Masters cruises to dual slalom title

Harper beats Walker in women's race

Dual Slalom racing took place in the early afternoon on Mt. Albert to warm up the crowd for the four cross racing still to come.

Open men's winner Wyn Masters was dominant throughout the knock-out style, two-up racing format, producing a powerful display of bike handling to take the title. Matt Walker was a very close second on the parallel slalom course, with Auckland's Mike Davis producing his best display of the summer to claim third.

In the women's slalom, current national downhill champ Harriet Harper got the better of Sarah Walker by a mere 0.6 seconds on time differential to win the title.

Open women finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harriet Harper
2Sarah Walker

Men 1/8 Finals Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matt Walker

Men 1/8 Finals Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bryn Dickerson
2Ben Stephens

Men 1/8 Finals Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Heads
2Josh Millen

Men 1/8 Finals Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Richard Leacock
2Nick Boland

Men 1/8 Finals Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wyn Masters

Men 1/8 Finals Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cameron Cole
2Reuben Miller

Men 1/8 Finals Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mike Davis
2Luke Brindle

Men 1/8 Finals Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hayden McGregor
2Kevin Fife

Men 1/4 Finals Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matt Walker
2Bryn Dickerson

Men 1/4 Finals Heat2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Richard Leacock
2Daniel Heads

Men 1/4 Finals Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wyn Masters
2Cameron Cole

Men 1/4 Finals Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mike Davis
2Hayden McGregor

Men Semi-finals Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matt Walker
2Richard Leacock

Men Semi-finals Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wyn Masters
2Mike Davis

Men finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wyn Masters
2Matt Walker
3Mike Davis
4Richard Leacock

Junior Men 1/8 Finals Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Franks
2Daniel Horgan

Junior Men 1/8 Finals Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tim Adams
2Brandon Ransfield

Junior Men 1/8 Finals Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Baker
2Harry Ness

Junior Men 1/8 Finals Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rupert Chapman
2Harry Chapman

Junior Men 1/8 Finals Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jed Rooney
2Nick Bygate

Junior Men 1/8 Finals Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kieran Thompson
2Zac Backer

Junior Men 1/8 Finals Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1George Brannigan
2Michael Franks

Junior Men 1/8 Finals Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dan McCombia
2Lachlan Cruickshank

Junior Men 1/4 Finals Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Franks
2Tim Adams

Junior Men 1/4 Finals Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rupert Chapman
2Sam Baker

Junior Men 1/4 Finals Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Keiran Thompson
2Jed Rooney

Junior Men 1/4 Finals Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1George Brannigan
2Dan McCombie

Junior Men Semi-finals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Franks
2Rupert Chapman

Junior Men Semi-finals, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1George Brannigan
2Kieran Thompson

Junior men finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Franks
2George Brannigan
3Rupert Chapman
4Kieran Thompson

Master Men Semi-final, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Boyd Grinsford
2Michael Williamson

Master Men Semi-Final, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mark Simmons
2Jeff Carter

Master Men Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Boyd Grinsford
2Mark Simmons
3Michael Williamson
4Jeff Carter

