Langeveld wins Dutch road race title

Terpstra and Kreder round out top three

Image 1 of 2

Sebastian Langeveld the new Dutch road race champion

Sebastian Langeveld the new Dutch road race champion
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 2

The podium: Niki Terpstra, Sebastian Langeveld and Wesley Kreder

The podium: Niki Terpstra, Sebastian Langeveld and Wesley Kreder
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sebastian Langeveld won the Dutch road race national championships. In a rain-soaked Ootmarsum, the Garmin-Sharp rider arrived solo after a 243 kilometre race. Niki Terpstra finished second. The Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider beat Wanty-Groupe Gobert’s Wesley Kreder on the line.

"Finally, this is definitely it finally," the new national champion said after the finish. Langeveld finished on the podium three times in his career and finished in the top ten on three other occasions, most recently third last year. This week he was second in the time trial championships, which was a clear indication of his form.

"I have been so close so often. I have been on the podium so many times. Finally I get to wear the red-white-and-blue jersey," Langeveld beamed.

Although not in the hilly Limburg province as in the previous two years, the course offered almost 2,000 altitude metres with lots of turns, cobbles and typical Dutch road furniture, by no means an easy race.

The traditional early breakaway went in the first of the 18 laps of 13,5 kilometres. With three riders for Belkin (Tom Leezer, Nick van der Lijke and Maarten Tjallingii) and two for Giant-Shimano (Tom Stamsnijder and Brian Bulgac) and one for the Giant-Shimano development team, cyclocross rider Lars van der Haar, the two biggest teams were evenly balanced.

The gap of the 15-man breakaway went over 11 minutes before the continental team of Parkhotel tried to close the gap. They needed help from other teams, including Garmin-Sharp.

"It was Dylan van Baarle and Tom Jelte Slagter who started working, without me asking them," Langeveld said. "This morning Tom told me that he wanted to do something in return for the work I did for him in Paris-Nice and the Amstel Gold Race. He was an invaluable help today."

When the gap was closed Langeveld jumped to the original breakaway where Tjallingii was still powering away. Former Dutch champions Lars Boom (Belkin) and Niki Terpstra followed suit, as did the new time trial champion Tom Dumoulin, amongst others.

"Not everyone was looking very fresh,” Langeveld understated the race situation. The race was characterized by heavy rain showers and thunder in the opening stages and halfway into the race. “I feared Boom, Terpstra and Dumoulin the most.”

One and a half laps from the finish Langeveld attacked the break. “I rode the Dutch time trial championships earlier this week to practice riding solo because I knew that if I wanted to win here, I would have to do it on my own. And so I did, until the line.”

Tjallingii, already present in the early break, found his second legs and tried to bridge to the 29-year old leader but Langeveld’s lead only grew.

For the fifth year in a row, the biggest team of the Netherlands failed to take the national title. In 2010 and 2012 Niki Terpstra snatched it away, in 2011 Pim Ligthart proved the strongest and last year Johnny Hoogerland won the red-white-blue jersey.

"They can only lose," Terpstra commented on the numeric advantage both Belkin and Giant-Shimano could not play out. "But it’s not that we as smaller teams, or solo riders like Ligthart start the race with that thought in mind, to slay the giant."

Terpstra was gracious in his defeat. "I think it’s great that Sebastian wins the race today. In Roubaix, I could come back partly because he was riding so hard. Now he wins. We get to meet each other in many races in the spring. I am happy for him."

