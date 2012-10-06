Wyman wins in Providence
Antonneau, Anthony round out podium
In the Women’s race, Helen Wyman took her 8th win since arriving in the US this season. Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) finished 2nd, 34 seconds behind Wyman and CyclocrossWorld amateur rider Crystal Anthony sprinted to 3rd place another 15 seconds behind Antonneau.
Wyman proved nearly untouchable winning yet again after opening up a 30-second gap by the end of the first lap. Behind her, a large chase group of riders formed which included Kaitie Antonneau, Crystal Anthony, Meredith Miller (Cal Giant/Specialized), Rapha-Focus riders Gabby Day and Julie Krasniak, and Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst). Further back, Lea Davison (Specialized), Arley Kemmerer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) and Mary McConneloug (Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) fought to catch the chase group.
While Wyman rode alone off the front, at times as much as 50 seconds ahead, the action was happening in the chase group. Davison, Kemmerer, and McConneloug were able to catch the group and soon after the attacks started to fly. The first to fall from grace would be Gabby Day who would be resolved to chasing on her own for the rest of the day.
Over the course of the final three laps, the chase group was constantly shrinking and growing with Miller, Antonneau, Krasniak, and Davison pushing the pace. Kemmerer found herself gapped with three laps left and McConneloug and Anthony were dangling off the back with two laps to go.
Coming onto the finish stretch to take the bell lap, Antonneau attacked the group that once again contained McConneloug and Anthony. Immediately behind her, a crash ended Miller’s day and a small gap opened that would never be closed.
"I was leading through the last technical section and whoever was behind me made a mistake. I didn’t look back, I just pushed through the last couple corners and really hit it on the home stretch there," said Antonneau of her late-race attack. "I really had to dig that last lap because I didn’t think they were very far behind me."
Wyman came across the line alone for the win as she did during both Gran Prix of Gloucester races last weekend and Antonneau also came across the line alone to finish 2nd. 15 seconds later, Crystal Anthony surprised everyone by winning the four-person sprint for 3rd ahead of Davison, McConneloug, and Krasniak, just one lap after being dropped from the group.
"It was such a big group that once we got onto the windy sections no one was really hammering because everyone was trying to conserve," said Anthony. "I was off the back a couple of times and was able to fight back when they slowed a bit. I was surprised to be there at the end and I just saw an opening on the inside there at the end and just decided to go for it."
Wyman is optimistic heading back to Europe next week saying, "I’m riding stronger and other than that I’ve also got a few more skills, like today I rode the stairs three times! That’s something I’ve never done in the past, so I’m hoping the little bit of extra skills will give me a few extra seconds and maybe I can hold onto that lead group longer in the World Cups and maybe move back onto the podium."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:44:57
|2
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:34
|3
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:49
|4
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized
|5
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/Notubes
|6
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus
|7
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:01:22
|8
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:01:31
|9
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:40
|10
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|0:01:58
|11
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:02:12
|12
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:02:22
|13
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:02:39
|14
|Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise Cycling
|0:03:17
|15
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:03:46
|16
|Natasha Elliott (Can) The Cyclery
|0:03:54
|17
|Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team
|0:03:59
|18
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria
|0:04:04
|19
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) PowerWatts - Fit Time
|0:04:10
|20
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:04:14
|21
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:04:27
|22
|Jenny Ives (USA) Favata TRT-Unovelo cross team
|0:04:34
|23
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull targettraining
|24
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:05:00
|25
|Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:05:06
|26
|Jamie Gilgen (USA) Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville
|0:05:15
|27
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ
|28
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:05:56
|29
|Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:06:13
|30
|Kate Powlison (USA) The Service Course | World Bicycle Relief
|0:06:30
|31
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
|32
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|33
|Kerry Litka (USA)
|0:06:31
|34 (-1 lap)
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Expo Wheelmen
|0:06:46
|35
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell
|36
|Vanessa McCaffery (USA) Corning/NoTubes Race Team/Swan Cycles
|37
|Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita/Espn-W
|38 (-2 laps)
|Sarah Krzysiak (USA) Nycross.com p/b VOmax
|39
|Emily Flynn (Can) Tommy & Lefebvre Cycling
|40
|Patricia Dowd (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|41
|Giulia Righi (Ita) Central Wheel
