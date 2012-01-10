Image 1 of 12 NZ MTB Downhill Cup - Queenstown U19 women's podium (Image credit: James Clark) Image 2 of 12 NZ MTB Downhill Cup - Queenstown U19 men's podium (Image credit: James Clark) Image 3 of 12 NZ MTB Downhill Cup - Queenstown U17 Men's podium (Image credit: James Clark) Image 4 of 12 NZ MTB Downhill Cup - Queenstown U15 men's podium (Image credit: James Clark) Image 5 of 12 Tyler Perrin ripping dust (Image credit: James Clark) Image 6 of 12 NZ MTB Downhill Cup - Queenstown Senior Men's podium (Image credit: James Clark) Image 7 of 12 NZ MTB Downhill Cup - Queenstown Open Women's podium (Image credit: James Clark) Image 8 of 12 Juniors seek respite in the shade (Image credit: James Clark) Image 9 of 12 NZ MTB Downhill Cup - Queenstown Elite women's podium (Image credit: James Clark) Image 10 of 12 NZ MTB Downhill Cup - Queenstown Elite men's podium (Image credit: James Clark) Image 11 of 12 NZ MTB Downhill Cup - Queenstown Men's 40 podium (Image credit: James Clark) Image 12 of 12 NZ MTB Men's 30-39 podium (Image credit: James Clark)

The 2012 NZ MTB Cup presented by Nature Valley got off to a scorching start in the blistering heat of Queenstown. The new Remarkables downhill venue overlooking Queenstown airport, Frankton and Lake Wakatipu delivered dry, dusty, and hot racing conditions for the multi-national field of 151 starters.

Competiton was fierce across all categories, with the new downhill race course cutting up during the two days of practice and competition to become worthy of this level of contest - huge braking bumps and multiple choice lines, including long off-camber sections provided plenty of challenge.

In the elite races, the women's field was always playing catch-up to Wellington's Sarah Atkin, who had the measure of her competitors in both seeding and race. Atkin won by a massive 15-second margin over recent UK immigrant Harriet Latchem, with Nelson's Veronique Sandler in thrid. Both Atkin and Sandler have progressed through to the elite field this year after stellar 2011 seasons in the junior ranks, and having represented New Zealand last year at the world championships.

The men's elite race had a number of international racers taking on a very strong New Zealand field. George Brannigan was the last starter, having seeded fastest in the morning's shake down. The Devinci Global professional waited for his race start, in the knowledge that he would have to put down the same speed on the Remarks course to claim the win, having seen his competiton one by one post times that could easily take the podium top step - any mistake would be punished on the clock.

Christchurch's Joseph Nation had set the time to beat early in the race order, with a brace of solid competition only just behind him. Brannigan held his nerve however, and went slightly faster than his seeding run to take the win by a comfortable 2.5 seconds. Of note today in the elite men's results list was French visitor Jerome Clementz who is a downhill super enduro maestro, winning every major super D event around the world in recent years. Clementz switched to the downhill bike for this weekend and showed that he is also multi-talented, with a fourth place finish.

The junior races were also exciting to watch, with riders moving between categories with the new year. Second year U19 racer Reece Potter won the tough U19 class, but by the slimmest of margins over Leo Sandler who had his first start as an U19 rider. In the U17s, Josh McCombie cleaned the field out with a solid display of consistency.

The biggest fields racing were in the wenior men and masters 30-39 categories - both highly competitive at the top end and right on through the middle order. Fastest seeds in both cats followed through to take the win, with Nelson's Jake Boylett and Derek Winwood claiming top step of the podium. Fastest seed in the Masters 40+ Darryn Henderson also took the win.

The open women's category had good numbers racing, with a good contingent of local Queenstown riders taking to the Remarks hill. But none could match Auckland's Adrienne Hooper, who with the day's win completes a rapid transition from a national level cross country racing career to the vastly different downhill discipline.

Other category winners were Sopie Tyas in the junior women, and Oliver Jarman in the U15 men.

The NZ MTB Cup will continue this coming weekend in Dunedin, with the second round of the downhill series on Friday/Saturday the 13th and 14th, and the first round of the cross country series on Sunday the 15th. Both races are taking place at Logan High School at the base of Signal Hill.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Brannigan 0:02:26.25 2 Joseph Nation 0:00:02.57 3 Matthew Scoles 0:00:02.68 4 Jerome Clementz 0:00:03.55 5 Wyn Masters 0:00:04.13 6 Richard Leacock 0:00:04.44 7 Kieran Bennett 0:00:05.22 8 Sam Perry 0:00:06.92 9 Bryn Dickerson 0:00:07.19 10 Dan Sims 0:00:07.25 11 Emyr Davies 0:00:07.49 12 Jed Rooney 0:00:08.08 13 Rupert Chapman 0:00:09.03 14 Thomas Jeandin 0:00:09.97 15 Troy Murdoch 0:00:11.36 16 Reuben Olorenshaw 0:00:11.50 17 Nicolas Walser 0:00:11.59 18 Thomas Mathews 0:00:12.28 19 Jarrah Davies 0:00:13.32 20 Reon Boe 0:00:16.20 21 Octavio Teixeira 0:00:20.09 22 Chris Patton 0:00:23.62 23 Dario Takada 0:00:25.56 24 Matthew Walker 0:00:29.38 25 Brook MacDonald 0:02:31.28 DNF Tom Winwood DNS Sam Stevens DNS Sam Baker

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Atkin 0:02:51.08 2 Harriet Latchem 0:00:13.53 3 Vironique Sandler 0:00:22.55