Langeveld will show his jersey in the upcoming Tour de France. "I am on the shortlist of the team. They will announce the team next week but you will see me there," he smiled.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Langeveld (Garmin Sharp)5:42:01
2Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step)0:00:33
3Wesley Kreder (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
4Tom Veelers (Team Giant-Shimano)
5Theo Bos (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
6Bram Tankink (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
7Berden De Vries (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
8Jesper Asselman (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)
9Coen Vermeltfoort (Cyclingteam de Rijke)
10Martijn Keizer (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
11Jim Van den Berg (Koga Cycling Team)
12Brian Van Goethem (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)
13Kenny Van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela)
14Koen De Kort (Team Giant-Shimano)
15Danny Van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing)
16Bert-Jan Lindeman (Rabobank Development Team)
17Huub Duyn (Cyclingteam de Rijke)
18Maurits Lammertink (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
19Ramon Sinkeldam (Team Giant-Shimano)
20Michael Vingerling (Team3M)
21Marco Minnaard (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
22Tom Vermeer (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
23Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol)
24Rob Ruijgh (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace)
25Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela)
26Stef Clement (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)0:00:40
27Robbert De Greef (Koga Cycling Team)
28Tom-Jelte Slagter (Garmin Sharp)
29Dylan Van Baarle (Garmin Sharp)
30Lars Boom (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
31Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)0:00:44
32Boy Van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing)0:00:46
33Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)0:00:50
34WilcoB Kelderman (elkin-Pro Cycling Team)
35Maarten De Jonge (Terengganu Cycling Team)0:00:55
36Tom Dumoulin (Team Giant-Shimano)0:01:01
37Nick Van der Lijke (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)0:01:21
38Tom Leezer (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
39Tijmen Eising (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)0:01:23
40Laurens ten Dam (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)0:01:24
41Jasper Hamelink (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)0:02:09
42Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)
43Lars Van der Haar (Development Team Giant-Shimano)
44Dennis Smit (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)0:02:38
45Melvin Van Zijl (Team3M)0:03:05
46Bram De Kort (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)
47Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Cyclingteam de Rijke)0:03:08
48Daan Olivier (Team Giant-Shimano)0:05:46
49Albert Timmer (Team Giant-Shimano)
50Ronan Van Zandbeek (Cyclingteam de Rijke)
51Martijn Verschoor (Team Novo Nordisk)
52Kobus Hereijgers (Cyclingteam de Rijke)
53Brian Bulgac (Team Giant-Shimano)
54Robin Chaigneau (Koga Cycling Team)
55Bart Van Haaren (Koga Cycling Team)0:06:13
56Jasper Ockeloen (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)0:06:32
57Peter Koning (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)
58Reinier Honig (Team Vorarlberg)
59Thijs Van Amerongen (Telenet - Fidea)0:07:57
DNFPatrick Van Leeuwen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
DNFMelvin Boskamp (Koga Cycling Team)
DNFMarco Hoekstra (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
DNFWouter Haan (Koga Cycling Team)
DNFLars Horring (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
DNFTjarco Cuppens (China Wuxi Jilun Cycling Team)
DNFRoy Curvers (Team Giant-Shimano)
DNFJasper Bovenhuis (Koga Cycling Team)
DNFRemco te Brake (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)
DNFJohim Ariesen (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)
DNFRaymond Kreder (Garmin Sharp)
DNFKarsten Kroon (Tinkoff-Saxo)
DNFYoeri Havik (Cyclingteam de Rijke)
DNFFloris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)
DNFRobert Gesink (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
DNFRick Flens (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
DNFEddy Van IJzendoorn
DNFMitchell Huenders (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
DNFPatrick Kos (Airgas Cycling)
DNFLex Nederlof (CCN Cycling Team)
DNFWouter Mol (Veranclassic - Doltcini)
DNFAdrie Lindeman (Koga Cycling Team)
DNFUmberto Atzori (Koga Cycling Team)
DNFDion Beukeboom (Cyclingteam de Rijke)
DNFDennis Van Winden (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
DNFArno Van der Zwet (Koga Cycling Team)
DNFWim Stroetinga (Koga Cycling Team)
DNFBobbie Traksel
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Team Giant-Shimano)
DNFRens te Stroet (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
DNFBob Schoonbroodt (Veranclassic - Doltcini)
DNFPeter Schulting (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
DNFBram Nolten (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
DNFJos Van Emden (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
DNFTwan Castelijns (Koga Cycling Team)
DNFTwan Van den Brand (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
DNFJoris De Boer (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
DNFRutger Schellevis (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
DNFSjors Roosen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
DNFStefan Poutsma (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
DNFGeert Van der Weijst (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
DNFRene Hooghiemster (Koga Cycling Team)
DNFRudy Vriend (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
DNFRemco Broers (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
DNFRick Van Breda (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
DNFWout Poels (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step)

