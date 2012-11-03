Trending

Powers prevails on first day at Cycle-Smart International

Durrin, Milne complete podium in Northampton

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) pulls out a win with less than a half lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) takes second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mike Garrigan and his wife Anna

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Adam Myerson (SmartStop/Mountain Khakis) racing to 16th place today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Dan Chabanov (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) at the barriers with the leaders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Adam Craig (Team Giant) shortly before rolling a tire that cost him chance to win

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Adam Craig (Team Giant) jumping the barriers as Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) runs them

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) racing in third place at the stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory) running the stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Adam Craig (Team Giant) putting in a hard attack at the front

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory) taking a turn at the front

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Milne (Cyclocrossworld.com) leading Powers and Durrin on the last lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) leading Shawn Milne with less than a lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) checks behind him with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) with the race lead with only 1.5 laps to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) chasing Lindine and Durrin

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) going for the win

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) was never far from the leader today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Manny Goguen (CF Racing) leading a group on the pavement

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Shawn Milne (Cyclcorossworld.com) is no stranger to racing on pavement as Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) sits up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Adam Craig (Giant) leading the race with Jeremy Powers close behind

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Nick Keough (Keoughcyclocross.com) rounding a tight turn

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anthony Clark (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) was having a breakout ride today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mike Garrigan (Stage-Race/Blacksmith Cycle) riding with the leaders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mike Garrigan (Stage-Race/Blacksmith Cycle) riding with the leaders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Elite Men on the run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Adam Myerson (SmartStop/ Mountain Khakis) on the run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) on the steepest run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) leading at the midway point in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) seemed content to follow for much of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mike Garrigan (Stage Race/Blacksmith Cycle) followed by Justin Lindine

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) riding second wheel

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) crossing the railroad tracks

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Elite Men’s start led out by Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) saying hi to hometown friends at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The future Emily Powers with their golden retriever

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Elite men’s podium (L to R) Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund) 2nd, Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) 1st, Shawn Milne (Cyclocrossworld.com) 3rd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Saturday’s UCI Men’s and Women’s races at the Cycle-Smart International at Look Park in Northampton, MA kicked off rounds five and six of the Shimano Pro Cyclocross Series and both races were won by only one second. In both events the difference between having a chance of winning and finishing out of touch with the lead group was making just one mistake.

It would be Jeremy Powers (Rapha – Focus) who would ride flawlessly in the men’s race to add yet another victory to his tally, taking the win ahead of his 24-year-old protégé, Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria), and CyclocrossWorld.com’s Shawn Milne. Mary McConneloug used her superior bike handling to win the women’s event ahead of CyclocrossWorld.com’s Crystal Anthony. Anna Barensfeld (pedalpowertraining.com) rounded out the podium.

In the men’s event, Powers took the hole shot and led a large group of 20 riders into the woods on the first lap. Milne pushed the pace for most of the 2nd and 3rd laps, cutting the group nearly in half. Rocky Mountain Factory’s Raphael Gagne and Rabobank’s Adam Craig took turns at the front for the next two laps and it looked like the final selection of nine riders was made.

As the leaders passed the finish line to read two laps to go on the cards, Craig went down taking Gagne with him and causing a race deciding split. The biggest benefactors of his bobble were Durrin and Justin Lindine (Redline), who immediately opened up a 5 second gap over Milne, Dylan McNicholas (CyclocrossWorld.com), Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches – Richard Sachs ) and Powers.

With 1.5 laps remaining, Durrin pushed the pace hard in the second wooded section of the course forcing Lindine to make a mistake that resulted in a crash that sent him from the lead all the way back to the chasing group with Craig and Anthony Clark (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria).

Shortly after Lindine’s crash, Milne surged from the Powers group and connected with Durrin. Powers jumped free of McNicholas and Timmerman and connected with the leaders just as they took the bell for the final lap.

Milne led for most of the last lap, trying to control the pace and hold his position, but it was not to be as Powers came around him before the final pass through the barriers. Durrin tried to match Powers’ effort, also coming around Milne before they took to the final dirt hairpins, but Powers held Durrin off for the win with Milne hanging on for third.

When asked about the cost of making one mistake on a course like today’s, Powers said, “You’ve got to take a deep breath and you’ve got to watch the corners. You can’t just, you know, lose a front wheel because then the race is over, as you saw with Adam and the Canadian rider.”

Full Results
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus0:56:52
2Jeremy Durrin (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:00:01
3Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:05
4Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:21
5Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:00:24
6Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:00:49
7Justin Lindine (USA) Redline0:00:54
8Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
9Raphael Gagné (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:01:10
10Mike Garrigan (Can) Blacksmithcycle/Stage-Race0:01:12
11Derrick St John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery
12Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team0:01:58
13Jesse Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com0:02:01
14Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:02:20
15Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Bicycles0:02:25
16Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis0:02:32
17Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:02:33
18Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:34
19Thomas Sampson (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:03:13
20Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage
21Joël Desgreniers (Can) Ride with Rendall0:03:23
22Mike Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart
23Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX Bikes/Quadfire Racing/Narragans0:03:31
24Joshua Thornton (USA) St. Pete Bike and Fitness0:03:48
25Mark McCormack (USA) Clif Bar/Pactimo0:03:58
26Mike De Bie (Bel) Philadelphia Cyclocross School p/b KOR Cycling0:04:05
27Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek-Bontrager0:04:10
28Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:04:16
29Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Furniture Racing Team0:04:24
30Manny Goguen (USA) C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth0:04:25
31Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale0:04:28
32Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
33Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:04:46
34Colin Reuter (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:04:48
35Joshua Lehmann (USA) Boston Bicycle School0:04:50
36Geoffrey Bouchard (USA) NBX Bikes/Narragansett Beer p/b Apex0:04:54
37John Burns (USA) Burns Racing0:05:02
38Jerry Troiano (USA) Rutgers University | Raleigh Cycling
39Cary Fridrich (USA) Mad Alchemy/Verge Rider Cooperative
40Donald Snoop Jr. (USA) Essex County Velo0:05:06
41Hunter Pronovost (USA) Cheshire Cycle Racing - CyclistsAreNotRockstars.com0:05:16
42Charles Schubert (USA) Bikes Not Bombs / Circle A Cycles0:05:24
43Peter Hagerty (USA) Rochester Institute of Technology0:05:27
44Andrew Lysaght (USA) MIT Cycling p/b FXDD0:05:33
45Stephen Pierce (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:05:34
46Devin Wagner (USA) NYCROSS.com p/b VOmax0:05:36
47John Hanson (USA) NBX/Narragansett Beer/Apex Tech. Cycling Team0:05:40
48David Wilcox (USA) Mad Alchemy/Verge Rider Cooperative0:05:43
49Shaun Adamson (Can) Velocity Cycling Club0:05:53
50Timothy Durrin (USA) NYCross0:06:54
51John Herrick (USA) UVM Cycling0:07:07
52Greg Whitney (USA) Pedalpowertraining.com0:07:09
53Charles Clarkson (USA) HUP United0:07:22
54Jason Benford (USA) Fresh Air-Hunter Cycles0:07:24
55Nicholas Van Winkle (USA) Hudson Furniture Racing Team0:07:29
56Ian Schon (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
57Tim Janson (USA) NYCROSS.com
58Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo
59Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
60Mathew Green (USA) Bicycle Express
61Joshua Krzyzek (USA) Union Velo
DNFChristian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
DNFPatrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School p/b KOR Cycling
DNFBenjamin Padilla (USA)
DNFNicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
DNFJohn Minturn (USA) Bikereg.com / Cannondale