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reece Potter 0:02:32.29 2 Leo Sandler 0:00:00.70 3 Lewis Hamilton 0:00:01.92 4 Dan McCombie 0:00:06.58 5 Connor Harvey 0:00:06.72 6 Tom Burns 0:00:06.87 7 Kurt Summerfield 0:00:07.19 8 Sheldon Kneale 0:00:08.12 9 Hunter Jenkenson 0:00:09.16 10 Jamahl Stringer 0:00:09.86 11 Lukas Chalmers 0:00:18.17 12 Lloyd Jenks 0:00:19.25 13 Caelab Drummond 0:00:19.40 14 Lawrence Cawte 0:00:21.10 15 Donovan Isted 0:00:21.16 16 Andy Wilson 0:00:22.03 17 Callum Sprosen 0:00:22.43 18 Zach Baker 0:00:22.98 19 Campbell Liddell 0:00:23.53 20 JD Devlin 0:00:26.56 21 Cameron Kerr 0:00:28.02 22 Jake Paddon 0:00:29.04 23 Alex Kennett 0:00:34.14 24 Bradley Dent 0:00:34.34 25 Robert Havill 0:04:21.28 DNF Raphael Kammlein-Cutler DNF Harry Chapman DNS Jono Ross

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh McCombie 0:02:38.54 2 Carl Goodwin 0:00:13.53 3 James Minty 0:00:14.13 4 Jordan Shadbolt 0:00:18.60 5 Gareth Burgess 0:00:19.23 6 Jonathon Kennett 0:00:22.84 7 Connor Sandri 0:00:24.82 8 Harlam Heydon 0:00:30.89 9 Dan Prior 0:01:19.96 DNF Michael Lea

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Boylett 0:02:32.89 2 Scott McGregor 0:00:00.17 3 Carl Edmondson 0:00:03.12 4 Conor MacFarlane 0:00:03.36 5 Nick McConachie 0:00:04.16 6 Zac Williams 0:00:04.67 7 Thomas Lamb 0:00:05.24 8 James Hampton 0:00:06.04 9 Jimmy Pollard 0:00:06.26 10 Russell Paver 0:00:09.64 11 Tyler Brooker 0:00:10.20 12 Adrian Loo 0:00:10.25 13 Cameron Kay 0:00:10.48 14 Daryl Webb 0:00:10.91 15 Tyler Perrin 0:00:11.05 16 Ant Jackson 0:00:11.43 17 James Mulcahy 0:00:11.46 18 Ben Tyas 0:00:11.59 19 Karl Shaw 0:00:12.73 20 Mat Prior 0:00:14.42 21 Andrew Bias 0:00:14.94 22 Jonas Meier 0:00:15.07 23 William Guthrie 0:00:16.08 24 Matthew Wood 0:00:16.20 25 Russell Archer 0:00:16.88 26 Devlin Montana 0:00:18.59 27 Jarrah Healy 0:00:18.61 28 Kurt McDonald 0:00:19.84 29 Matthew Plowman 0:00:20.30 30 Thilo Rucknagel 0:00:21.77 31 Andrew Paisley 0:00:22.76 32 Liam Jack 0:00:25.68 33 Sam Proctor 0:00:26.14 34 Dan Whearty 0:00:26.51 35 Ryan Lewis 0:00:29.16 36 Colin Tocher 0:00:30.34 37 Vinny Devereax 0:00:30.63 38 Phillip Walsh 0:00:31.44 39 Leighton Kirk 0:00:47.55 40 Dylan Sanchez-Pinsent 0:00:51.19 41 Thomas Cohen 0:01:06.56 42 Jon Stout 0:02:06.03 DNF Ben Eggleston DNS Cam Johnson DNS Luis Affonso

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Derek Winwood 0:02:34.32 2 Kelly McGarry 0:00:04.80 3 Jamie Nicoll 0:00:05.72 4 Boyd Grinstead 0:00:08.13 5 Mat Weir 0:00:08.38 6 Andrew Martin 0:00:09.25 7 Tristan Muirhead 0:00:11.56 8 Ricky Pincott 0:00:12.26 9 Chris Mancey 0:00:14.47 10 Teruaki Takahashi 0:00:16.75 11 Mike Pretty 0:00:18.98 12 Cameron Bisset 0:00:21.79 13 Jeremy Jones 0:00:22.27 14 Blair Christmas 0:00:22.97 15 Tom Francis 0:00:25.36 16 Shaun Hodges 0:00:26.05 17 Tony Boroviec 0:00:27.31 18 Kevin English 0:00:27.32 19 Craig Cox 0:00:28.28 20 Justin Worth 0:00:28.37 21 Wade Kenchington 0:00:28.65 22 Marcos Barbosa 0:00:36.78 23 Simon Ward 0:00:37.71 24 Wolfram Schwertner 0:00:41.88 25 Adrian Main 0:00:43.73 26 James Horan 0:00:58.61

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darryn Henderson 0:02:46.26 2 Michael Williamson 0:00:10.12 3 Vaughan Love 0:00:15.61 4 Ashley Ruth 0:00:27.18 5 Chris Sinclair 0:00:36.28 6 Nick Dalton 0:00:39.38

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrienne Hooper 0:03:07.94 2 Naomi Wilson 0:00:00.86 3 Alanna Columb 0:00:02.84 4 Julie Berry 0:00:06.35 5 Teresa Blanpain 0:00:10.75 6 Amy Freedman 0:00:25.12 7 Indri Clendon 0:00:28.20 8 Kaytee Campbell 0:04:51.77

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sophie Tyas 0:03:00.12 2 Phoebe Coers 0:00:34.91

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Jarman 0:03:00.28 2 Carlos Wilson 0:00:03.92 3 Mathew Gillan 0:00:13.18 4 Nils Heiniger 0:00:21.63