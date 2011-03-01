Trending

Boe wins senior dual slalom in treacherous conditions

Franks best among the juniors

The popular dual slalom event took place at the summit of Signal Hill, under threatening skies and on an expert bike handling course. Elimination heats in the juniors' and senior men's categories were hotly contested with two very experienced riders claiming Championship honours. Reon Boe dominated the senior category, triumphing over Dave du Plessis, while Daniel Franks called on his vast BMX racing experience to better visiting Tahitian Bryan Beaufils in the junior men's final.

Enough rain fell during the final heats to make a largely grass-based dual slalom course treacherous and unpredictable, and both Boe and Franks displayed reactive bike handling prowess worthy of their wins.

Full Results

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Reon Boe
2Dave du Plessis
3Adrian Loo
4Braid MacRae

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dan Franks
2Bryan Baufils
3Dan McCombie
4Tim Adams

