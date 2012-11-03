Powers prevails on first day at Cycle-Smart International
Durrin, Milne complete podium in Northampton
Saturday’s UCI Men’s and Women’s races at the Cycle-Smart International at Look Park in Northampton, MA kicked off rounds five and six of the Shimano Pro Cyclocross Series and both races were won by only one second. In both events the difference between having a chance of winning and finishing out of touch with the lead group was making just one mistake.
It would be Jeremy Powers (Rapha – Focus) who would ride flawlessly in the men’s race to add yet another victory to his tally, taking the win ahead of his 24-year-old protégé, Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria), and CyclocrossWorld.com’s Shawn Milne. Mary McConneloug used her superior bike handling to win the women’s event ahead of CyclocrossWorld.com’s Crystal Anthony. Anna Barensfeld (pedalpowertraining.com) rounded out the podium.
In the men’s event, Powers took the hole shot and led a large group of 20 riders into the woods on the first lap. Milne pushed the pace for most of the 2nd and 3rd laps, cutting the group nearly in half. Rocky Mountain Factory’s Raphael Gagne and Rabobank’s Adam Craig took turns at the front for the next two laps and it looked like the final selection of nine riders was made.
As the leaders passed the finish line to read two laps to go on the cards, Craig went down taking Gagne with him and causing a race deciding split. The biggest benefactors of his bobble were Durrin and Justin Lindine (Redline), who immediately opened up a 5 second gap over Milne, Dylan McNicholas (CyclocrossWorld.com), Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches – Richard Sachs ) and Powers.
With 1.5 laps remaining, Durrin pushed the pace hard in the second wooded section of the course forcing Lindine to make a mistake that resulted in a crash that sent him from the lead all the way back to the chasing group with Craig and Anthony Clark (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria).
Shortly after Lindine’s crash, Milne surged from the Powers group and connected with Durrin. Powers jumped free of McNicholas and Timmerman and connected with the leaders just as they took the bell for the final lap.
Milne led for most of the last lap, trying to control the pace and hold his position, but it was not to be as Powers came around him before the final pass through the barriers. Durrin tried to match Powers’ effort, also coming around Milne before they took to the final dirt hairpins, but Powers held Durrin off for the win with Milne hanging on for third.
When asked about the cost of making one mistake on a course like today’s, Powers said, “You’ve got to take a deep breath and you’ve got to watch the corners. You can’t just, you know, lose a front wheel because then the race is over, as you saw with Adam and the Canadian rider.”
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:56:52
|2
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:00:01
|3
|Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:05
|4
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:21
|5
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:00:24
|6
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:00:49
|7
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline
|0:00:54
|8
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|9
|Raphael Gagné (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory
|0:01:10
|10
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Blacksmithcycle/Stage-Race
|0:01:12
|11
|Derrick St John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery
|12
|Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team
|0:01:58
|13
|Jesse Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|0:02:01
|14
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:02:20
|15
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Bicycles
|0:02:25
|16
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis
|0:02:32
|17
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:02:33
|18
|Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:34
|19
|Thomas Sampson (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:03:13
|20
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage
|21
|Joël Desgreniers (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:03:23
|22
|Mike Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart
|23
|Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX Bikes/Quadfire Racing/Narragans
|0:03:31
|24
|Joshua Thornton (USA) St. Pete Bike and Fitness
|0:03:48
|25
|Mark McCormack (USA) Clif Bar/Pactimo
|0:03:58
|26
|Mike De Bie (Bel) Philadelphia Cyclocross School p/b KOR Cycling
|0:04:05
|27
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek-Bontrager
|0:04:10
|28
|Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:04:16
|29
|Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Furniture Racing Team
|0:04:24
|30
|Manny Goguen (USA) C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth
|0:04:25
|31
|Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
|0:04:28
|32
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|33
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:04:46
|34
|Colin Reuter (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:04:48
|35
|Joshua Lehmann (USA) Boston Bicycle School
|0:04:50
|36
|Geoffrey Bouchard (USA) NBX Bikes/Narragansett Beer p/b Apex
|0:04:54
|37
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|0:05:02
|38
|Jerry Troiano (USA) Rutgers University | Raleigh Cycling
|39
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Mad Alchemy/Verge Rider Cooperative
|40
|Donald Snoop Jr. (USA) Essex County Velo
|0:05:06
|41
|Hunter Pronovost (USA) Cheshire Cycle Racing - CyclistsAreNotRockstars.com
|0:05:16
|42
|Charles Schubert (USA) Bikes Not Bombs / Circle A Cycles
|0:05:24
|43
|Peter Hagerty (USA) Rochester Institute of Technology
|0:05:27
|44
|Andrew Lysaght (USA) MIT Cycling p/b FXDD
|0:05:33
|45
|Stephen Pierce (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:05:34
|46
|Devin Wagner (USA) NYCROSS.com p/b VOmax
|0:05:36
|47
|John Hanson (USA) NBX/Narragansett Beer/Apex Tech. Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|48
|David Wilcox (USA) Mad Alchemy/Verge Rider Cooperative
|0:05:43
|49
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Velocity Cycling Club
|0:05:53
|50
|Timothy Durrin (USA) NYCross
|0:06:54
|51
|John Herrick (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:07:07
|52
|Greg Whitney (USA) Pedalpowertraining.com
|0:07:09
|53
|Charles Clarkson (USA) HUP United
|0:07:22
|54
|Jason Benford (USA) Fresh Air-Hunter Cycles
|0:07:24
|55
|Nicholas Van Winkle (USA) Hudson Furniture Racing Team
|0:07:29
|56
|Ian Schon (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|57
|Tim Janson (USA) NYCROSS.com
|58
|Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo
|59
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|60
|Mathew Green (USA) Bicycle Express
|61
|Joshua Krzyzek (USA) Union Velo
|DNF
|Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|DNF
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School p/b KOR Cycling
|DNF
|Benjamin Padilla (USA)
|DNF
|Nicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|DNF
|John Minturn (USA) Bikereg.com / Cannondale
