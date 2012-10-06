Image 1 of 43 Helen Wyman (Kona) gets another New England victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 43 The KMC flyover is new this year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 43 Helen Wyman (Kona) leading the race on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 43 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries) before crashing out of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 43 Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) climbing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 43 Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale) riding in fourth place early in the contest (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 43 Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) has been on fire this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 43 Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) hammering out of the saddle (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 43 Caroline Mani (Rapha Focus) looking towards the pits (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 43 Amanda Carey (Volkswagen Boise Cycling) ripping a descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 43 The chasers behind Wyman on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 43 Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) leading Antonneau and Miller (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 43 Helen Wyman (Kona) alone on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 43 Lea Davison (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 43 The Harpoon Beer Garden was busy early in the day (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 43 Julianna preparing drinks in the decorative coffee truck (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 43 A racer pushes her bike after her 10-12 race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 43 The Rapha Focus women warming up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 43 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries) broke out the pink skinsuit for Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 43 Elite Women’'s front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 43 An uphill crash on the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 43 Gabby Day (Rapha Focus) on top of the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 43 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) on top of the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 43 Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) working up a sweat during her warm-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 43 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) riding in the top ten early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 43 Helen Wyman (Kona) opened a lead almost immediately (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 43 Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) got off to a brilliant start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 43 Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale) had second place well in hand with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 43 Helen Wyman (Kona) on the flyover during her last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 43 Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale) riding to an impressive second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 43 Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) sprinting for third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 43 Olympian Lea Davison (Specialized) leading former Olympian Mary McConneloug through some curves (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 43 Julie Krasniak (Rapha-Focus) leading Antonneau and Miller (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 43 The women's field negotiates a short descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 43 Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) warming up on a trainer (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 43 Natasha Elliot (The Cyclery) before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 43 Helen Wyman (Kona) is coming off back-to-back wins in Gloucester (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 43 USA U-23 Champion Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 43 Gabby Day (Rapha Focus) take the hole shot in front of several strong road racers including Miller, Antonneau, and Van Gilder (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 40 of 43 Helen Wyman (Kona) alone on the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 41 of 43 Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) was proficient at riding the uphill barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 42 of 43 Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) running the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 43 of 43 Racers warm up in front of the pavilion on the lake (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

In the Women’s race, Helen Wyman took her 8th win since arriving in the US this season. Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) finished 2nd, 34 seconds behind Wyman and CyclocrossWorld amateur rider Crystal Anthony sprinted to 3rd place another 15 seconds behind Antonneau.

Wyman proved nearly untouchable winning yet again after opening up a 30-second gap by the end of the first lap. Behind her, a large chase group of riders formed which included Kaitie Antonneau, Crystal Anthony, Meredith Miller (Cal Giant/Specialized), Rapha-Focus riders Gabby Day and Julie Krasniak, and Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst). Further back, Lea Davison (Specialized), Arley Kemmerer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) and Mary McConneloug (Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) fought to catch the chase group.

While Wyman rode alone off the front, at times as much as 50 seconds ahead, the action was happening in the chase group. Davison, Kemmerer, and McConneloug were able to catch the group and soon after the attacks started to fly. The first to fall from grace would be Gabby Day who would be resolved to chasing on her own for the rest of the day.

Over the course of the final three laps, the chase group was constantly shrinking and growing with Miller, Antonneau, Krasniak, and Davison pushing the pace. Kemmerer found herself gapped with three laps left and McConneloug and Anthony were dangling off the back with two laps to go.

Coming onto the finish stretch to take the bell lap, Antonneau attacked the group that once again contained McConneloug and Anthony. Immediately behind her, a crash ended Miller’s day and a small gap opened that would never be closed.

"I was leading through the last technical section and whoever was behind me made a mistake. I didn’t look back, I just pushed through the last couple corners and really hit it on the home stretch there," said Antonneau of her late-race attack. "I really had to dig that last lap because I didn’t think they were very far behind me."

Wyman came across the line alone for the win as she did during both Gran Prix of Gloucester races last weekend and Antonneau also came across the line alone to finish 2nd. 15 seconds later, Crystal Anthony surprised everyone by winning the four-person sprint for 3rd ahead of Davison, McConneloug, and Krasniak, just one lap after being dropped from the group.

"It was such a big group that once we got onto the windy sections no one was really hammering because everyone was trying to conserve," said Anthony. "I was off the back a couple of times and was able to fight back when they slowed a bit. I was surprised to be there at the end and I just saw an opening on the inside there at the end and just decided to go for it."

Wyman is optimistic heading back to Europe next week saying, "I’m riding stronger and other than that I’ve also got a few more skills, like today I rode the stairs three times! That’s something I’ve never done in the past, so I’m hoping the little bit of extra skills will give me a few extra seconds and maybe I can hold onto that lead group longer in the World Cups and maybe move back onto the podium."

