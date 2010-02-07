Racing in Saturday's downhill round for of the New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup was held in hot and muggy conditions in Rotorua's Whakarerwarewa Forest.

The course was in perfect condition for the Friday practice day for downhill competitors, and by the time racing started at 1:00 pm on Saturday, the course presented ideal traction conditions to compliment the physically demanding descent.

Levin's Nathan Rankin again set the benchmark in the morning seeding run for the elite men's field, as he did in the previous New Zealand Cup round in Nelson. As fastest and last man down the hill, Rankin had the ideal opportunity to follow through; however, his old team mate, Wanganui's Glenn Haden had other ideas.

Haden has been absent from national-level competiton for over 12 months after injury derailed his 2009 season. His come-back performance at this fourth round showed he has lost none of the fire and determination that he has shown through a long career at the top of the sport in New Zealand and internationally. Haden took the win by a narrow margin over Tauranga's Hayden Lee and Rotorua's Des Curry. All three riders finished on the same second and less than half a second apart.

The women's elite downhill race provided another display of World Cup Champion Sabrina Jonnier's superb power and control. Frenchwoman Jonnier won ahead of New Zealand National Champion Harriet Harper by over 12 seconds. It was a disappointing race for local Gabby Molloy. An over the bars crash during race run ended what had been a promising build-up to posting a quick time.

Several other riders turned heads over the weekend with times that would have placed them in the top 10 of the elite field, no mean feat on this race course. Jay Barrett and Louis Hamilton were first and second in the Under 17 men's category, and were also seventh and eighth overall.

Richard Leacock won the senior men's race, and continued a strong run of form with a sixth fastest overall time from the 156 competitors.

The next round of the New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup will happen this weekend the downhill taking place at Summer Hills MTB Park in Tauranga on Friday and Saturday February 12 and 13 the cross country happening at the Pukete MTB Park in Hamilton on Sunday, February 14.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glenn Haden 0:03:21.56 2 Hayden Lee 0:00:00.13 3 Des Curry 0:00:00.29 4 Nathan Rankin 0:00:00.52 5 Wyn Masters 0:00:01.37 6 Sean McCarroll 0:00:07.32 7 Matt Scoles 0:00:07.35 8 Hayden McGregor 0:00:08.29 9 Matt Walker 0:00:08.48 10 Thomas Jeandin 0:00:09.05 11 Tim Eaton 0:00:09.56 12 George Brannigan 0:00:11.08 13 Martin Frei 0:00:11.22 14 Mike Davis 0:00:11.76 15 Harry Armstrong 0:00:12.33 16 Edo Franco 0:00:15.44 17 Robert Venables 0:00:19.48 18 Ken Faubert 0:00:23.50 DNS James Dodds DNS Brook Macdonald

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Jonnier 0:03:40.95 2 Harriet Harper 0:00:12.22 3 Gabrielle Molloy 0:00:23.87

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Baker 0:03:31.02 2 Jimmy Wilson 0:00:03.48 3 Brandon Ransfield 0:00:07.97 4 Jonathon Andrew 0:00:09.11 5 Corey Penney 0:00:12.67 6 Kirk Fisher 0:00:13.71 7 Ryan Lewis 0:00:18.70 8 Matt Silcock 0:00:19.28 9 Brandon Lumsden 0:00:20.56 10 Riley Jones 0:00:23.42 11 Mitch Townsend 0:00:24.12 12 Tyler Kirk 0:00:25.03 13 Kyle Weedon 0:00:27.46 14 Rhys Dunn 0:00:28.76 15 Oscar Tatom 0:00:32.27 16 Jourdan Lethbridge 0:00:39.83 17 Jason Lang 0:00:40.36 18 Ryan Knell 0:00:40.93 19 Jason Todd 0:00:52.93 20 Dayne Scott 21 Corey Patel 0:00:53.17 22 Tyler Caplan 0:00:58.46 23 Zac Chandler 0:00:59.98 24 Jack Sharland 0:01:09.55 25 Kurt McDonald 0:02:29.51 26 Lucas Jackson 0:02:45.81 27 Jonathan Campbell 0:05:15.16 DNS Luke Wheeler DNS Nathan Sheppard DNS Nick Bygate

