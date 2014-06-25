Trending

Dumoulin wins Dutch time trial title

Van Vleuten stages upset of world champion Van Dijk

The Dutch TT podium: Sebastian Langeveld, Tom Dumoulin and Jos van Emden

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sebastian Langeveld, Tom Dumoulin and Jos van Emden on the Dutch TT podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:56:08.79
2Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:51.59
3Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:06.38
4Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:34.60
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:02:05.16
6Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:11.37
7Peter Koning0:02:17.67
8Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:21.96
9Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:02:39.84
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:47.00
11Dion Beukenboom0:03:04.00
12Brian van Goethem0:03:26.02
13Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:26.15
14Jesper Asselman0:03:46.56
15Remco Grasman0:03:48.39
16Sjors Roosen0:03:50.39
17Bob Schoonbroodt0:04:06.12
18Berden de Vries0:04:09.40
19Sander Oostlander0:04:30.16
20Jurgen van Diemen0:04:36.44
21Wieger van der Wier0:04:37.21
22Roy Eefting0:04:47.42
23Rick van Breda0:04:49.15
24Arno van der Zwet0:04:39.19
25Tom Vermeer0:04:54.47
26Jasper Hamelink0:05:13.10
27Jan Lof0:05:16.67
28Dylan De Kok0:05:36.29
29Durk Fabriek0:05:38.08
30Yannick Janssen0:05:40.91
31Erik van Lakerveld0:05:58.68
32Ruben Dorren0:06:14.40
33Peter van Dijk0:06:37.51
34Jeroen Visser0:06:56.90
35Pieter-Paul de Weerd0:07:01.17
36Frank Niewold0:08:17.07
37Marco Massink0:09:45.28
DNSRonan van Zandbeek
DNSRutger Schellevis
DNSDaan de Groot

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:30:22.63
2Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:00.26
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:05.25
4Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon0:00:07.00
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:13.36
6Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Cycling Team0:00:28.98
7Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:09.99
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS0:01:28.68
9Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:30.81
10Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:48.24
11Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:55.67
12Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:57.58
13Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:08.22
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:25.92
15Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:29.50
16Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:30.93
17Mathilde Matthijsse0:02:31.02
18Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:32.89
19Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:02:46.84
20Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:50.58
21Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:55.24
22Trieneke Fokkens0:02:57.07
23Charlotte Lenting0:03:11.51
24Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:11.70
25Olga De Boer0:03:15.83
26Harriet Koorn0:03:22.42
27Maria Sterk0:03:23.55
28Laura Gorter0:03:44.73
29Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:03:45.49
30Lauren Arnouts0:03:46.88
31Winanda Spoor0:03:50.55
32Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger0:04:13.10
33Channah Brandsema0:04:17.69
34Evy Kuypers0:04:22.91
35Maud Kaptheijns0:04:28.93

