Dumoulin wins Dutch time trial title
Van Vleuten stages upset of world champion Van Dijk
Time trial: Zaltbommel -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
eyJ0eXBlIjoiYm94b3V0IiwiaWQiOiJmMDkxYjBmZi01ODQ1LTQzYWMtYmIxMy1jZTJiOTNiNzI5MDUiLCJkYXRhIjp7InRpdGxlIjoiUmVsYXRlZCBBcnRpY2xlcyIsInRleHQiOlsiXHUwMDNjYSBocmVmPVwiL25ld3MvbWFpZGVuLWR1dGNoLXRpbWUtdHJpYWwtdGl0bGUtZm9yLWR1bW91bGluXCJcdTAwM2VNYWlkZW4gRHV0Y2ggdGltZSB0cmlhbCB0aXRsZSBmb3IgRHVtb3VsaW5cdTAwM2MvYVx1MDAzZSJdLCJpbWFnZSI6eyJpZCI6IiIsIm5hbWUiOiIiLCJwYXRoIjoiIiwic3JjIjoiIiwibW9zIjoiIiwiaW1wb3J0U3JjIjoiIiwid2lkdGgiOjAsImhlaWdodCI6MCwiYWx0IjoiIiwiY3JlZGl0IjoiIn19fQ==>Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:56:08.79
|2
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:51.59
|3
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06.38
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34.60
|5
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:05.16
|6
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:11.37
|7
|Peter Koning
|0:02:17.67
|8
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:21.96
|9
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:39.84
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:47.00
|11
|Dion Beukenboom
|0:03:04.00
|12
|Brian van Goethem
|0:03:26.02
|13
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:26.15
|14
|Jesper Asselman
|0:03:46.56
|15
|Remco Grasman
|0:03:48.39
|16
|Sjors Roosen
|0:03:50.39
|17
|Bob Schoonbroodt
|0:04:06.12
|18
|Berden de Vries
|0:04:09.40
|19
|Sander Oostlander
|0:04:30.16
|20
|Jurgen van Diemen
|0:04:36.44
|21
|Wieger van der Wier
|0:04:37.21
|22
|Roy Eefting
|0:04:47.42
|23
|Rick van Breda
|0:04:49.15
|24
|Arno van der Zwet
|0:04:39.19
|25
|Tom Vermeer
|0:04:54.47
|26
|Jasper Hamelink
|0:05:13.10
|27
|Jan Lof
|0:05:16.67
|28
|Dylan De Kok
|0:05:36.29
|29
|Durk Fabriek
|0:05:38.08
|30
|Yannick Janssen
|0:05:40.91
|31
|Erik van Lakerveld
|0:05:58.68
|32
|Ruben Dorren
|0:06:14.40
|33
|Peter van Dijk
|0:06:37.51
|34
|Jeroen Visser
|0:06:56.90
|35
|Pieter-Paul de Weerd
|0:07:01.17
|36
|Frank Niewold
|0:08:17.07
|37
|Marco Massink
|0:09:45.28
|DNS
|Ronan van Zandbeek
|DNS
|Rutger Schellevis
|DNS
|Daan de Groot
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:30:22.63
|2
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:00.26
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:05.25
|4
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:07.00
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:13.36
|6
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:00:28.98
|7
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:09.99
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|0:01:28.68
|9
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:30.81
|10
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:48.24
|11
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:55.67
|12
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:57.58
|13
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:08.22
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:25.92
|15
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:29.50
|16
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:30.93
|17
|Mathilde Matthijsse
|0:02:31.02
|18
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:32.89
|19
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:02:46.84
|20
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:50.58
|21
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:55.24
|22
|Trieneke Fokkens
|0:02:57.07
|23
|Charlotte Lenting
|0:03:11.51
|24
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:11.70
|25
|Olga De Boer
|0:03:15.83
|26
|Harriet Koorn
|0:03:22.42
|27
|Maria Sterk
|0:03:23.55
|28
|Laura Gorter
|0:03:44.73
|29
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:03:45.49
|30
|Lauren Arnouts
|0:03:46.88
|31
|Winanda Spoor
|0:03:50.55
|32
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger
|0:04:13.10
|33
|Channah Brandsema
|0:04:17.69
|34
|Evy Kuypers
|0:04:22.91
|35
|Maud Kaptheijns
|0:04:28.93
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy