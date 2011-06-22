Trending

Vos repeats as time trial champion

Clement dominates in men's time trial

Full Results

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)0:30:39
2Ellen Van Dijk (Team HTC-Highroad Women)0:00:06
3Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit)0:01:04
4Iris Slappendel (Team Garmin - Cervélo ?)0:01:07
5Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl)0:01:18
6Vera Koedooder (Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women)0:01:43
7Lucinda Brand (AA Drink - Leontien.nl)0:01:49
8Roxane Knetemann (Batavus Ladies Cycling Team)0:02:22
9Irene Van De Broek (AA Drink - Leontien.nl)0:02:29
10Winanda Spoor (Dolmans Landscaping Team)0:02:37
11Marijn De Vries (AA Drink - Leontien.nl)0:02:39
12Rixt Meijer (WV De Noord-Westhoek)0:02:41
13Amy Pieters (Skil - Koga)0:02:54
14Mathilde Matthijsse (Rabo Lady Force)0:02:56
15Esra Tromp (Skil - Koga)0:03:01
16Natalie Van Gogh (Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women0:03:14
17Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping Team)
18Sigrid Kuizenga (GRC Jan Van Arckel)0:03:16
19Larissa Drysdale (Cycle Sport Groningen)0:03:19
20Annelies Visser (Batavus Ladies Cycling Team)0:03:25
21Maria Sterk (WV De Noord-Westhoek)0:03:37
22Birgit Lavrijssen (Dolmans Landscaping Team)0:03:42
23Maaike Hoek (W.V. Eemland)0:03:47
24Olga De Boer (SwaboLadies Cyclingteam)0:03:54
25Marissa Otten (Dolmans Landscaping Team)0:04:12
26Henriette Woering (W.V. Eemland)0:04:16
27Aafke Eshuis (Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women)0:04:25
28Hanneke Mulder (NWV Groningen)0:05:16
29Charlotte Lenting (Moving Ladies)0:05:27
30Judith Bloem (GRC Jan Van Arckel)0:05:28
31Danielle Meijering (WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen)0:05:56
32Britt Jansen (Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women)0:06:18
33Alie Gercama (Dolmans Landscaping Team)0:06:20
34Ilona Den Hartog (Restore Cycling)0:06:22
35Lisanne Ottema (NWV Groningen)0:06:23
36Erika Broekema (NWV Groningen)0:08:21

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stef Clement (Rabobank ProTeam)0:56:56
2Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil - DCM)0:00:31
3Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil - DCM)0:00:34
4Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM)0:00:35
5Joost Posthuma (Leopard Trek)0:00:36
6Niki Terpstra (Quickstep Cycling Team)0:00:49
7Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank ProTeam)0:01:45
8Dennis Van Winden (Rabobank ProTeam)0:02:20
9Jos Van Emden (Rabobank ProTeam)0:02:22
10Giel De Nijs (TWC Tempo)0:02:44
11Sander Oostlander (Cycling Team De Rijke)0:02:50
12Levi Heimans (WTC De Amstel)0:02:57
13Kai Reus (Cycling Team De Rijke)0:03:00
14Remmert Wielinga (Itera - Katusha)0:03:16
15Tom Stamsnijder (Leopard Trek)0:03:17
16Jenning Huizenga (Ubbink-Koga Cycling Team)
17Wouter Sybrandy (Sigma Sport - Specialized)0:03:47
18Patrick Kos0:04:12
19Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Cycling Team De Rijke)0:04:22
20Ruud Kooijmans (Baby-dump - Lemmens - Wilvo Wielerteam)0:04:35
21Jelmer Asjes (Rucanor-Line Cyclingteam)0:04:36
22Josbert De Vries (Gaul)0:04:44
23Bas Canoy (DRC De Mol)0:05:06
24Peter Merx (NWV Groningen)0:05:11
25Erik Van Lakerveld (SWABO)0:05:18
26Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Eddy Merckx - Indeland)0:05:19
27Tim Veldt (WTC De Amstel)0:05:23
28Guus Gerrits (AR En TV De Adelaar)0:05:48
29Wieger Van Der Wier (WV De Kannibaal)0:05:49
30Joost Koelen (RTV Oldenzaalse WLC)0:05:51
31Arno Van Der Zwet (Ubbink-Koga Cycling Team)0:05:53
32Jeffrey Wiersma (Rucanor-Line Cyclingteam)0:06:04
33Norbert Van Der Straaten (SWABO)0:06:08
34Wouter Kersjes (TWC Maaslandster Zuid-Limburg)0:06:10
35Carlo Kop (ZWC D.T.S. Zaandam)0:06:12
36Mark Van Wegen (UWTC De Volharding)0:06:43
37Pieter-paul De Weerd (WV De IJsselstreek)0:07:37
38Frank Niewold (SWABO)0:07:59
39Rick Van De Helder (WTC Woerden)0:09:12
40Martijn Knol (WV De Kannibaal)0:09:42

