Masters cruises to dual slalom title
Harper beats Walker in women's race
Dual Slalom racing took place in the early afternoon on Mt. Albert to warm up the crowd for the four cross racing still to come.
Open men's winner Wyn Masters was dominant throughout the knock-out style, two-up racing format, producing a powerful display of bike handling to take the title. Matt Walker was a very close second on the parallel slalom course, with Auckland's Mike Davis producing his best display of the summer to claim third.
In the women's slalom, current national downhill champ Harriet Harper got the better of Sarah Walker by a mere 0.6 seconds on time differential to win the title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harriet Harper
|2
|Sarah Walker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matt Walker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bryn Dickerson
|2
|Ben Stephens
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Heads
|2
|Josh Millen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Richard Leacock
|2
|Nick Boland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wyn Masters
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cameron Cole
|2
|Reuben Miller
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mike Davis
|2
|Luke Brindle
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hayden McGregor
|2
|Kevin Fife
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matt Walker
|2
|Bryn Dickerson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Richard Leacock
|2
|Daniel Heads
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wyn Masters
|2
|Cameron Cole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mike Davis
|2
|Hayden McGregor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matt Walker
|2
|Richard Leacock
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wyn Masters
|2
|Mike Davis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wyn Masters
|2
|Matt Walker
|3
|Mike Davis
|4
|Richard Leacock
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Franks
|2
|Daniel Horgan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tim Adams
|2
|Brandon Ransfield
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sam Baker
|2
|Harry Ness
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rupert Chapman
|2
|Harry Chapman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jed Rooney
|2
|Nick Bygate
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kieran Thompson
|2
|Zac Backer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|George Brannigan
|2
|Michael Franks
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dan McCombia
|2
|Lachlan Cruickshank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Franks
|2
|Tim Adams
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rupert Chapman
|2
|Sam Baker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Keiran Thompson
|2
|Jed Rooney
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|George Brannigan
|2
|Dan McCombie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Franks
|2
|Rupert Chapman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|George Brannigan
|2
|Kieran Thompson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Franks
|2
|George Brannigan
|3
|Rupert Chapman
|4
|Kieran Thompson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Boyd Grinsford
|2
|Michael Williamson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mark Simmons
|2
|Jeff Carter
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Boyd Grinsford
|2
|Mark Simmons
|3
|Michael Williamson
|4
|Jeff Carter
