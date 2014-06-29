Langeveld wins Dutch road race title
Terpstra and Kreder round out top three
Road race - Men: Ootmarsum -
Sebastian Langeveld won the Dutch road race national championships. In a rain-soaked Ootmarsum, the Garmin-Sharp rider arrived solo after a 243 kilometre race. Niki Terpstra finished second. The Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider beat Wanty-Groupe Gobert’s Wesley Kreder on the line.
"Finally, this is definitely it finally," the new national champion said after the finish. Langeveld finished on the podium three times in his career and finished in the top ten on three other occasions, most recently third last year. This week he was second in the time trial championships, which was a clear indication of his form.
"I have been so close so often. I have been on the podium so many times. Finally I get to wear the red-white-and-blue jersey," Langeveld beamed.
Although not in the hilly Limburg province as in the previous two years, the course offered almost 2,000 altitude metres with lots of turns, cobbles and typical Dutch road furniture, by no means an easy race.
The traditional early breakaway went in the first of the 18 laps of 13,5 kilometres. With three riders for Belkin (Tom Leezer, Nick van der Lijke and Maarten Tjallingii) and two for Giant-Shimano (Tom Stamsnijder and Brian Bulgac) and one for the Giant-Shimano development team, cyclocross rider Lars van der Haar, the two biggest teams were evenly balanced.
The gap of the 15-man breakaway went over 11 minutes before the continental team of Parkhotel tried to close the gap. They needed help from other teams, including Garmin-Sharp.
"It was Dylan van Baarle and Tom Jelte Slagter who started working, without me asking them," Langeveld said. "This morning Tom told me that he wanted to do something in return for the work I did for him in Paris-Nice and the Amstel Gold Race. He was an invaluable help today."
When the gap was closed Langeveld jumped to the original breakaway where Tjallingii was still powering away. Former Dutch champions Lars Boom (Belkin) and Niki Terpstra followed suit, as did the new time trial champion Tom Dumoulin, amongst others.
"Not everyone was looking very fresh,” Langeveld understated the race situation. The race was characterized by heavy rain showers and thunder in the opening stages and halfway into the race. “I feared Boom, Terpstra and Dumoulin the most.”
One and a half laps from the finish Langeveld attacked the break. “I rode the Dutch time trial championships earlier this week to practice riding solo because I knew that if I wanted to win here, I would have to do it on my own. And so I did, until the line.”
Tjallingii, already present in the early break, found his second legs and tried to bridge to the 29-year old leader but Langeveld’s lead only grew.
For the fifth year in a row, the biggest team of the Netherlands failed to take the national title. In 2010 and 2012 Niki Terpstra snatched it away, in 2011 Pim Ligthart proved the strongest and last year Johnny Hoogerland won the red-white-blue jersey.
"They can only lose," Terpstra commented on the numeric advantage both Belkin and Giant-Shimano could not play out. "But it’s not that we as smaller teams, or solo riders like Ligthart start the race with that thought in mind, to slay the giant."
Terpstra was gracious in his defeat. "I think it’s great that Sebastian wins the race today. In Roubaix, I could come back partly because he was riding so hard. Now he wins. We get to meet each other in many races in the spring. I am happy for him."
