Junior Men 1/8 Finals Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jed Rooney 2 Nick Bygate

Junior Men 1/8 Finals Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kieran Thompson 2 Zac Backer

Junior Men 1/8 Finals Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 George Brannigan 2 Michael Franks

Junior Men 1/8 Finals Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dan McCombia 2 Lachlan Cruickshank

Junior Men 1/4 Finals Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Franks 2 Tim Adams

Junior Men 1/4 Finals Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rupert Chapman 2 Sam Baker

Junior Men 1/4 Finals Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Keiran Thompson 2 Jed Rooney

Junior Men 1/4 Finals Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 George Brannigan 2 Dan McCombie

Junior Men Semi-finals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Franks 2 Rupert Chapman

Junior Men Semi-finals, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 George Brannigan 2 Kieran Thompson

Junior men finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Franks 2 George Brannigan 3 Rupert Chapman 4 Kieran Thompson

Master Men Semi-final, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Boyd Grinsford 2 Michael Williamson

Master Men Semi-Final, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mark Simmons 2 Jeff Carter