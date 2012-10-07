Image 1 of 25 U-23 Champion Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) taking the win in Providence (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 25 Ryan Trebon and Tim Johnson are the yin and yang of the Cannondale team (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 25 Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) opening a lead on Field at the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 25 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) never let up in his pursuit of Field (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 25 Luke Keough (KeoughCyclocross.com) racing in the top ten at the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 25 Justin Lindine (Bikereg) with a clean bike (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 25 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) unclipping on the descent to the lake (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 25 Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit) riding by the pits (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 25 Michael Broderick (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 25 Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) riding through the trees with Adam Myerson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 25 Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) after winning his first UCI race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 25 Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit) leading Ben Berden over the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 25 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) moved into third place and took up the chase to Field (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 25 Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) making quick work of a barrier section (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 25 Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles-Specialized) taking the hole shot in the rain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 25 Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles-Specialized) leading on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 25 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) seemed to struggle with the slippery conditions today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 25 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) running in the mud (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 25 Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) and a large group at the barriers on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 25 Justine Lindine (Bikereg) appeared to have gone down early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 25 Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles-Specialized) chasing Zach McDonald on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 25 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) chasing Field and McDonald on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 25 Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit) leading Ben Berden on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 25 Adam Myerson (SmartStop/ Mountain Khakis) was having one of his better races (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 25 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) proved again today that he is a fighter (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The second round of the Shimano NEPCX Series concluded with the UCI C2 events at the Providence Cyclo-cross Festival at Roger Williams Park in Providence, Rhode Island. In the UCI Men’s event, it was U23 US National Champion Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) who took one of the biggest wins of his career over 2nd place Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement) and Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld).

Just when it looked as though weather would not play a role in the weekend’s races, the skies opened up just minutes before the UCI men’s and women’s races forcing riders to quickly make tire tread and pressure changes.

Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles – Specialized) was the first rider off the pavement with Johnson, McDonald, Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus), Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld), Dylan McNicholas (CyclocrossWorld) and Berden in tow.

It would be Field who would end up riding the greasy course to near perfection early on, with McDonald being the only rider able to keep pace. The duo were able to separate themselves from the rest of the field early and while they traded the lead, Johnson and Powers stayed just within reach hovering five to ten seconds behind. Further back, Trebon, Berden, McNicholas, and Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) tried to limit their losses early.

At the start of the third lap, Ryan Trebon suffered the ultimate loss when he went down hard in a crash that would break a shifter and cost him enough time for him to decide to pack his bags early and look to the next race in Fort Collins, CO.

On lap four, the halfway point of the race, McDonald and Field were still together at the front and it looked like Powers and Johnson would be able to make contact, but on the icy, off-camber section opposite the finish stretch, Powers pushed the pace a little too hard and ended up tangled in the Clif Bar fencing on the side of the course. Johnson capitalized on his mistake and moved into 3rd position. Behind Johnson, Berden was riding away from the rest of the chasers and moved to within 10 seconds of Powers, who was now in 4th spot.

“I saw I was within reach of Field and McDonald,” said Powers of his crash, “so I tried to push it a little on the off-camber. An extra mile per hour ended up being too much in that mud and next thing I knew I was in the fencing.”

McDonald’s superior bike handling and lack of mistakes on the day’s treacherous course eventually got the best of Field and by lap five he opened a lead of 10 seconds and this gap over 2nd place would only increase as the race wore on. Johnson, meanwhile, was slowly eating away at the gap to Field while Berden was also moving forward eventually passing Powers for 4th place on the sixth of eight laps.

On the seventh lap, McDonald grew his lead all the way to thirty seconds. Field, still riding in 2nd place at the time went down on a corner leading into the fly-over, and this allowed Johnson to make contact with the British Champion. Berden, meanwhile, loomed in the near distance, just ten seconds behind the pair of Field and Johnson.

A massive effort by Johnson on the 7th lap cut McDonald’s lead down to twelve seconds and distanced him from Field by six seconds and Berden by twelve, but by the halfway point of the last lap McDonald extended his lead back up to twenty seconds and Berden and Field connected with Johnson.

Johnson, Berden, and Field fought hard for 2nd position over the course of the last lap with Berden and Johnson bumping shoulders fighting to lead the way into the final wooded section of the course.

“It was totally clean racing,” said Johnson of his shoulder bumping with Berden on the last lap. “It made a big difference to get there first and we were both just trying to get there first.”

McDonald ended up crossing the finish line first after a flawless ride in the extremely slippery conditions. Berden was able to get around Johnson and leading onto the final 100 meters of paved finish stretch would prove enough to secure second place, 5 seconds behind McDonald. Johnson crossed the line eleven seconds behind Berden in 3rd place.

“When it started to rain,” said McDonald, “I changed my warm-up. Instead of warming up on the trainer I went and did a recon lap and a hot lap on the course just to see how the lines were changing. I think it helped me a lot. I don’t think anyone else was out there.”