Langeveld will show his jersey in the upcoming Tour de France. "I am on the shortlist of the team. They will announce the team next week but you will see me there," he smiled.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Langeveld (Garmin Sharp)
|5:42:01
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step)
|0:00:33
|3
|Wesley Kreder (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
|4
|Tom Veelers (Team Giant-Shimano)
|5
|Theo Bos (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|Bram Tankink (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|Berden De Vries (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|8
|Jesper Asselman (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)
|9
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Cyclingteam de Rijke)
|10
|Martijn Keizer (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
|11
|Jim Van den Berg (Koga Cycling Team)
|12
|Brian Van Goethem (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)
|13
|Kenny Van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela)
|14
|Koen De Kort (Team Giant-Shimano)
|15
|Danny Van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing)
|16
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Rabobank Development Team)
|17
|Huub Duyn (Cyclingteam de Rijke)
|18
|Maurits Lammertink (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|19
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Team Giant-Shimano)
|20
|Michael Vingerling (Team3M)
|21
|Marco Minnaard (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
|22
|Tom Vermeer (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|23
|Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol)
|24
|Rob Ruijgh (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace)
|25
|Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela)
|26
|Stef Clement (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:40
|27
|Robbert De Greef (Koga Cycling Team)
|28
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Garmin Sharp)
|29
|Dylan Van Baarle (Garmin Sharp)
|30
|Lars Boom (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
|31
|Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:44
|32
|Boy Van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing)
|0:00:46
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:50
|34
|WilcoB Kelderman (elkin-Pro Cycling Team)
|35
|Maarten De Jonge (Terengganu Cycling Team)
|0:00:55
|36
|Tom Dumoulin (Team Giant-Shimano)
|0:01:01
|37
|Nick Van der Lijke (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:21
|38
|Tom Leezer (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
|39
|Tijmen Eising (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)
|0:01:23
|40
|Laurens ten Dam (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:24
|41
|Jasper Hamelink (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|0:02:09
|42
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)
|43
|Lars Van der Haar (Development Team Giant-Shimano)
|44
|Dennis Smit (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)
|0:02:38
|45
|Melvin Van Zijl (Team3M)
|0:03:05
|46
|Bram De Kort (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)
|47
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Cyclingteam de Rijke)
|0:03:08
|48
|Daan Olivier (Team Giant-Shimano)
|0:05:46
|49
|Albert Timmer (Team Giant-Shimano)
|50
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Cyclingteam de Rijke)
|51
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Novo Nordisk)
|52
|Kobus Hereijgers (Cyclingteam de Rijke)
|53
|Brian Bulgac (Team Giant-Shimano)
|54
|Robin Chaigneau (Koga Cycling Team)
|55
|Bart Van Haaren (Koga Cycling Team)
|0:06:13
|56
|Jasper Ockeloen (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
|0:06:32
|57
|Peter Koning (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)
|58
|Reinier Honig (Team Vorarlberg)
|59
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Telenet - Fidea)
|0:07:57
|DNF
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|DNF
|Melvin Boskamp (Koga Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Marco Hoekstra (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
|DNF
|Wouter Haan (Koga Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Lars Horring (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
|DNF
|Tjarco Cuppens (China Wuxi Jilun Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Team Giant-Shimano)
|DNF
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Koga Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Remco te Brake (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)
|DNF
|Johim Ariesen (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam)
|DNF
|Raymond Kreder (Garmin Sharp)
|DNF
|Karsten Kroon (Tinkoff-Saxo)
|DNF
|Yoeri Havik (Cyclingteam de Rijke)
|DNF
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|DNF
|Robert Gesink (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Eddy Van IJzendoorn
|DNF
|Mitchell Huenders (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
|DNF
|Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling)
|DNF
|Lex Nederlof (CCN Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Wouter Mol (Veranclassic - Doltcini)
|DNF
|Adrie Lindeman (Koga Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Umberto Atzori (Koga Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Dion Beukeboom (Cyclingteam de Rijke)
|DNF
|Dennis Van Winden (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Arno Van der Zwet (Koga Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Wim Stroetinga (Koga Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Bobbie Traksel
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Team Giant-Shimano)
|DNF
|Rens te Stroet (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|DNF
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Veranclassic - Doltcini)
|DNF
|Peter Schulting (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
|DNF
|Bram Nolten (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
|DNF
|Jos Van Emden (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Twan Castelijns (Koga Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Twan Van den Brand (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|DNF
|Joris De Boer (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
|DNF
|Rutger Schellevis (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
|DNF
|Sjors Roosen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|DNF
|Stefan Poutsma (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|DNF
|Geert Van der Weijst (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|DNF
|Rene Hooghiemster (Koga Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Rudy Vriend (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
|DNF
|Remco Broers (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
|DNF
|Rick Van Breda (Parkhotel Valkenburg CT)
|DNF
|Wout Poels (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step)
