Vos repeats as time trial champion
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
|0:30:39
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Team HTC-Highroad Women)
|0:00:06
|3
|Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit)
|0:01:04
|4
|Iris Slappendel (Team Garmin - Cervélo ?)
|0:01:07
|5
|Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl)
|0:01:18
|6
|Vera Koedooder (Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women)
|0:01:43
|7
|Lucinda Brand (AA Drink - Leontien.nl)
|0:01:49
|8
|Roxane Knetemann (Batavus Ladies Cycling Team)
|0:02:22
|9
|Irene Van De Broek (AA Drink - Leontien.nl)
|0:02:29
|10
|Winanda Spoor (Dolmans Landscaping Team)
|0:02:37
|11
|Marijn De Vries (AA Drink - Leontien.nl)
|0:02:39
|12
|Rixt Meijer (WV De Noord-Westhoek)
|0:02:41
|13
|Amy Pieters (Skil - Koga)
|0:02:54
|14
|Mathilde Matthijsse (Rabo Lady Force)
|0:02:56
|15
|Esra Tromp (Skil - Koga)
|0:03:01
|16
|Natalie Van Gogh (Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women
|0:03:14
|17
|Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping Team)
|18
|Sigrid Kuizenga (GRC Jan Van Arckel)
|0:03:16
|19
|Larissa Drysdale (Cycle Sport Groningen)
|0:03:19
|20
|Annelies Visser (Batavus Ladies Cycling Team)
|0:03:25
|21
|Maria Sterk (WV De Noord-Westhoek)
|0:03:37
|22
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Dolmans Landscaping Team)
|0:03:42
|23
|Maaike Hoek (W.V. Eemland)
|0:03:47
|24
|Olga De Boer (SwaboLadies Cyclingteam)
|0:03:54
|25
|Marissa Otten (Dolmans Landscaping Team)
|0:04:12
|26
|Henriette Woering (W.V. Eemland)
|0:04:16
|27
|Aafke Eshuis (Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women)
|0:04:25
|28
|Hanneke Mulder (NWV Groningen)
|0:05:16
|29
|Charlotte Lenting (Moving Ladies)
|0:05:27
|30
|Judith Bloem (GRC Jan Van Arckel)
|0:05:28
|31
|Danielle Meijering (WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen)
|0:05:56
|32
|Britt Jansen (Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women)
|0:06:18
|33
|Alie Gercama (Dolmans Landscaping Team)
|0:06:20
|34
|Ilona Den Hartog (Restore Cycling)
|0:06:22
|35
|Lisanne Ottema (NWV Groningen)
|0:06:23
|36
|Erika Broekema (NWV Groningen)
|0:08:21
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stef Clement (Rabobank ProTeam)
|0:56:56
|2
|Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil - DCM)
|0:00:31
|3
|Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil - DCM)
|0:00:34
|4
|Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM)
|0:00:35
|5
|Joost Posthuma (Leopard Trek)
|0:00:36
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Quickstep Cycling Team)
|0:00:49
|7
|Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank ProTeam)
|0:01:45
|8
|Dennis Van Winden (Rabobank ProTeam)
|0:02:20
|9
|Jos Van Emden (Rabobank ProTeam)
|0:02:22
|10
|Giel De Nijs (TWC Tempo)
|0:02:44
|11
|Sander Oostlander (Cycling Team De Rijke)
|0:02:50
|12
|Levi Heimans (WTC De Amstel)
|0:02:57
|13
|Kai Reus (Cycling Team De Rijke)
|0:03:00
|14
|Remmert Wielinga (Itera - Katusha)
|0:03:16
|15
|Tom Stamsnijder (Leopard Trek)
|0:03:17
|16
|Jenning Huizenga (Ubbink-Koga Cycling Team)
|17
|Wouter Sybrandy (Sigma Sport - Specialized)
|0:03:47
|18
|Patrick Kos
|0:04:12
|19
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Cycling Team De Rijke)
|0:04:22
|20
|Ruud Kooijmans (Baby-dump - Lemmens - Wilvo Wielerteam)
|0:04:35
|21
|Jelmer Asjes (Rucanor-Line Cyclingteam)
|0:04:36
|22
|Josbert De Vries (Gaul)
|0:04:44
|23
|Bas Canoy (DRC De Mol)
|0:05:06
|24
|Peter Merx (NWV Groningen)
|0:05:11
|25
|Erik Van Lakerveld (SWABO)
|0:05:18
|26
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Eddy Merckx - Indeland)
|0:05:19
|27
|Tim Veldt (WTC De Amstel)
|0:05:23
|28
|Guus Gerrits (AR En TV De Adelaar)
|0:05:48
|29
|Wieger Van Der Wier (WV De Kannibaal)
|0:05:49
|30
|Joost Koelen (RTV Oldenzaalse WLC)
|0:05:51
|31
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ubbink-Koga Cycling Team)
|0:05:53
|32
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Rucanor-Line Cyclingteam)
|0:06:04
|33
|Norbert Van Der Straaten (SWABO)
|0:06:08
|34
|Wouter Kersjes (TWC Maaslandster Zuid-Limburg)
|0:06:10
|35
|Carlo Kop (ZWC D.T.S. Zaandam)
|0:06:12
|36
|Mark Van Wegen (UWTC De Volharding)
|0:06:43
|37
|Pieter-paul De Weerd (WV De IJsselstreek)
|0:07:37
|38
|Frank Niewold (SWABO)
|0:07:59
|39
|Rick Van De Helder (WTC Woerden)
|0:09:12
|40
|Martijn Knol (WV De Kannibaal)
|0:09:42