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Barrett 0:03:27.34 2 Louis Hamilton 0:00:01.24 3 Kurt Summerfield 0:00:11.25 4 Jacques Vosloo 0:00:15.95 5 Harrison Redshaw 0:00:16.32 6 Lawrence Cawte 0:00:17.24 7 Zach Baker 0:00:17.67 8 Daniel Matthews 0:00:18.87 9 Tom Rose 0:00:24.92 10 Campbell Mercer 0:00:32.40 11 Russell Grant-How 0:00:33.56 12 Giulio Laura 0:00:35.79 13 Mark Werpachowski 0:00:36.91 14 Joel Turnbridge 0:00:38.15 15 Jackson Hine 0:00:38.94 16 Andy Wilson 0:00:43.61 17 Daniel Lawton 0:00:46.42 18 Mitch Thomas 0:00:47.96 19 Jamie Rosier 0:00:51.60 20 Callum Sprosen 0:00:58.37 21 Morgan Taylor 0:01:00.47 22 Jack Dodd 0:01:12.51 23 James Paling 0:01:29.55 24 Tom Macdonald 0:01:41.99 DNS Aled Dunn DNS Ryan Hunt DNS Chris Clift DNS Jake Robinson

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Leacock 0:03:26.54 2 Daniel Heads 0:00:02.43 3 Jamie Lyall 0:00:05.34 4 David Balderstone 0:00:06.28 5 Daniel Meilink 0:00:06.31 6 Ben Tyas 0:00:07.15 7 Ollie Knight 0:00:07.31 8 Bryn Dickerson 0:00:07.39 9 Sam Shucksmith 0:00:08.97 10 Mathew Mcgovern 0:00:11.37 11 Joe Flanagan 0:00:12.32 12 Rob Farmer 0:00:14.25 13 Evan Thomas 0:00:14.73 14 Nick Mead 0:00:14.91 15 Tom Winwood 0:00:15.45 16 Dominic Stulen 0:00:15.55 17 Tyler Perrin 0:00:19.65 18 Asher Ellery 0:00:19.84 19 Scott Taylor 0:00:20.05 20 Jarrod Bang 0:00:26.63 21 Josh Hutchinson 0:00:26.89 22 Ilya Zharenikov 0:00:29.43 23 Callum Wilson 0:00:31.35 24 James Charlesworth 0:00:35.39 25 Kevin Warner 0:00:37.56 26 Simon Dibben 0:00:38.56 27 Joseph Henry 0:00:44.22 28 Dave Anderson 0:00:50.96 29 Jono Tonkin 0:00:53.60 30 Tim Warner 0:00:56.73 31 Ryan Williamson 0:01:01.94 32 Nick Hotchin 0:01:04.74 33 Beau Lowrie 0:01:26.75 34 Matt Ineson 0:05:53.29 DNS Ricky Clift DNS Callum Hunter DNS Tom Mathews

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil White 0:03:36.97 2 Cameron Bisset 0:00:12.69 3 Andrew Martin 0:00:23.86 4 Eugene Kara 0:00:34.02 5 Kevin English 0:00:39.26 6 Vaughan Love 0:00:48.69 7 Leon Duggan 0:00:52.59 8 Tony Kiernan 0:00:55.01 9 Mike Green 0:00:56.19 10 Stefan Bek 0:00:58.95 11 Shaun Hodges 0:01:02.52 12 Boyd Grinstead 0:02:08.28 13 Rich Seaton 0:02:15.96 DNS Glenn Richards

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dave Hamilton 0:03:54.98 2 Graeme Hunt 0:00:38.30 3 Rick Henderson 0:01:16.40

Hardtail men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Hyland 0:04:21.04 2 Luke Brindle 0:00:20.84 3 Lachlan Glass 0:01:14.33 DNS Joseph Styles

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlotte Clouston 0:04:17.01 2 Sophie Tyas 0:00:07.79 3 Sarah Atkin 0:00:07.98 4 Sophiemarie Bethell 0:00:15.17 5 Kaytee Campbell 0:00:33.69 6 Megan Maretta 0:02:22.18 DNS Madeline Taylor

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Hamilton 0:03:56.06 2 Cam Barrett 0:00:14.03 3 Ben Watkins 0:00:24.20 4 Gregory Tew 0:00:26.24 5 Josh Airey 0:00:36.75 6 Matt Lawton 0:00:53.81 7 Nick Goodson 0:01:10.51 8 Mathew Goodson 0:02:38.18